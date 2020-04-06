Victorian police still have a quota

A 17-year-old learner driver was left “shocked” after being fined more than $1600 for driving with her mum during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sharee Reynolds was supervising her daughter, Hunter, as she drove from their Hampton home to Frankston at the weekend when the pair were pulled over by police and fined for non-essential travel.

“We didn’t think for one minute that we would be doing anything wrong. We weren’t in contact with any person, we weren’t stopping anywhere,” Sharee told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“She [the police officer] said we were too far from home and we would cop a fine, and that Hunter would be the person to receive that fine.”

When the mother and daughter questioned the fine, Sharee said the police officer told her police were “smashing it on the roads today”.