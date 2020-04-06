Celestials Carted

A huffing, puffing PRC came at the Telegraph last week from a long run-up.
In the civilised world, ‘Bradman bats and bats and bats’ is a famous newspaper banner:
In Wuhan, it’s the name of a restaurant.”
– Tim Blair dispatches its Consulate General for six
Incidentally, amidst all the police state round-ups (of Australians), I didn’t notice whether or not China’s ambassador to this country, Cheng Jingye, had been called in by Foreign Affairs for a carpeting over his country’s dangerous coronavirus lies. I’m guessing not.
Batfink soup…. Sorry Batfink, your wings of steel are no match when it comes to a hungry Wuhanian.
The madness of politics and people so far this century means (as has been said before) that Blair will never be short of new material.
I caanot understand why our so called leaders are not listening. I’m getting bloody angry! Deaths in Italy solely to this killer is 0.014%. Why aren’t Australians rioting about this left-wing con job? I suppose throwing around other peoples money is a politicians wet dream but this has to end. Some stats.
“Since the beginning of the outbreak in February to April 2, the City recorded 48,200 cases, 9,700 hospitalizations (20% of total cases) and 1,397 deaths (2.8% of total cases).
70% of all deaths were patients over 65. Only 18 of the 1,397 fatalities were directly attributable to the coronavirus.
Of the balance (1,379) 75% had confirmed underlying conditions and 25% were waiting for confirmation of which pre-existing conditions were present. These conditions included: diabetes, lung disease, cancer, immunodeficiency and heart disease.
In Italy the death rate directly attributable solely to the coronavirus is 0.014% and in New York City 0.03%.
In Italy those over 70 account for 87 percent of overall deaths; in New York those over 65 account for 70 percent, (99% of whom in both Italy and New York had serious underlying conditions).
It is strikingly clear that older people with serious pre-existing conditions are at an exponentially higher risk. ‘
Every day in my toddler I see an exact reflection of CCP behavior. Fortunately we know how to handle toddlers.
There was a hint that he’d been advised of Australia’s desire for exotic meat wet markets in China to be closed permanently.
The following week the Daily Mail’s China correspondents reported that the wet markets were opening up again.
No, the Chinese don’t take SloMo seriously either.
Our real enemy is the MSM
Because the Chinese know the Wuhan Institute Virus didn’t come from the wet market. Nevertheless to keep us safe we would need to keep the border with China closed while they are still eating bird droppings and rat dongs.
Bradman knew what a bat was for.
China is guilty and must be made to pay. If they are allowed to walk away from what they have done without penalty what will they get up to next. The Chinese Government cannot ever be trusted again.
The civilised world and those nations which aspire to be members of it face a dilemma:
We can have international trade and global travel by air & sea or we can allow China to get away with this and wait for the next zoonotic virus to escape from their disgusting wet markets.
The choice is clear. That doesn’t mean politicians and their mandarin advisers will see it that way, though.