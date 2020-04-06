THERE will be something ironic and remarkably apt about an acquittal tomorrow for George Pell, if that’s what the High Court has decided. A man held in solitary confinement will be released into an imprisoned country. In light of the persecution and malice he has endured for years at the hands of a corrupt state, corrupt police and a corrupt media, he will not merely be free; he will be the freest Australian alive. Or not.

You could lay on Easter and coronavirus allusions pretty thick about tomorrow’s historical judgement. To do so in relation to the former would be blasphemous as well as trite. It suffices to say this of the latter: a country that yawned through the calumnies, defamation and incitement-to-hatred visited upon the Cardinal deserves all the excess the state now unleashes upon it. First they came for him. Then they came for you, your job, your liberty and your future. You asked for it.

Whether the Pell appeal is upheld or the court invents new – dare I say, novel – rules of evidence to protect the Victorian justice system from total moral collapse, this grateful citizen wishes to acknowledge – above all – our own Sinclair, Andrew Bolt of the Herald Sun and Roger Franklin, Keith Windschuttle (and others) at Quadrant for their unwavering commitment to the truth. Thank you.