Victorian police still have a quota

A 17-year-old learner driver was left “shocked” after being fined more than $1600 for driving with her mum during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Sharee Reynolds was supervising her daughter, Hunter, as she drove from their Hampton home to Frankston at the weekend when the pair were pulled over by police and fined for non-essential travel.
“We didn’t think for one minute that we would be doing anything wrong. We weren’t in contact with any person, we weren’t stopping anywhere,” Sharee told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.
“She [the police officer] said we were too far from home and we would cop a fine, and that Hunter would be the person to receive that fine.”
When the mother and daughter questioned the fine, Sharee said the police officer told her police were “smashing it on the roads today”.
Then from The Age we read:
Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton stood by the decision to issue the fine at a press conference on Monday afternoon, saying the driving lesson was “non-essential travel”.
“There’s lots of things we’d all like to do right now, but this is not the world we live in at the moment,” he said.
Police Minister Lisa Neville also said in a tweet that the rules were set by the Chief Health Officer who “has made clear it’s not essential activity and doesn’t fit in the 4 reasons to stay home”.
“We [are] all relying on health advice and police then enforce direction. [Victoria Police] doing great job,” she wrote.
I would have thought that driving lessons constituted “study”.
Presumably they live in the same household.
They’re enclosed in the car.
How can they possibly have posed an infection risk?
This just demonstrates the totalitarian idiocy of the way the regulations have been drafted.
Even if they want to maintain the structure of the regulations as they are, it would be the easiest thing in the world to have a proviso that no offence is committed if the activity can be shown to pose no discernible threat of infection.
Three things here
One, It’s thieving. A fine that is designed to be applied. Straight and simple.
Two, the stinking Police obviously think it’s funny, and they’re having fun doing it.
Three, Victorians voted this moron in, and they knew!
I don’t think people are going to put up with this shit for much longer. Hail the gestapo!
The same government that insisted that all international travel routes remain open at all costs, also has a secret unwritten rule, that ordinary Australians can’t travel “too far from home”.
Because we are all in this together … except we aren’t.
One word – disgusting
They need to not pay the fine, get lawyered up and absolutely fight this. I’ll guarantee plod will not want to front a court to explain this. All she has to say is they were on their way to get food.. the legislation does NOT say where or when.
impossible to prosecute
do We need a passport for lalaland?
Victoria has always been the poster-child for revenue-raising by traffic violation, ever since the worthless, incompetent Kirner-Labor Government introduced the Nation’s first speed cameras, after waiting for a wet weekend for political cover.
Tel… there is no definition of “too far from home”in the authority under the act.
For example, if you require a specific diet, and the only way you can get something for that diet is to drive to Echuca, because their the only one;s left open that sell it, then they cant do a damned thing.
This is just gestapo tactics and bluff. Im telling you as an ex copper, its bluff – they will fold like a pack of cards in a court
Was this rule properly gazetted?
I can’t see it in the original health direction given by Brett Sutton, was there an updated version?
I think they are likely to have a case against the fine on the basis of a gazetting technicality.
Non-essential driving…hmmm.
What about taking the car for a bit of a drive to ensure that the battery doesn’t go flat?
I’d call that pretty essential – otherwise it would necessitate a phone call to the NRMA to get a new battery.
Yes, it is education.
Great PR? Or maybe in the ‘stan they don’t worry about that…
I do hope they also catch some hate speech on twitter as well. For example, if someone broadcast a cat that, incidentally to the theme of the video, had a swastika (6 million dead) pattern faintly discernible in its fur.
Hammer and sickle (100 million dead)? No probs.
This egregious crack down on our civil rights has demonstrated who if they lived in East Germany or the Soviet Union or any other totalitarian state would be the ones to inform on you, would be the ones to run the re education camps, the concentration camps and who generally don’t have an ounce of moral sense.
I live in a small town in NE Vic, lots of people have holiday homes here, many spend half the year here. Now some of fellow residents have turned Stasi, they have left notes at peoples houses and on their cars saying things like ‘You have been reported’, ‘Leave now you shouldn’t be here’ ‘we are watching you’ and so on. Disgraceful but it lets you know that in a police state there is always someone wanting to be on the side of power.
This obviously the Barrister support package at work. The defendants will win the case but the lawyers will be saved from poverty.
Ok, here it is.
There doesn’t appear to be anything covering this situation.
Ok.. here’s the relevant vic public health order (took some digging to find).
They should have said they were on the way to the hardware store, or search for bog roll.
I certainly have to roam far and wide to find the latter.
2dogs – that’s the previous order.. bloody hard to find the current one, but see my link.
here’s the page with all the current orders in Vic, I think
Hardly surprising; but the most worrying aspect of all this is the undisguised and unbridled enthusiasm in which Despot Dan and Ashton’s Circus have donned the jackboots.
sfw
They should tell the ‘locals’ to fuck right off.
There is an explicit exemption for moving between multiple ‘ordinary’ residences.
.. but not to an ‘educational institution’ per the Vic wording.
In NSW, it seems that excuse may work, as we have ‘travelling for the purposes of work or education if the person cannot do it at home’
sfw,
East Germany was the same. It’s no coincidence.