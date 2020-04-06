Sheep dip to the rescue? And the wind flexes off…

Possible good news from Monash University via Jo Nova.
Is this the curve we are looking for? From the Aust Health Dept via Sinc’s Covid-19 Dashboard.
Windwatch. After blowing like the clappers over the weekend with RE reaching 40% of demand on Sunday the wind has flexed off like an overworked public servant. The bottom line is South Australia (The State of Darkness).
Andrew Norton on the impending financial crisis in the universities. Expect a government bailout.
Just as long as it’s the final peak, things will be all right.
How long will it be before some unfortunate sod drinks sheep drench like the man who drank fish tank cleaner.
^From the article.
It will happen and the FMIC will find a way to blame either Trump or Abbott.
Or both.
So what’s the problem if unis etc have to let go of overseas students and staff? How many will actually weep for them? Many Australian uni students may be able to breathe a sigh of relief, no longer having to support these overseas students by doing their assignments on their behalf.
132andBush, #3395163, posted on April 6, 2020 at 6:30 am:
‘blame either Trump or Abbott’…
…and capitalism.
————————————-
‘universities. Expect a government bailout.’
Those deplorables, always good for some cash. I suggest they get the cash if they teach courses reflecting the culture from which the cash came, instead of providing free advertising for China.
‘ANU Vice Chancellor, Brian Schmidt, says the university ended negotiations to establish a partnership with the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation because it threatened the university’s autonomy.’
Well, I’m not sure I want my autonomy threatened by confiscating more of my money to give to that place.