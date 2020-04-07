Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020

Posted on 9:00 am, April 7, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to Tuesday Forum: April 7, 2020

  3. notafan
    #3397195, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:04 am

    But the old thread was so much fun.

  5. stackja
    #3397199, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:05 am

    Let the Wuhan virus spread?

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3397200, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:05 am

    Morning, all.

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3397201, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:06 am

    A snitch in time saves nein?

  9. Narwhal Tusk
    #3397207, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:09 am

    Driving lessons today.

  10. Top Ender
    #3397209, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:10 am

    I claim this thread in the name of 11th Hussars, who participated in the Charge of the Light Brigade.

    Known especially for their red trousers.

  11. rickw
    #3397211, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:11 am

    I’m aimlessly driving around Victoria, when Vicpol pulls me over I look up a random reason from Dan’s book of legitimate reasons.

  12. Dr Faustus
    #3397213, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Chinese Embassy outraged at Chinese businesses being sprung systematically panic buying medical supplies in Australia for export to China.

    While a number of Australian firms (including FMG, Rio Tinto, BHP) are busy purchasing medical supplies in China, some Australian media such as SMH and The Australian are keen to defame the local Chinese companies who did similar things here in February. It was known to all that at the time China was in great need of certain medical materials in its fight against COVID-19. The procurement by the Chinese business was just to help China overcome difficulties.

    Who knew that Australian mining companies were raiding Chinese medical supplies?

  13. Leigh Lowe
    #3397214, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:12 am

    pete m

    #3397187, posted on April 7, 2020 at 8:56 am

    The most ridiculous part was thinking a new cardinal at a newly reopened church could get away from mass without being mobbed at the front of the church.

    Apart from the rest of the story!

    And on either the last or second-lasy Sunday before Christmas.
    Utter bullshit.
    Note that various legal eagles have called Milligan’s protege as “convincing” and “compelling”.
    This is not the same as “credible”.

  14. rickw
    #3397216, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:13 am

    Seeing as we now have header pictures for open forums, can the next one seriously be the FN FAL open thread?!

  17. Cassie of Sydney
    #3397223, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:20 am

    “Note that various legal eagles have called Milligan’s protege as “convincing” and “compelling”.
    This is not the same as “credible”.”

    Well said LL.

    I had my hopes up high last August so I am prepared for the worst from the HC today….please forgive my pessimism….I just can’t be optimistic.

  18. Mother Lode
    #3397224, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:21 am

    FN FAL?

    I googled – it seems to be a sort of a Belgian gun.

  20. Snoopy
    #3397229, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:25 am

    Farmer Gez
    #3397202, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:06 am
    Pell Day

    Do we know when?

  21. m0nty
    #3397230, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:26 am

    What a stupid meme. Godwin fail.

  22. Mater
    #3397231, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:27 am

    I googled – it seems to be a sort of a Belgian gun.

    Not just that. It was the rifle Bob used to defend us against the Communists. 😉

  23. Sinclair Davidson
    #3397233, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:28 am

    Not to worry m0nty – when the time comes I’ll denounce you.

  24. JC
    #3397234, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:28 am

    Prediction what gamers will look like in 20 years time. It’s work safe but only just in the sense that you may need to barf.

    https://www.mirror.co.uk/tech/terrifying-model-show-what-avid-21820221

  25. 8th Dan
    #3397235, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:29 am

    What a stupid meme. Godwin fail.

    +1,000

    STOP COVID-19
    #stayhome

  26. JC
    #3397236, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:30 am

    I read somewhere Germans are snitching on their neighbors like crazy. Never change.

  27. woolfe
    #3397237, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:32 am

    Think its worth a call to Vik Curfew HQ douncing Monty for not adhering to curfew. Similar evidence to that at Pells trial will be provided.

    Comrades

  28. Roger
    #3397240, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:34 am

    “Note that various legal eagles have called Milligan’s protege as “convincing” and “compelling”.

    Barristers with time on their hands who hire their opinions out to journalists.

  29. Knuckle Dragger
    #3397245, posted on April 7, 2020 at 9:36 am

    #stayhome

    That’s been Rugby Australia’s advertising line for the last year or so.

    Working a treat, too.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.