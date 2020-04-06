Building the Totalitarian State

The components were being build before WuFlu, but production has continued apace since. But now, the key thing that is missing is a megalomaniacal narcissist to put it all together.

Going into WuFlu, we had:

National and state based organisations who regulated speech and thought, deciding what is appropriate and non-offensive.

A national broadband network owned by the government, ripe for the application of a national broadband firewall and filter to control what can be seen and read.

A national media and broadcasting authority owned by the government perpetuating propaganda lite and slowly suffocating and crowding out private media all the while crying about media diversity.

A large administrative state arbitrarily and capriciously applying regulations against selective sectors and industries not politically au fait.

Extensive police powers to spy on and detain citizens on the grounds of national security.

Subsequent to WuFlu, we have:

Private hospital and health nationalisation such that the state decides who, how and when gets treatment for what.

Further decimation of private media and broadcasting further embedding the power and reach of the state owned media and broadcasting authority.

Massive expansion of police powers, with a high degree of discretion, to move citizens on from public spaces and to create virtual prisons in people’s homes.

Massive regulatory decimation of the private sector migrating citizens into quasi-public servants and economic wards of the state.

Citizens spying on and dobbing in other citizens.

Parliament suspended.

No doubt there were other bits of the puzzle in place before and additional pieces built subsequent. But let us be mindful of how close we are.

Citizens can vote for a totalitarian regime, but based on history, the only way out of a totalitarian regime is feet first.