Daniel Andrews had plenty to say last year

Today

Last year:

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said Cardinal George Pell had received a fair trial and questioned media commentators who said the jury had made an error in its decision.

“The notion that if you don’t like a verdict, you can just say they got it wrong, that’s not how ours system works,” the Premier said.

“What’s happened here … is that a victim has been believed. And that’s thrown a whole lot of people into absolute disarray,” he told ABC Melbourne’s Jon Faine.