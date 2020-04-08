Are High Court Judges not experts?

Daniel Andrews and other members of the political elite are always crapping on about trusting the experts and taking expert advice and so on. Well here is Mr I-take-expert-advice himself:

There’s been a decision and I don’t want to find myself in contempt of the High Court, so I won’t make any comments about that …

Now I’d have a bit more sympathy for Andrews if he had come out saying that he is the premier of a government whose police force and criminal justice had just been completely humiliated and his government, not to mention taxpayers, were now on the hook for millions of dollars in compensation and he didn’t want to inflame the situation.

I’m surprised by this statement:

… we need to face up to the fact that there are people – some are in jail, some are free men – who moved predators around working class parishes for decades, and others who knew that it was going on, actually facilitated it, and whether they’re in jail or not, they’ll have to go to their maker knowing that they did those sorts of things.

So if he knows there are law-breakers who are currently “free men” why haven’t they been arrested and prosecuted? Andrews could get the police to take valuable time from harassing teenage girls to go arrest these people. We know they’re going to be at home.