Liberty Quote
There are two potential violators of man’s rights: the criminals and the government.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Knuckle Dragger on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- Old School Conservative on Monday Forum: April 6, 2020
- Des Deskperson on Monday Forum: April 6, 2020
- calli on Monday Forum: April 6, 2020
- exsteelworker on Linemen For The Country
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- Mitch M. on Monday Forum: April 6, 2020
- Tel on Linemen For The Country
- woolfe on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- JC on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- 8th Dan on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- JC on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- Sinclair Davidson on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: April 6, 2020
- Mater on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- m0nty on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- Snoopy on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- calli on Monday Forum: April 6, 2020
- custard on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- jo on Linemen For The Country
- Steve trickler on Monday Forum: April 6, 2020
- Mother Lode on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- min on Monday Forum: April 6, 2020
- Sinclair Davidson on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- H B Bear on Linemen For The Country
- Ellie on Monday Forum: April 6, 2020
- Old School Conservative on Linemen For The Country
- woolfe on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- rickw on Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Pell judgement day
- Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
- Linemen For The Country
- The Art of War and the Battle of COVID-19
- You know what, it can happen here
- Victorian police still have a quota
- The tech-lash is so March 2020
- Tomorrow
- Monday Forum: April 6, 2020
- Building the Totalitarian State
- Communists Carted
- Sheep drench to the rescue? And the wind flexes off…
- When will Audrey Zibelman and the AEMO come clean with the public?
- A reminder of what ought to be at the front of our minds right now and not brought back into the conversation when it’s too late
- Weeds shall never surrender
- My restrictions are bigger than your re-dick-ions, er, restrictions
- All Nigels Now
- Sunday Forum: April 5, 2020
- Peter O’Brien: Some random thoughts on the ‘THE CRISIS’
- States can violate your constitutional rights
- Can we do it in a canter?
- Why are we not doing the same, and cutting salaries as well?
- “Every one of us could be devastated by it”
- Subscribe to The Spectator and support the gin industry!
- A powerful state directing action must be avoided at all costs
- The Beer Whisperer: The Madness of the Precautionary Principle
- Henry Kissinger on the liberal world order
- Something to learn from Germany?
- Epidemiology of Covid-19 in Europe
- Open Forum: April 4, 2020
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First!!!
Top 10?
But the old thread was so much fun.
And exactly.
Let the Wuhan virus spread?
Morning, all.
A snitch in time saves nein?
Pell Day.
Driving lessons today.
I claim this thread in the name of 11th Hussars, who participated in the Charge of the Light Brigade.
Known especially for their red trousers.
I’m aimlessly driving around Victoria, when Vicpol pulls me over I look up a random reason from Dan’s book of legitimate reasons.
Chinese Embassy outraged at Chinese businesses being sprung systematically panic buying medical supplies in Australia for export to China.
Who knew that Australian mining companies were raiding Chinese medical supplies?
And on either the last or second-lasy Sunday before Christmas.
Utter bullshit.
Note that various legal eagles have called Milligan’s protege as “convincing” and “compelling”.
This is not the same as “credible”.
Seeing as we now have header pictures for open forums, can the next one seriously be the FN FAL open thread?!
In the Rugby team
FN FAL?
“Note that various legal eagles have called Milligan’s protege as “convincing” and “compelling”.
This is not the same as “credible”.”
Well said LL.
I had my hopes up high last August so I am prepared for the worst from the HC today….please forgive my pessimism….I just can’t be optimistic.
I googled – it seems to be a sort of a Belgian gun.
Top 20!
Do we know when?
What a stupid meme. Godwin fail.
Not just that. It was the rifle Bob used to defend us against the Communists. 😉
Not to worry m0nty – when the time comes I’ll denounce you.
Prediction what gamers will look like in 20 years time. It’s work safe but only just in the sense that you may need to barf.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/tech/terrifying-model-show-what-avid-21820221
+1,000
STOP COVID-19
#stayhome
I read somewhere Germans are snitching on their neighbors like crazy. Never change.
Think its worth a call to Vik Curfew HQ douncing Monty for not adhering to curfew. Similar evidence to that at Pells trial will be provided.
Comrades
“Note that various legal eagles have called Milligan’s protege as “convincing” and “compelling”.
Barristers with time on their hands who hire their opinions out to journalists.
#stayhome
That’s been Rugby Australia’s advertising line for the last year or so.
Working a treat, too.