Are High Court Judges not experts?

Daniel Andrews and other members of the political elite are always crapping on about trusting the experts and taking expert advice and so on. Well here is Mr I-take-expert-advice himself:
There’s been a decision and I don’t want to find myself in contempt of the High Court, so I won’t make any comments about that …
Now I’d have a bit more sympathy for Andrews if he had come out saying that he is the premier of a government whose police force and criminal justice had just been completely humiliated and his government, not to mention taxpayers, were now on the hook for millions of dollars in compensation and he didn’t want to inflame the situation.
I’m surprised by this statement:
… we need to face up to the fact that there are people – some are in jail, some are free men – who moved predators around working class parishes for decades, and others who knew that it was going on, actually facilitated it, and whether they’re in jail or not, they’ll have to go to their maker knowing that they did those sorts of things.
So if he knows there are law-breakers who are currently “free men” why haven’t they been arrested and prosecuted? Andrews could get the police to take valuable time from harassing teenage girls to go arrest these people. We know they’re going to be at home.
What the hell does “working class” parishes have to do with anything?
7-0 is pretty expertish.
On the other hand there’re two VSC judges who should start new careers as house conveyancers.
Thank goodness he saved Victorians from the L plater and lone fisherman menace.
Atoms
My thought exactly.
Labor, class war.
Actually many were rural parishes.
And there is the exaggerations which implies there were dozens of perpetrators, when in fact there were only a few ( who nevertheless left a wake of destruction)
Atoms
Well he fell down on St Patrick’s cathedral (definitely not a working class parish), so all he has left is dated class warfare boilerplate.
Labor narrative.
He’s perfectly comfortable being in contempt of most Catholics.
The Left never apologises when they are wrong and will always keep attacking that which it hates. Just watch what happens down the track with the virus saga and renewable energy.
The Pell ruling from the High Court was the most black & white ruling in years.
It’s good reading & should be mandatory for all Victorian Judges.
Can someone please tell me, is Dan Andrews Catholic? His Wikipedia page says he is, but you would never believe that from what he does/says.
How many Victorian judges understand the HCA ruling?
Rex – DA not acting like a Catholic.
Well now that you mention it the Chief Justice Ann Ferguson (this is she) apparently is quite expertish in that area of law so that’s a plus
What Andrews is indicating he refutes the HC Decision. For that reason is that statement already a Contempt of Court statement?
I commonly heard that Pell’s incarceration was warranted by the belief that he knowingly moved homosexual pedo’s around parishes to avoid common scrutiny.
To date, I have heard no evidence he did so knowingly.
Daniel Andrews obviously believes the crime must be made to fit the punishment.
oh dear why didn’t he just say – respect the High Court’s emphatic and unanimous 7-0 decision
Clearly not all predators are equal to our Dan. In his eyes it seems guilt by association is an accepted legal principal when it comes to certain individuals dependent on whether they belonging an approved or unapproved group or tribe be it political, religious or cult.
Pell was never involved in moving pedo priests anywhere.
Mulkearns.
Whilst Andrews is on this crusade about free criminals and everything he could perhaps reopen the case against Julia Gillard. I believe she is still walking around. She apparantly did a few things “knowingly”.
Because it was successfully covered up for so long that many statutes of limitations have expired and even some of the accusers are now starting to pass away.
Because the only way to make these cases is as “historic abuses” which is in itself incredibly problematic.
Because apparently a lot of the moving them around and covering up type of activities, instead of reporting, is not illegal, or wasn’t at the time.
Because instead of cleaning house they were allowed to setup things like the “Melbourne Response.”
It’s impossible to make these cases now.
In other words, they got away with it.
Much as I don’t like Andrews, his statement here is spot on.
Dan angry.
Dan must get even.
What is the bet he tries to introduce a law to “close an unitended loophole”.
That is, a retrospective law covering those who “facilitated abuse”.
That is, if Pell was ever at a meeting where postings of priests came up …
Love it!