When will Audrey Zibelman and the AEMO come clean with the public?

We will not get out of the various holes that are falling into, debt, civil liberties, energy policy, without a move towards bipartisan politics. That will not happen until the general public have a half decent grasp on the real situation regarding those issues.

Consider the electricity supply. The choke point problem with wind and solar power dictates that we will have to maintain 100% of our conventional capacity for many years to come. Apparently in some circles the AEMO has made it known that we will have to keep coal in the mix for the foreseeable future.

Has the AEMO conveyed that vital information to the ALP, the Greens and the general public? When is the ABC and the MSM going to report this?

Until the general public is aware of the reality of the situation the Greens, Zali Steggall and the ALP can play posture and pontificate about RE and zero emissions and get away with it.

Bipartisan energy policies will not be possible until the rank and file of voters realise There Is No Alternative to coal for many years to come. TINA!