Greg Craven tears their ABC a new one

(HT: Marty)
Good stuff but … re “J”:
“There is no reason to believe that he did not believe he was telling the truth.”
That’s bullshit.
There was sufficient craft in his testimony and conduct to convince me is a straight-out liar.
I think Craven was avoiding a journalist trap there. He wasn’t deviating from the judgement.
There was sufficient craft in his testimony and conduct to convince me is a straight-out liar.
It can never be said in this situation though.
You see leftie luvvie “progressives” use “the law” to justify their actions and when “the law” goes against them then it’s wrong I tell you, wrong! It’s not as if Stalin and all the other mass murderers (funny how they all seem to be socialists) just had people killed for the fun of it. No, they used the “approved law” of the time and all was done in accordance with that. So you see the luvvies fully expected the High Court to find in their favour but for the full bench to find against them it’s just not fair as they had their guilty verdict all decided well in advance of any court room appearances.
Agreed.
That interview just goes to show that the ABC (for the all their smugness and sanctimony about being investigative journalists) don’t like it when the blowtorch is turned back on them.
Greg Craven was sublime dealing with the mediocre ABC hack.
HC vs Aunty:
7 – Nil
Legends.
I’d like to see Greg Craven interviewed more frequently! But I doubt the ABC will invite him back.
‘Manufactured obscurity’
Well that’s one interview that won’t get replayed on the ABC.
Well done, Greg. Handled the attempted gotcha like a master. And didn’t the pretty airhead on the other side feel the heat? She attempted Olympic level deflection as she finally realised he well and truly had her measure.
Interviewer’s final question as to will the Catholic Church recover, it hasn’t died. I am not a hugely practising one outside of Christmas, Easter and family ceremonies, but I and family members are part of the community. Much like friends of other faiths.
Ouch. J’ismist down.
Well that’s one interview that won’t get replayed on the ABC.
I’ve made a copy just in case they pressure YouTube to take it down.
Hetty Johnston in the Sydney Telegraph says as of today there is “a new normal, and that the voices of child sexual assault victims are overwhelmingly inconsequential”.
What utter tosh: she doesnt seem to have read the clear reasoning for the 7-0 verdict.
Then he is either delusional or lying.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Notify me of new posts by email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Sinistra delenda est!
Good stuff but … re “J”:
“There is no reason to believe that he did not believe he was telling the truth.”
That’s bullshit.
There was sufficient craft in his testimony and conduct to convince me is a straight-out liar.
I think Craven was avoiding a journalist trap there. He wasn’t deviating from the judgement.
It can never be said in this situation though.
You see leftie luvvie “progressives” use “the law” to justify their actions and when “the law” goes against them then it’s wrong I tell you, wrong! It’s not as if Stalin and all the other mass murderers (funny how they all seem to be socialists) just had people killed for the fun of it. No, they used the “approved law” of the time and all was done in accordance with that. So you see the luvvies fully expected the High Court to find in their favour but for the full bench to find against them it’s just not fair as they had their guilty verdict all decided well in advance of any court room appearances.
Agreed.
That interview just goes to show that the ABC (for the all their smugness and sanctimony about being investigative journalists) don’t like it when the blowtorch is turned back on them.
Greg Craven was sublime dealing with the mediocre ABC hack.
HC vs Aunty:
7 – Nil
Legends.
I’d like to see Greg Craven interviewed more frequently! But I doubt the ABC will invite him back.
‘Manufactured obscurity’
Well that’s one interview that won’t get replayed on the ABC.
Well done, Greg. Handled the attempted gotcha like a master. And didn’t the pretty airhead on the other side feel the heat? She attempted Olympic level deflection as she finally realised he well and truly had her measure.
Interviewer’s final question as to will the Catholic Church recover, it hasn’t died. I am not a hugely practising one outside of Christmas, Easter and family ceremonies, but I and family members are part of the community. Much like friends of other faiths.
Ouch. J’ismist down.
I’ve made a copy just in case they pressure YouTube to take it down.
Hetty Johnston in the Sydney Telegraph says as of today there is “a new normal, and that the voices of child sexual assault victims are overwhelmingly inconsequential”.
What utter tosh: she doesnt seem to have read the clear reasoning for the 7-0 verdict.
“There is no reason to believe that he did not believe he was telling the truth.”
Then he is either delusional or lying.