THERE will be something ironic and remarkably apt about an acquittal tomorrow for George Pell, if that’s what the High Court has decided. A man held in solitary confinement will be released into an imprisoned country. In light of the persecution and malice he has endured for years at the hands of a corrupt state, corrupt police and a corrupt media, he will not merely be free; he will be the freest Australian alive. Or not.
You could lay on Easter and coronavirus allusions pretty thick about tomorrow’s historical judgement. To do so in relation to the former would be blasphemous as well as trite. It suffices to say this of the latter: a country that yawned through the calumnies, defamation and incitement-to-hatred visited upon the Cardinal deserves all the excess the state now unleashes upon it. First they came for him. Then they came for you, your job, your liberty and your future. You asked for it.
Whether the Pell appeal is upheld or the court invents new – dare I say, novel – rules of evidence to protect the Victorian justice system from total moral collapse, this grateful citizen wishes to acknowledge – above all – our own Sinclair, Andrew Bolt of the Herald Sun and Roger Franklin, Keith Windschuttle (and others) at Quadrant for their unwavering commitment to the truth. Thank you.
Here here !
Next Friday we remember a man who was killed by jealous scribes and legal and religious scholars of the time.
This awful saga has already split families looking in from the outside. My sister and I have opposing views.
She even believes their abc, which has toild tirelessly against Pell; conversely, Roger, Keith and others have toiled tirelessly in support of Pell.
Victoria’s legal system should be rebuilt from scratch IMHO
Well said currencylad and endorse your thanks also.
I’ll go with: Hear, hear. Both for the sentiment and the excellent prose.
mem #3395734, posted on April 6, 2020 at 12:01 pm
Umm, dare I say: #METOO
The most deplorable jury verdict and subsequent appeal ever handed down. The HCA should (hopefully) get on top of, quite urgently, the rules of evidence that governed the Pell case. They not only severely violated criminal jurisdiction rules (beyond reasonable doubt) but also civil jurisdiction rules (on the balance of probabilities). What has happened to Pell is unacceptable, on any measure, and quite shameful.
Blushing, Lad.
Here’s something new to stoke the fires of outrage:
https://quadrant.org.au/sarah-ferguson-pleasecheck-your-archives/
Quite amazing. A senior reporter never quite gets around to doing the most elementary check of her own news organisation’s clipping library.
Give that woman another Walkley!