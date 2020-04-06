Monday Forum: April 6, 2020

Posted on 11:30 am, April 6, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Not so funny anymore.

49 Responses to Monday Forum: April 6, 2020

  1. Rex Mango
    #3395661, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Being first, I hereby formally dedicate this Thread, to the former Right Arm of the Free World, namely the FN FAL

  2. Rex Mango
    #3395662, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Second place to the current Right Arm of the Free World, the M16

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3395665, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:33 am

    Third place?

  6. Megan
    #3395669, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Don’t be greedy Rex! There’s plenty to go around.

  7. Bruce in WA
    #3395670, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Fifth?

    For the revheads in here: some interesting mathematics, too. (It’s American, but not hard to follow.)

    TOP FUEL ACCELERATION PUT INTO PERSPECTIVE

    * One Top Fuel dragster 500 cubic-inch Hemi engine makes more horsepower (10,000 HP) than the first 5 rows of the grid at the Daytona 500.
    * Under full throttle, a dragster engine consumes 1.2-1.5 gallons of nitro methane per second; a fully loaded 747 consumes jet fuel at the same rate with 25% less energy being produced.

    * A stock Dodge Hemi V8 engine cannot produce enough power to merely drive the dragster’s supercharger.

    * With 3000 CFM of air being rammed in by the supercharger on overdrive, the fuel mixture is compressed into a near-solid form before ignition. Cylinders run on the verge of hydraulic lock at full throttle.

    * At the stoichiometric 1.7:1 air/fuel mixture for nitro methane the flame front temperature measures 7050 degrees F.

    * Nitromethane burns yellow. The spectacular white flame seen above the stacks at night is raw burning hydrogen, dissociated from atmospheric water vapor by the searing exhaust gases.

    * Dual magnetos supply 44 amps to each spark plug.
    This is the output of an arc welder in each cylinder.

    * Spark plug electrodes are totally consumed during a pass. After 1/2 way, the engine is dieseling from compression plus the glow of exhaust valves at 1400 degrees F. The engine can only be shut down by cutting the fuel flow.

    * If spark momentarily fails early in the run, unburned nitro builds up in the affected cylinders and then explodes with sufficient force to blow cylinder heads off the block in pieces or split the block in half.

    * Dragsters reach over 300 MPH before you have completed reading this sentence.

    * In order to exceed 300 MPH in 4.5 seconds, dragsters must accelerate an average of over 4 G’s. In order to reach 200 MPH well before half-track, the launch acce leration approaches 8 G’s.

    * Top Fuel engines turn approximately 540 revolutions from light to light!

    * Including the burnout, the engine must only survive 900 revolutions under load.

    * The redline is actually quite high at 9500 RPM.

    * THE BOTTOM LINE: Assuming all the equipment is paid off, the crew worked for free, & for once, NOTHING BLOWS UP, each run costs an estimated $1,000 per second.

    0 to 100 MPH in .8 seconds (the first 60 feet of the run)
    0 to 200 MPH in 2.2 seconds (the first 350 feet of the run)
    6 g-forces at the starting line (nothing accelerates faster on land)
    6 negative g-forces upon deployment of twin chutes at 300 MPH An NHRA Top Fuel Dragster accelerates quicker than any other land vehicle on earth ..quicker than a jet fighter plane…quicker than the space shuttle.

    The current Top Fuel dragster elapsed time record is 4.420 seconds for the quarter-mile (2004, Doug Kalitta). The top speed record is 337.58 MPH as measured over the last 66′ of the run (2005, Tony Schumacher).

    Putting this all into perspective:

    You are driving the average $140,000 Lingenfelter twin-turbo powered Corvette Z06. Over a mile up the road, a Top Fuel dragster is staged & ready to launch down a quarter-mile strip as you pass. You have the advantage of a flying start. You run the ‘Vette hard up through the gears and blast across the starting line & pass the dragster at an honest 200 MPH. The ‘tree’ goes green for both of you at that moment.

    The dragster launches & starts after you. You keep your foot down hard, but you hear an incredibly brutal whine that sears your eardrums & within 3 seconds the dragster catches & passes you.
    He beats you to the finish line, a quarter-mile away from where you just passed him. Think about it – from a standing start, the dragster had spotted you 200 MPH & not only caught, but nearly blasted you off the road when he passed you within a mere 1320 foot long race!

    That’s acceleration!

  8. Rex Mango
    #3395671, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Flat out here at work.

  9. Megan
    #3395673, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Or there was. Till they shut the gun shops.

  11. feelthebern
    #3395675, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Melbourne bus stop today.

  12. Megan
    #3395676, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:35 am

    And sold all the toilet paper.

  13. Cardimona
    #3395677, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:36 am

    OK, Cats; something a little different for the emissions plots today.

    For each Windy layer the upper image is 27/1 vs 6/4 (10 weeks) and the lower image is 27/1 vs 17/2 (3 weeks).

    Monday morning three weeks in compared with Monday morning ten weeks in.

    Carbon monoxide – https://imgur.com/a/aaU9YOM
    Manufacturing was down, now booming back.
    Profits, comrades!
    (Geez, I wish John Constantine was here…)

    Nitrogen dioxide – https://imgur.com/a/5gyGZwL
    Yeah, nah, fertiliser production still down…

    Sulphur dioxide – https://imgur.com/a/davPFH3
    Looks like the combustion of high-sulphur coal and diesel is still down.

    (Link limit…/.)

  14. jupes
    #3395682, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:37 am

    Good news on the batflu death scoreboard.

    All of the top four countries, Italy, Spain, USA and France, posted a drop in deaths (and new cases) yesterday. Spain and Italy have been dropping for a few days now.

  15. Cardimona
    #3395683, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:37 am

    Aerosols – https://imgur.com/a/yCmEMrq
    Still up.
    Any thoughts, ScienceCats?

    PM2.5 – https://imgur.com/a/3rPp5zJ
    Up bigly.
    Who thought these were from cremations?

    Fires – https://imgur.com/a/OzTEqTH
    Can’t be much left to burn in northern Laos.
    Must be ‘Murican bombers, ay, Sniffy?

    (Link limit…/.

  16. Cardimona
    #3395684, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:38 am

    I first captured Monday morning traffic screenshots for Wuhan and Beijing on 23/3.

    Beijing 6/4 vs 23/3 – https://imgur.com/a/DvFLx7v
    Still has a night-time curfew and the afternoon peak is still down.

    Wuhan 6/4 vs 23/3 – https://imgur.com/a/ostAv5Y
    Looks sicker, if anything…

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3395685, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:39 am

    Third to the 303

    My father was in “school cadets” during World War Two. He was issued a brand new .303. His uncle, serving with 2/32nd Battalion, in North Africa, was issued a .303, made in 1913.

  19. Anthony
    #3395689, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:41 am

    MSM seems to have clammed up on their Pell attack. Like all of us, nobody knows what will be announced tomorrow but the MSM shit are shitting themselves. They never logically looked at all possible outcomes before now!

  21. Some History
    #3395701, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:46 am

    Speaking of Indiana Jones

    Williams: Indiana Jones / Sir Simon Rattle • Berliner Philharmoniker

  22. jupes
    #3395704, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Great stuff Bruce. The internal combustion engine, in particular the V8, is one of the greatest inventions ever.

  23. incoherent rambler
    #3395712, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:53 am

    cohenite
    Australia
    Infections = 5687
    Deaths = 34
    % = 0.006

    Given the faux virus deaths (people dying with the virus not because of the virus) and the remarkable concentration of deaths to the elderly unless the authorities know something (or maybe they worry the chunks are still holding back) the reaction has been an overkill and misdirected.

    I an in 100% agreement with cohenite on this.

    Two concerns –
    1. the authorities know something they aren’t telling us
    And it would be difficult to find out what it is because of the amount of conspiracy guff floating around.
    Wood – trees and all that.
    This is a federal problem. The disjointed, sometimes illogical narratives emanating from Scomoron reinforce my view that their is a big unknown lurking in the shadows.

    2. The feds have belatedly done their job and sealed the border (with glad wrap).
    However, the state governments of NSW, VIK and QLD have become police states.
    None of these states have a history of repealing regulations or laws or giving back powers that they have acquired. I fear this (for example) is Viktoristan’s Reichstag moment.

    Macquarie News headline was saying “experts say corona may not peak until October”.
    Is this the plan? Just keep pushing the end date of emergency restrictions further and further away?
    The Viktoristan government is a worse virus than Xi flu.

    I’m annoyed and the next fscken virus I see is going to be beaten and thrown in a tub of bleach.

    /endrant

  24. egg_
    #3395714, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Two concerns –
    1. the authorities know something they aren’t telling us

    This is a federal problem. The disjointed, sometimes illogical narratives emanating from Scomoron reinforce my view that their is a big unknown lurking in the shadows.

    The WHO.

  25. Nick
    #3395718, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:54 am

    1. the authorities know something they aren’t telling us

    Totally.

  26. Infidel Tiger
    #3395721, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:56 am

    In view of demand levels, how much is a face mask worth?

    Less than zero if made in China.

  27. Ellie
    #3395724, posted on April 6, 2020 at 11:57 am

    We all rabbited on about the police state we live in. It’s here right now.

  29. vlad
    #3395728, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    Tomorrow is going to be one of the biggest days in the HCA’s history.

    I hope they acquit themselves well. I’m hopeful.

  30. egg_
    #3395731, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    All of the top four countries, Italy, Spain, USA and France, posted a drop in deaths (and new cases) yesterday. Spain and Italy have been dropping for a few days now.

    NH Spring.

  31. Ellie
    #3395732, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    Putting a shrimp on the barbie.

  33. Ellie
    #3395735, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Stimpson – are you ok? I’m about to fall off the ledge.

  34. egg_
    #3395736, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    the authorities know something they aren’t telling us

    There will be no vaccine, per the virologist video on the OOT.
    Just like SARS, it will take too long to get to market.

  35. egg_
    #3395737, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    Stimpson – are you ok?

    Stimpy is self isolating from himself.

  36. Speedbox
    #3395739, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    The Federal Government announced over the weekend that Easter church services can go ahead provided participants social distance. Places of worship will be temporarily re-classified as ‘work places’.

    Prediction:

    ANZAC day assemblies at dawn will be exempted as ‘gatherings’. Social distancing must be maintained and no parades through the streets – but private attendance at dawn (encouraged to utilise local memorials rather than attend larger city sites), no sausage sizzles afterwards and no formal commemoration service.

  37. egg_
    #3395740, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    We all rabbited on about the police state we live in.

    Plod has a high rate of DV.

  38. Ellie
    #3395741, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    Morgan Freeman on 7.

    He is actually quite hot! Very sexy.

    Cabin fever.

    Oy! Time to log off.

  39. NoFixedAddress
    #3395742, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    The CDC has a self checker on their website but only for American based folk.

    If any Cat can give appropriate responses of American location, JC ??, I’d like to hear back what the ‘test’ covers.

    https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/testing.html

  40. Nick
    #3395743, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    It’s going to be interesting watching the distraction squirrels the Government provides.
    For example, the focus on the Ruby Princess above any mention of where the virus actually came from. Another side issue is the breakdown of the cash economy by getting business to register with the ATO. Machiavelli couldn’t have done better lol

  42. egg_
    #3395747, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    breakdown of the cash economy by getting business to register with the ATO

    JobKeep will smoke out some Black Economy jobs?

  43. Ellie
    #3395750, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    The Bucket List. On channel 7 now. Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman.

    https://youtu.be/k3IkGW6O7U4

  44. Struth
    #3395752, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    cohenite
    Australia
    Infections = 5687
    Deaths = 34
    % = 0.006

    And again I quote from the statistical evidence from the book of common sense.

    Infections are not known and will always be higher than known.

  45. Some History
    #3395753, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Inside China’s Smartphone ‘Health Code’ System Ruling Post-Coronavirus Life

    The system is made possible by the Chinese public’s almost universal adoption of smartphones and the ruling Communist Party’s embrace of “Big Data” to extend its surveillance and control over society.
    … Authorities have threatened that violators will be “dealt with severely,” though detailed penalties have yet to be announced.
    … Regulations say people who try to travel with a red health code will be marked down in the social credit system.
    “Fraud, concealment and other behaviors” carry penalties that “will have a huge impact on their future life and work,” a statement by the government of Heilongjiang province in the northeast said.

    https://time.com/5814724/china-health-code-smartphones-coronavirus/

  46. egg_
    #3395754, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    distraction squirrels the Government provides.

    Ruby Princess looks like a big smokescreen.
    The ABC TV Insiders panel wasn’t far from the Cat’s views on the current faux pandemic.

  47. egg_
    #3395758, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    Infections = 5687
    Deaths = 34
    % = 0.006

    Not allowing for MOE.

  48. NoFixedAddress
    #3395759, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    @Ellie

    Wherever you are getting your song links from will never allow you to embed.

    But, if you click on the link on your computer it will pass you through to the youtube site, on youtube, for that song.

    Once you are playing the song from within youtube you then copy the location showing in the address bar of your browser AND then paste it into a Catallaxy comment and post.

    It will be embedded.

  49. johanna
    #3395760, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    As promised last night, here is some Steele Rudd – On Our Selection:

    Chapter I
    Starting the Selection
    Steele Rudd

    IT’S twenty years ago now since we settled on the Creek. Twenty years! I remember well the day we came from Stanthorpe, on Jerome’s dray—eight of us, and all the things—beds, tubs, a bucket, the two cedar chairs with the pine bottoms and backs that Dad put in them, some pint-pots and old Crib. It was a scorching hot day, too—talk about thirst! At every creek we came to we drank till it stopped running.

    Dad did n’t travel up with us: he had gone some months before, to put up the house and dig the waterhole. It was a slabbed house, with shingled roof, and space enough for two rooms; but the partition was n’t up. The floor was earth; but Dad had a mixture of sand and fresh cow-dung with which he used to keep it level. About once every month he would put it on; and everyone had to keep outside that day till it was dry. There were no locks on the doors: pegs were put in to keep them fast at night; and the slabs were not very close together, for we could easily see through them anybody coming on horseback. Joe and I used to play at counting the stars through the cracks in the roof.

    The day after we arrived Dad took Mother and us out to see the paddock and the flat on the other side of the gully that he was going to clear for cultivation. There was no fence round the paddock, but he pointed out on a tree the surveyor’s marks, showing the boundary of our ground. It must have been fine land, the way Dad talked about it! There was very valuable timber on it, too, so he said; and he showed us a place, among some rocks on a ridge, where he was sure gold would be found, but we were n’t to say anything about it. Joe and I went back that evening and turned over every stone on the ridge, but we did n’t find any gold.

    No mistake, it was a real wilderness—nothing but trees, “goannas,” dead timber, and bears; and the nearest house—Dwyer’s—was three miles away. I often wonder how the women stood it the first few years; and I can remember how Mother, when she was alone, used to sit on a log, where the lane is now, and cry for hours. Lonely! It was lonely.

    Dad soon talked about clearing a couple of acres and putting in corn—all of us did, in fact—till the work commenced. It was a delightful topic before we started,; but in two weeks the clusters of fires that illumined the whooping bush in the night, and the crash upon crash of the big trees as they fell, had lost all their poetry.

    We toiled and toiled clearing those four acres, where the haystacks are now standing, till every tree and sapling that had grown there was down. We thought then the worst was over; but how little we knew of clearing land! Dad was never tired of calculating and telling us how much the crop would fetch if the ground could only be got ready in time to put it in; so we laboured the harder.

    Now read on …

