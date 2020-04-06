Monday Forum: April 6, 2020

Not so funny anymore.
Capitalism makes possible entrepreneurship, which is the realization of an idea birthed in human creativity. Whereas statism demands that citizens think small and bow to a top-down conformity, capitalism, as has been practiced in the U.S., maximizes human potential.— Aryeh Spero
-
Being first, I hereby formally dedicate this Thread, to the former Right Arm of the Free World, namely the FN FAL
Second place to the current Right Arm of the Free World, the M16
Third place?
Third to the 303
I’m not laughing.
Don’t be greedy Rex! There’s plenty to go around.
Fifth?
For the revheads in here: some interesting mathematics, too. (It’s American, but not hard to follow.)
Flat out here at work.
Or there was. Till they shut the gun shops.
Melbourne bus stop today.
And sold all the toilet paper.
OK, Cats; something a little different for the emissions plots today.
For each Windy layer the upper image is 27/1 vs 6/4 (10 weeks) and the lower image is 27/1 vs 17/2 (3 weeks).
Monday morning three weeks in compared with Monday morning ten weeks in.
Carbon monoxide – https://imgur.com/a/aaU9YOM
Manufacturing was down, now booming back.
Profits, comrades!
(Geez, I wish John Constantine was here…)
Nitrogen dioxide – https://imgur.com/a/5gyGZwL
Yeah, nah, fertiliser production still down…
Sulphur dioxide – https://imgur.com/a/davPFH3
Looks like the combustion of high-sulphur coal and diesel is still down.
(Link limit…/.)
Good news on the batflu death scoreboard.
All of the top four countries, Italy, Spain, USA and France, posted a drop in deaths (and new cases) yesterday. Spain and Italy have been dropping for a few days now.
Aerosols – https://imgur.com/a/yCmEMrq
Still up.
Any thoughts, ScienceCats?
PM2.5 – https://imgur.com/a/3rPp5zJ
Up bigly.
Who thought these were from cremations?
Fires – https://imgur.com/a/OzTEqTH
Can’t be much left to burn in northern Laos.
Must be ‘Murican bombers, ay, Sniffy?
(Link limit…/.
I first captured Monday morning traffic screenshots for Wuhan and Beijing on 23/3.
Beijing 6/4 vs 23/3 – https://imgur.com/a/DvFLx7v
Still has a night-time curfew and the afternoon peak is still down.
Wuhan 6/4 vs 23/3 – https://imgur.com/a/ostAv5Y
Looks sicker, if anything…
My father was in “school cadets” during World War Two. He was issued a brand new .303. His uncle, serving with 2/32nd Battalion, in North Africa, was issued a .303, made in 1913.
2 nd
MSM seems to have clammed up on their Pell attack. Like all of us, nobody knows what will be announced tomorrow but the MSM shit are shitting themselves. They never logically looked at all possible outcomes before now!
Top twenty.
Speaking of Indiana Jones
Williams: Indiana Jones / Sir Simon Rattle • Berliner Philharmoniker
Great stuff Bruce. The internal combustion engine, in particular the V8, is one of the greatest inventions ever.
I an in 100% agreement with cohenite on this.
Two concerns –
1. the authorities know something they aren’t telling us
And it would be difficult to find out what it is because of the amount of conspiracy guff floating around.
Wood – trees and all that.
This is a federal problem. The disjointed, sometimes illogical narratives emanating from Scomoron reinforce my view that their is a big unknown lurking in the shadows.
2. The feds have belatedly done their job and sealed the border (with glad wrap).
However, the state governments of NSW, VIK and QLD have become police states.
None of these states have a history of repealing regulations or laws or giving back powers that they have acquired. I fear this (for example) is Viktoristan’s Reichstag moment.
Macquarie News headline was saying “experts say corona may not peak until October”.
Is this the plan? Just keep pushing the end date of emergency restrictions further and further away?
The Viktoristan government is a worse virus than Xi flu.
I’m annoyed and the next fscken virus I see is going to be beaten and thrown in a tub of bleach.
/endrant
The WHO.
Totally.
Less than zero if made in China.
We all rabbited on about the police state we live in. It’s here right now.
Come together
https://youtu.be/SEbD8j_c7Uo
Tomorrow is going to be one of the biggest days in the HCA’s history.
I hope they acquit themselves well. I’m hopeful.
NH Spring.
Putting a shrimp on the barbie.
No. It isn’t funny.
Stimpson – are you ok? I’m about to fall off the ledge.
There will be no vaccine, per the virologist video on the OOT.
Just like SARS, it will take too long to get to market.
Stimpy is self isolating from himself.
The Federal Government announced over the weekend that Easter church services can go ahead provided participants social distance. Places of worship will be temporarily re-classified as ‘work places’.
Prediction:
ANZAC day assemblies at dawn will be exempted as ‘gatherings’. Social distancing must be maintained and no parades through the streets – but private attendance at dawn (encouraged to utilise local memorials rather than attend larger city sites), no sausage sizzles afterwards and no formal commemoration service.
Plod has a high rate of DV.
Morgan Freeman on 7.
He is actually quite hot! Very sexy.
Cabin fever.
Oy! Time to log off.
The CDC has a self checker on their website but only for American based folk.
If any Cat can give appropriate responses of American location, JC ??, I’d like to hear back what the ‘test’ covers.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/testing.html
It’s going to be interesting watching the distraction squirrels the Government provides.
For example, the focus on the Ruby Princess above any mention of where the virus actually came from. Another side issue is the breakdown of the cash economy by getting business to register with the ATO. Machiavelli couldn’t have done better lol
JobKeep will smoke out some Black Economy jobs?
The Bucket List. On channel 7 now. Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman.
https://youtu.be/k3IkGW6O7U4
And again I quote from the statistical evidence from the book of common sense.
Infections are not known and will always be higher than known.
Inside China’s Smartphone ‘Health Code’ System Ruling Post-Coronavirus Life
The system is made possible by the Chinese public’s almost universal adoption of smartphones and the ruling Communist Party’s embrace of “Big Data” to extend its surveillance and control over society.
… Authorities have threatened that violators will be “dealt with severely,” though detailed penalties have yet to be announced.
… Regulations say people who try to travel with a red health code will be marked down in the social credit system.
“Fraud, concealment and other behaviors” carry penalties that “will have a huge impact on their future life and work,” a statement by the government of Heilongjiang province in the northeast said.
https://time.com/5814724/china-health-code-smartphones-coronavirus/
Ruby Princess looks like a big smokescreen.
The ABC TV Insiders panel wasn’t far from the Cat’s views on the current faux pandemic.
Not allowing for MOE.
@Ellie
Wherever you are getting your song links from will never allow you to embed.
But, if you click on the link on your computer it will pass you through to the youtube site, on youtube, for that song.
Once you are playing the song from within youtube you then copy the location showing in the address bar of your browser AND then paste it into a Catallaxy comment and post.
It will be embedded.
As promised last night, here is some Steele Rudd – On Our Selection:
Now read on …