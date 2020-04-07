Daniel Andrews had plenty to say last year

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said Cardinal George Pell had received a fair trial and questioned media commentators who said the jury had made an error in its decision.
“The notion that if you don’t like a verdict, you can just say they got it wrong, that’s not how ours system works,” the Premier said.
“What’s happened here … is that a victim has been believed. And that’s thrown a whole lot of people into absolute disarray,” he told ABC Melbourne’s Jon Faine.
Turns out it wasn’t just the media questioning whether the jury got it wrong. Today the High Court ruled 7 – 0 that the jury got it wrong.
No comment is good – now he can continue to pursue L platers taking driving lessons with more vigour. Or perhaps re-define the bonking restrictions on which he back-flipped. So many more choices …
The Hunchback’s statement was clearly a ‘comment’. And everyone knows what he means.
So he believes Shorten’s accuser and will direct his commish to now act differently
Bloody hypocrit
It must have taken a while for Andrews to type that tweet. In between swallowing gallons of his own bile that kept rising in his throat.
What is it with Victorians and their continued reelection of this foetid, foecal turd?
Victorians have the worst Premier and the worst Police Commissioner in Australia – and it appears the stupidest electorate or the feeblest opposition in the country.
Despicable then
Despicable now
that’s right Dan Andrews directed people not to visit Cardinal Pell in prison
St Patrick’s in Ballarat will of course hasten to reinstate all honours to their greatest alumni.
I make no comment about the maliciousness, malfeasance and the staggering incompetence of the current Victorian Premier, the Victorian Police Commissioner or the Victorian Court of Appeal.
But I have a message for George Pell and every other victim or survivor of the abuse of government power.
I see you.
I hear you.
I believe you.
This has come as a great shock to Daniel Andrews. I am sure he had a little speech ready if the HC had not acquitted Cardinal Pell.
He truly hates conservatives and wanted to see George Pell die in jail, as one of his dreams, being a committed socialist/communist that he is.
What is it with Victorians and their continued reelection of this foetid, foecal turd?
After the SFLibs blew the last state election, John Pesutto, at that stage tipped to be the next opposition leader, was on the ABC watching his blue ribbon seat taken by Labor. Asked how the SFLibs could come back from the wilderness, he replied something along these lines:
“We need to be more proactive about green energy, domestic violence, sexism etc etc”
In other words, why vote for us when Labor does it better? And Victorians didn’t!
Andrews is clearly implying he disagrees with the High Court.
With that sort of “always believing the (alleged) victim” mindset I would hate to have this Richard Cranium on a jury deciding my fate.
It’s bad enough he is the premier of my state.
Andrews also disgracefully condemned Tony Abbott for visiting his friend in jail.
I wonder why he refers to victims and survivors – are their survivors who weren’t victims?
Also he says he sees, hears and believes the victims. How does he know which ones to believe? Or does he just believe anyone who says ‘victim’?
Bullshit.
Also he says he sees, hears and believes the victims. How does he know which ones to believe?\
Well, he did not believe the “victim” of Bill Shorten.
An ‘odd’ statement for a premier to make, as Jeremy Gans tactfully put it, about a case that is exceptionally controversial and has exposed divisions within and between the courts.
I’d like to be a fly on the wall when Andrews next meets Judd. Does the ‘you have failed me for the last time, Admiral’ scene from Star Wars come to mind?
Nor just the jury for it wrong – so, too, did a majority of the Court of Appeal, including the Chief Justice. And the error was a simple one that dozens of commentators pointed out and all seven High Court Justices saw: because it could not be proved that the habits and traditions normally followed could not be proven to have been followed on the days in question, a credible complainant was believed.
This was to reverse the burden of proof – a fundamental error. This highlights the danger of prosecutions for alleged transgressions so far in the past. The prosecution case could not even specify the precise date on which one offence actually occurred. What honest person could swear that something definitely happened on a specific date 20 years in the past?
I have little time for the Catholic Church. Its authority structure combined with the vow of celibacy is, in my view, a toxic mix. That said, this was clearly a case of a prominent individual being taken as a cipher for the whole institution. The Victorian legal system has disgraced itself, as has the ABC.
The Dandy Months (aka the Victorian Liberals) are indeed hopeless. But the performance of Judd and Cain (now elevated to the bench) at the OPP over the Red Shirts affair was so appalling that even the Victorian Opposition woke up for five minutes.
Sorry – Dandy Nongs. Autocorrect strikes again.