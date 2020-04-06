Communists Carted

A huffing, puffing PRC came at the Telegraph last week from a long run-up.

In the civilised world, ‘Bradman bats and bats and bats’ is a famous newspaper banner: In Wuhan, it’s the name of a restaurant.” – Tim Blair dispatches its Consulate General for six



Incidentally, amidst all the police state round-ups (of Australians), I didn’t notice whether or not China’s ambassador to this country, Cheng Jingye, had been called in by Foreign Affairs for a carpeting over his country’s dangerous coronavirus lies. I’m guessing not.

