Linemen For The Country

As Australians Google Depression recipes, two millionaires squabble

Only in a second-rate nation would two former leaders fight for history’s honours – over telephone wiring.

Before Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison sabotaged the NBN after 2013, Oz was on track for 98% full-fibre to homes and businesses in 2021. Most would have it now. This butchered NBN is struggling badly. It’s time this lot finally admitted this — and use this stimulus to complete properly. https://t.co/c1XDi04PWC pic.twitter.com/Oz1LM3CGPG — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) April 5, 2020



These two mansion-ensconced knuckleheads have been quarterbacking the pandemic crisis since day one. Now they’re dragging their past ‘achievements’ into the mix. Both resent not being in The Lodge during such epochal times. Kevin Rudd was in office during the GFC – which was, by comparison, less a swan of colour than a Black Sparrow event – and Malcolm Turnbull had to steer the nation through the tumult of a ministerial bonking ban. They know deep down they will be forgotten.