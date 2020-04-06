Victorian police still have a quota

Posted on 4:06 pm, April 6, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

A 17-year-old learner driver was left “shocked” after being fined more than $1600 for driving with her mum during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sharee Reynolds was supervising her daughter, Hunter, as she drove from their Hampton home to Frankston at the weekend when the pair were pulled over by police and fined for non-essential travel.

“We didn’t think for one minute that we would be doing anything wrong. We weren’t in contact with any person, we weren’t stopping anywhere,” Sharee told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“She [the police officer] said we were too far from home and we would cop a fine, and that Hunter would be the person to receive that fine.”

When the mother and daughter questioned the fine, Sharee said the police officer told her police were “smashing it on the roads today”.

Source.

Then from The Age we read:

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton stood by the decision to issue the fine at a press conference on Monday afternoon, saying the driving lesson was “non-essential travel”.

“There’s lots of things we’d all like to do right now, but this is not the world we live in at the moment,” he said.

Police Minister Lisa Neville also said in a tweet that the rules were set by the Chief Health Officer who “has made clear it’s not essential activity and doesn’t fit in the 4 reasons to stay home”.

“We [are] all relying on health advice and police then enforce direction. [Victoria Police] doing great job,” she wrote.

I would have thought that driving lessons constituted “study”.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Hypocrisy of progressives, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Victorian police still have a quota

  1. Tim Neilson
    #3396063, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Presumably they live in the same household.

    They’re enclosed in the car.

    How can they possibly have posed an infection risk?

    This just demonstrates the totalitarian idiocy of the way the regulations have been drafted.

    Even if they want to maintain the structure of the regulations as they are, it would be the easiest thing in the world to have a proviso that no offence is committed if the activity can be shown to pose no discernible threat of infection.

  2. Cynic of Ayr
    #3396067, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Three things here
    One, It’s thieving. A fine that is designed to be applied. Straight and simple.
    Two, the stinking Police obviously think it’s funny, and they’re having fun doing it.
    Three, Victorians voted this moron in, and they knew!

  3. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3396068, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    I don’t think people are going to put up with this shit for much longer. Hail the gestapo!

  4. Tel
    #3396078, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    The same government that insisted that all international travel routes remain open at all costs, also has a secret unwritten rule, that ordinary Australians can’t travel “too far from home”.

    Because we are all in this together … except we aren’t.

  5. WolfmanOz
    #3396079, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    One word – disgusting

  6. Docket62
    #3396082, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    They need to not pay the fine, get lawyered up and absolutely fight this. I’ll guarantee plod will not want to front a court to explain this. All she has to say is they were on their way to get food.. the legislation does NOT say where or when.

    impossible to prosecute

  7. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3396084, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    “There’s lots of things we’d all like to do right now, but this is not the world we live in at the moment,” he said.

    do We need a passport for lalaland?

  8. PB
    #3396086, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Victoria has always been the poster-child for revenue-raising by traffic violation, ever since the worthless, incompetent Kirner-Labor Government introduced the Nation’s first speed cameras, after waiting for a wet weekend for political cover.

  9. Docket62
    #3396087, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Tel… there is no definition of “too far from home”in the authority under the act.

    For example, if you require a specific diet, and the only way you can get something for that diet is to drive to Echuca, because their the only one;s left open that sell it, then they cant do a damned thing.

    This is just gestapo tactics and bluff. Im telling you as an ex copper, its bluff – they will fold like a pack of cards in a court

  10. 2dogs
    #3396088, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Was this rule properly gazetted?

    I can’t see it in the original health direction given by Brett Sutton, was there an updated version?

    I think they are likely to have a case against the fine on the basis of a gazetting technicality.

  11. A Lurker
    #3396095, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Non-essential driving…hmmm.
    What about taking the car for a bit of a drive to ensure that the battery doesn’t go flat?
    I’d call that pretty essential – otherwise it would necessitate a phone call to the NRMA to get a new battery.

  12. nb
    #3396096, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Yes, it is education.
    Great PR? Or maybe in the ‘stan they don’t worry about that…
    I do hope they also catch some hate speech on twitter as well. For example, if someone broadcast a cat that, incidentally to the theme of the video, had a swastika (6 million dead) pattern faintly discernible in its fur.
    Hammer and sickle (100 million dead)? No probs.

  13. sfw
    #3396105, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    This egregious crack down on our civil rights has demonstrated who if they lived in East Germany or the Soviet Union or any other totalitarian state would be the ones to inform on you, would be the ones to run the re education camps, the concentration camps and who generally don’t have an ounce of moral sense.

    I live in a small town in NE Vic, lots of people have holiday homes here, many spend half the year here. Now some of fellow residents have turned Stasi, they have left notes at peoples houses and on their cars saying things like ‘You have been reported’, ‘Leave now you shouldn’t be here’ ‘we are watching you’ and so on. Disgraceful but it lets you know that in a police state there is always someone wanting to be on the side of power.

  14. Bruce Parr
    #3396112, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    This obviously the Barrister support package at work. The defendants will win the case but the lawyers will be saved from poverty.

  15. 2dogs
    #3396115, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Ok, here it is.

    There doesn’t appear to be anything covering this situation.

  16. duncanm
    #3396120, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Ok.. here’s the relevant vic public health order (took some digging to find).

    They should have said they were on the way to the hardware store, or search for bog roll.

    I certainly have to roam far and wide to find the latter.

  17. duncanm
    #3396122, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    2dogs – that’s the previous order.. bloody hard to find the current one, but see my link.

  18. duncanm
    #3396123, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    here’s the page with all the current orders in Vic, I think

  19. John64
    #3396124, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    Hardly surprising; but the most worrying aspect of all this is the undisguised and unbridled enthusiasm in which Despot Dan and Ashton’s Circus have donned the jackboots.

  20. duncanm
    #3396127, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    sfw

    I live in a small town in NE Vic, lots of people have holiday homes here, many spend half the year here. Now some of fellow residents have turned Stasi, they have left notes at peoples houses and on their cars saying things like ‘You have been reported’, ‘Leave now you shouldn’t be here’ ‘we are watching you’ and so on. Disgraceful but it lets you know that in a police state there is always someone wanting to be on the side of power.

    They should tell the ‘locals’ to fuck right off.

    There is an explicit exemption for moving between multiple ‘ordinary’ residences.

  21. duncanm
    #3396132, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    I would have thought that driving lessons constituted “study”.

    .. but not to an ‘educational institution’ per the Vic wording.

    In NSW, it seems that excuse may work, as we have ‘travelling for the purposes of work or education if the person cannot do it at home’

  22. Hay Stockard
    #3396135, posted on April 6, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    sfw,
    East Germany was the same. It’s no coincidence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.