Statement by His Eminence George Cardinal Pell AC

  1. nfw
    #3397648, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:30 am

    A fairly simple and polite statement which is not what we are going to see from all the liars, er, I mean those who were wrong.

    And now it’s time to sue the arses off everybody involved.

  3. Boambee John
    #3397652, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Ever the complete Christian gentleman.

  4. stackja
    #3397658, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Cover up has probably started already.

  5. Nick
    #3397660, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:33 am

    Nice and well said.
    Kudos to Bolta I particular I have to say too.

  6. notafan
    #3397674, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:38 am

    ‘manufactured obscurity’

    Nicely put.

    When the kid and his urgers realised they were facing an uphill battle to put Cardinal Pell in the same place at the same time, this is the best they could do.

    Now watch me pull a Bernie out of my hat!

  7. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3397679, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:39 am

    “… an innocent person has been convicted because the evidence did not establish guilt to the requisite standard of proof”

    I’ve long maintained the concept above was the central element of this absurd and offensive travesty and would eventually lead to Pell being released.

    Every single moron on the jury that convicted Pell should be hanging their heads in shame. You stupid, gullible and vindictive f*ckwits.

  8. notafan
    #3397680, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:39 am

    Oh and the ABC, Milligan etc better tread warily.

    The High.Court don’t take kindly to disrespect.

  10. rickw
    #3397687, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Ever the complete Christian gentleman.

    +100

  11. Snoopy
    #3397688, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:41 am

    I’m pleased to see that Pell limits his holding of no ill will to his accuser only.

  12. Old School Conservative
    #3397692, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:42 am

    I hope the ‘silly old bugger” can walk out of jail with a straight back and a smile after his long isolation.
    I’m sure the jackals of the press will be there to record his every movement.

  13. Rafe Champion
    #3397702, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Beautiful, thanks CL!

  14. Cpt Seahawks.
    #3397709, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Excellent news. Some sanity prevails. I hope Vicpol get what they deserve.

  15. Makka
    #3397716, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Unanimous.

    A wonderful result for Easter . Finally this great Australian receives justice. Now must come the apologies from Vicpol and the other swine who assist to fabricate this travesty.

    The left will be apoplectic with rage and hate. Awesome!

  16. a happy little debunker
    #3397724, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Barry Cassidy on twitter quick off the mark – telling us that Pell was not found innocent – so it is OK to believe in his guilt regardless of reasonable doubt.

    Scumbags gotta be bags of scum!

  17. stackja
    #3397726, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Makka
    #3397716, posted on April 7, 2020 at 11:49 am

    The left will probably want to “move on”.

  18. Farmer Gez
    #3397740, posted on April 7, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Well done all the Cats who no doubt supported Pell away from this blog as well.
    I know from experience that it’s not nice to discuss the case with those who were happy to see a man in jail because of his uniform and not his conduct.

  19. Perfidious Albino
    #3397763, posted on April 7, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    I bet the f*ckers try and infect George with the bat flu, given his likely susceptibility.

    If only the HCA could now pivot to the “L Plater” imbroglio in Vic.

  20. Rob MW
    #3397776, posted on April 7, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    Barry Cassidy on twitter quick off the mark – telling us that Pell was not found innocent – so it is OK

    WAT ??????? – Is Cassidy a fucking idiot (excuse the language Cardinal), but FMD (oops again). The court is not there to find ‘innocent’s’, 1 – it’s there to find guilt and up until that point the defendant is PRESUMED INNOCENT. 2 – If a court cannot find guilt in the first instance OR ON APPEAL (beyond reasonable doubt – criminal) then the defendant is INNOCENT as STAPLED & FILED IN THE RECORD.

    Cassidy should know better and should be well and truly dragged for his ignorance.

  21. Nick
    #3397778, posted on April 7, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    I spoke with a contact who is a Papal Knight and a friend of GP’s. Some points

    1. Consider what would have happened to GP if the HC had not ruled in his favour. This goes well beyond Gaol time and would have affected his ability to say mass and even be buried at the Cathedral.
    2. GP is likely to live in Sydney and won’t become a hermit, shying away from the public. That’s not his style
    3. There is direct suspicion that elements in Rome, annoyed with his work at the Vatican, were also a part of his initial conviction.

  22. Steve
    #3397780, posted on April 7, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    Wonderful news I don’t think I would be so forgiving.

  23. dopey
    #3397781, posted on April 7, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    Cassidy will be back on ABC soon with some interview show.

  24. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3397783, posted on April 7, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    Pell was not found innocent

    In the same way Fatty Trump was not exonerated of something he never did.

  25. notafan
    #3397790, posted on April 7, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Thanks Nick.

    Every thing about Cardinal Pell is heroic.

    A saint on earth.

  26. calli
    #3397814, posted on April 7, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Pell was not found innocent

    What a stupid, stupid man.

    How much are we paying him again?

  27. Arky
    #3397818, posted on April 7, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    Pell was not found innocent

    ..
    As Rob says above, he, like the rest of us, enjoys the presumption of innocence.
    Therefore, yes, he is innocent.

  28. TheSenator
    #3397826, posted on April 7, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Woe to the serpent.

  29. candy
    #3397829, posted on April 7, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    A fine statement of thanks and modesty but also thinking of those in the current health crisis. Good on him.

