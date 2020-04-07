Pope Francis just bitch slapped a lot of people

Posted on 6:53 pm, April 7, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Awesome tweet.

Francis has just gone up in my estimation.

40 Responses to Pope Francis just bitch slapped a lot of people

  1. Sinclair Davidson
    #3398638, posted on April 7, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    This must the closest a Pope would ever come to telling people to “Fuck off” in public.

  2. Sinclair Davidson
    #3398642, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Either that … or his account got hacked.

  3. V
    #3398644, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    A stopped clock and all that.

    He is still an anti pope who is destroying the catholic church.

  4. mh
    #3398646, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Trolling the Left.

    Noice.

  5. rickw
    #3398648, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Not shocking what was said, just shocking that he said it!

  6. vlad
    #3398651, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    And the twitterati are going ape over it. Good! The dog that barks is the one that got hit.

  7. vlad
    #3398656, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    This is probably the first time that five consecutive posts at the Cat have been occasioned by one news story. I’m lovin’ it!

  8. Tel
    #3398658, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    I think he must be talking about how tyrannical it is to put half the world under house arrest when none of them have been found guilty of anything.

    The Pope understands how we are all in this together.

  9. JC
    #3398660, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    That’s great. Pell can now head back to Rome at the earliest.

  10. Roger
    #3398665, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    This must the closest a Pope would ever come to telling people to “Fuck off” in public.

    The pope is referring to the set readings for Holy Week from the revised common lectionary which most liturgical churches in the West follow.

    No doubt there are applications to the Cardinal Pell matter, but they are secondary, not primary.

  11. notafan
    #3398670, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Clearly a reference to the persecution of Cardinal Pell.

    Good for Pope Francis.

    It pleases me!

  12. notafan
    #3398671, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Roger

    Timing is everything.

  14. notafan
    #3398679, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    ‘Free me from the hand of the wicked’

    Too right.

  15. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3398685, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    That’s great. Pell can now head back to Rome at the earliest

    Yes

  16. WDYSIA
    #3398686, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    If the pope continues like that he may even make me a Catholic.

    Bolt is promising to skewer Dan Andrews for that tweet tonight. I hope someone tapes it in case Sky doesn’t put it up online.

  17. WDYSIA
    #3398691, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    Pell should head back to Rome at the earliest. The Vatican has a strict no-fly zone overhead and there would be no aversion to shooting down pesky Channel 9 helicopters.

  18. Infidel Tiger
    #3398699, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    If you follow Francis closely he’s a very decent man, except when gets all stupid and huffy about little things like kissing the ring.

  19. JC
    #3398702, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Oh Stop. He’s a South American leftwing asshat. The fact he’s said something decent doesn’t remove the horseshit he said in the past. Only God forgives.

  20. C.L.
    #3398732, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    To his credit, Francis supported Pell from day one.
    The Vatican’s hun-int is regarded highly even by intelligence services.
    He was well informed.

  22. Infidel Tiger
    #3398737, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    Francis has been steadfast about homos, family, marriage and abortion.

    He has a “catholic” view of poverty and the evils of corporatism, that looks more righteous all the time.

  23. JC
    #3398744, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    He has a “catholic” view of poverty and the evils of corporatism, that looks more righteous all the time.

    Should I call you Che from now on? He’s a gerbil warming bedwetter, you hammerhead.

  24. C.L.
    #3398747, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Comensoli really pisses me off.
    Here’s his letter to priests, religious and laity of the archdiocese today.

    I want to firstly acknowledge ’J’, who brought forward his story of abuse for examination in the courts of law. This is a right we value and honour.

    I also acknowledge Cardinal Pell …

    Also?

    WTFF?

  25. nfw
    #3398746, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    From the Pope? Really. The Pope would write “…because of someone had it in for them.”? The grammar alone is odd and one would expect the Pope to have it checked before it went out. I’m sure some English speakers work in The Vatican.

  26. Infidel Tiger
    #3398753, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    The earth is our domain JC. We have a moral duty in its stewardship.

  27. JC
    #3398755, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Comensoli really pisses me off.
    Here’s his letter to priests, religious and laity of the archdiocese today.

    He’s acknowledging both equally. One’s a liar and ain’t Pell. Anyone prominent in this god forsaken country always plays halvies. It’s actually diabolical.

  28. mareeS
    #3398758, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Well, lots of people shoul be slapped, including Pope Francis. Certainly not Cardinal Pell.

  29. Perfidious Albino
    #3398759, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Great trolling. Even better if it was actually Pope Fonzie that posted it…

  30. notafan
    #3398769, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Now

    I’m assuming that the tweet was in Italian and Twitter used Google translate.

  31. notafan
    #3398771, posted on April 7, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    Comensoli is weak

    Remember he said both J and Cardinal Pell were telling the truth.

    ‘manufactured obscurity’

  32. C.L.
    #3398773, posted on April 7, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    Anyone know why Pell’s first stop was the Carmel?
    My guess: judging from the roly-poly sister who greeted him, a really good home-cooked meal.
    That and the fact that their apostolate is 24-7 prayer and he would be in their Book of Remembrance.
    (As am I).

  33. Infidel Tiger
    #3398776, posted on April 7, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    I imagine it is also secure.

  34. Infidel Tiger
    #3398781, posted on April 7, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Ben Wilkie
    @benvwilkie

    The context for interpreting the Pope’s tweet is the Gospel narrative and the events that take place, particularly between Jesus and the authorities, on Holy Tuesday, which is today.

  35. candy
    #3398784, posted on April 7, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    “because someone had it in for them”

    Nice Australian expression, and to the point. Did he really write that?

  36. notafan
    #3398787, posted on April 7, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Cardinal Pell’s vindication and release date is perfect.

  37. vlad
    #3398797, posted on April 7, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    I’m assuming that the tweet was in Italian and Twitter used Google translate.

    There would be so many people in the Vatican with perfect English and perfect Italian.

    I just tried running the Italian text – that went online about two hours prior to the English – through google translate and it came out without the error, ie as follows:

    In questi giorni di #Quaresima abbiamo visto la persecuzione che ha subito Gesù, come è stato giudicato con accanimento, pur essendo innocente. #PreghiamoInsieme oggi per tutte le persone che soffrono per una sentenza ingiusta a causa dell’accanimento.

    In these days of # Lent we have seen the persecution that Jesus suffered, as he was judged fiercely, despite being innocent. #Let’s pray together today for all the people who suffer from an unjust sentence due to fury.

  38. Tel
    #3398799, posted on April 7, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    He’s a gerbil warming bedwetter, you hammerhead.

    Tiger said he is “decent” didn’t say he is terribly clever.

  39. C.L.
    #3398807, posted on April 7, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Yes, today’s reading from the O.T. is amazingly apt:

    Psalm 70(71):1-6,15,17

    In you, O Lord, I take refuge;
    let me never be put to shame.
    In your justice rescue me, free me:
    pay heed to me and save me.

    Be a rock where I can take refuge,
    a mighty stronghold to save me;
    for you are my rock, my stronghold.
    Free me from the hand of the wicked.

    It is you, O Lord, who are my hope,
    my trust, O Lord, since my youth.
    On you I have leaned from my birth,
    from my mother’s womb you have been my help.

    My lips will tell of your justice
    and day by day of your help.
    O God, you have taught me from my youth
    and I proclaim your wonders still.

  40. Ivan Denisovich
    #3398810, posted on April 7, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    “because someone had it in for them”

    Damian Thompson:

    Cardinal George Pell is the victim of a shameful miscarriage of justice

    The High Court of Australia has unanimously overturned the conviction of Cardinal George Pell for alleged acts of child sex abuse that could not possibly have taken place. He has been acquitted and the prosecution cannot appeal.

    The 78-year-old cardinal, formerly head of the Vatican’s finances, now emerges in his true colours: as a Christian of heroic fortitude who was the victim of one of the most despicable miscarriages of justice in the history of Australia.

    For the past five years, Catholics and countless impartial observers all over the world have watched in horror as Pell was accused by the State of Victoria and then convicted on the basis of evidence riddled with implausibilities and impossibilities.

    This week’s High Court’s ruling could not be clearer. It said that the jury that convicted Pell ‘ought to have entertained a doubt as to the applicant’s guilt with respect to each of the offences for which he was convicted’ – all relating to one fictitious episode – and ordered that ‘the convictions be quashed and that verdicts of acquittal be entered in their place’.

    Pell was convicted by a jury in December 2018 on the basis of claims by just one man. It was his second trial: earlier, a first jury could not reach a verdict. That the second jury convicted Pell unanimously is hard to explain.

    The cardinal then took his case to Victoria’s Court of Appeal. Two judges dismissed the appeal; a third, Justice Mark Weinberg, issued a dissenting statement in which he said he had genuine doubts as to Pall’s guilt and that the jury should have had them too.

    The story told by Pell’s anonymous accuser was bizarre. He claimed that in 1996 Cardinal Pell, then Archbishop of Melbourne, assaulted him and a fellow 13-year-old boy in the sacristy of his cathedral. The other boy has since sadly died. Having initially also accused Pell, he later withdrew his claim.

    The journalist Jim McDermott, writing in America magazine – a liberal Catholic publication generally unsympathetic to Pell – noted the following implausibilities in an article last February:

    The cardinal supposedly opened his vestments to reveal himself to the victims (vestments do not, in fact, open but are rather pulled on and off over one’s head); he rushed back to the sacristy immediately after Sunday Mass, as opposed to the standard practice of staying to greet parishioners, and he did so unaccompanied by the aides who would normally be with him at all times; and the door to the sacristy was open while the children were being assaulted, but despite the busyness of the cathedral after Mass, there were no witnesses to the assault.

    To be clear: Pell did not open the unopenable vestments; he did not rush back to the sacristy; there were no witnesses because there was nothing to witness. The accuser was asking the jury to believe that the cardinal, one of the canniest operators in the Church – which is why Pope Francis brought him in to clean up the Vatican finances – would take an utterly insane risk in order to satisfy his supposedly depraved lust.

    As I say, the second verdict is baffling. The jury heard no new evidence, merely the testimony and questions from the first trial. Some of this evidence was held behind closed doors.

    Now begins the urgent process of establishing how this travesty of justice took place, and to what extent it was engineered by Pell’s enemies, of which there are plenty.

    There has always been a strong strain of anti-Catholicism in Victoria, which was traditionally tribally divided between the descendants of Protestant Britons and Catholic Irish. In recent years, many Catholics have, understandably, turned against the Australian Church, which has often responded by parroting the politically fashionable views aired by the ABC network.

    Not George Pell, however. As Archbishop of Melbourne and then Sydney he refused to tick most of the required boxes. He was a climate change sceptic and qualified supporter of free markets; he was close to former prime minister Tony Abbott, a pugnacious conservative Catholic and fellow Oxford graduate. Pell, in appearance (and sometimes manner) a towering Aussie bruiser, earned a DPhil for a thesis on authority in the early Church.

    He is more intellectually gifted than any English bishop and his opinions are less predictable than one might imagine from reading the Pell-hating Australian media. For example, he spoke scathingly about the conditions in which Australia detained asylum seekers.

    He is, however, strictly orthodox in his Catholic beliefs and was an influential supporter of Cardinal Ratzinger in the 2005 conclave. He was not in the Bergoglio camp in the 2013 conclave and many were surprised when Pope Francis brought him to Rome to become the Vatican’s first Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, charged with rooting out corruption.

    Get 12 weeks for just £12 plus a bottle of commemorative gin
    Pell was horrified by the evidence he discovered of Italian cardinals engaging in criminal or semi-criminal activities, and also by the black hole in the Vatican’s finances. The corrupt old guard, meanwhile, were determined to bring him down. So, significantly, were his liberal opponents in the Australian media and the politically correct police force of Victoria.

    This brings us back to the absurd charges of child sex abuse against Pell. Was there collusion between Vatican prelates threatened by his proposed reforms and his enemies back home? We do not yet know, but when I put this question to a Roman cardinal last year he replied that it was entirely possible.

    The investigation must begin now. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how the media report the shameful story of what is, in effect, Australia’s Dreyfus case.

    https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/Cardinal-George-Pell-is-the-victim-of-a-shameful-miscarriage-of-justice

