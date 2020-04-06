Sheep dip to the rescue? And the wind flexes off…

Possible good news from Monash University via Jo Nova.

Is this the curve we are looking for? From the Aust Health Dept via Sinc’s Covid-19 Dashboard.

Windwatch. After blowing like the clappers over the weekend with RE reaching 40% of demand on Sunday the wind has flexed off like an overworked public servant. The bottom line is South Australia (The State of Darkness).

Andrew Norton on the impending financial crisis in the universities. Expect a government bailout.