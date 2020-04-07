Linemen For The Country

As Australians Google Depression recipes, two millionaires squabble
Only in a second-rate nation would two former leaders fight for history’s honours – over telephone wiring.
Before Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison sabotaged the NBN after 2013, Oz was on track for 98% full-fibre to homes and businesses in 2021. Most would have it now. This butchered NBN is struggling badly. It’s time this lot finally admitted this — and use this stimulus to complete properly. https://t.co/c1XDi04PWC pic.twitter.com/Oz1LM3CGPG
— Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) April 5, 2020
These two mansion-ensconced knuckleheads have been quarterbacking the pandemic crisis since day one. Now they’re dragging their past ‘achievements’ into the mix. Both resent not being in The Lodge during such epochal times. Kevin Rudd was in office during the GFC – which was, by comparison, less a swan of colour than a Black Sparrow event – and Malcolm Turnbull had to steer the nation through the tumult of a ministerial bonking ban. They know deep down they will be forgotten.
Time for a new reality TV – the Narcissist.
Rudd? Now let me think, oh yes, he wrote On Our Selection.
Trumble? No, no, never heard of him.
25mbps? 50mbps? In a very short period of time, most households will have 5gbps or more. How much longer people will have to wait due to the distraction the NBN caused the technical teams from Vodafone, Optus and Telstra is anyone’s guess. Possibly not as long as the extra time it took LED lighting technology to break through as cost-effective after Turnbull and his international counter-parts banned incandescents.
Isn’t the whole point of stimulus money to get into the pockets of people to spend? To keep the economy going?
How does that compute by putting it into the NBN, a bastardised quasi-government mongrel turd of a project? Forgive me, I didn’t write this post out on a napkin beforehand.
Just imagine if Turncoat was still there. Indecisive, chaotic but “look at me, look at me”.
It is a little like the Salieri* character in the movie Amadeus – condemned to endure this life while his reputation and glory fades into nothing, while the deceased Mozart is heard everywhere.
*A very unfair, and ahistorical, depiction of Antonio Salieri who, while competitors, seem to have had a very cordial relationship. They socialised, at times collaborated, and Salieri promoted Mozart’s music in his different official roles, and ultimately tutored Mozart’s son after his father’s death.
My God, look at all the commas in my sentence above.
I am turning into Pirate Pete!
Rudd was pathetic on the Ruby Princess special Sunday night.
Repeated “petri dish” ad nauseam.
Blamed the docking procedure fiasco entirely on Morrison and Dutton with over-the-top language. No mention of State authorities at all.
When a former PM is brought in to provide puerile fake facts, even the dimmest amongst them must realise its time to self isolate permanently.
Both footnotes to history.
Pity Dudd wasn’t on the Ruby Princess. Permanently.
Your essay question for today concerns Fabian socialism and Coronavirus infection without symptoms.
Compare and discuss methods and infiltration techniques.
I think its time the government stop pensions/offices/staff/limo for life for former PMs.