Booth blowhard bothered by Bolt

Paws of fury: Singo’s house cat lashes out

RAY Hadley has refused to give Andrew Bolt a live right of reply on 2GB after maliciously accusing the Herald Sun columnist and blogger of being a serial defender of paedophiles. Like other disk-jockey bovver-boys with a track record of treating weaker human beings like garbage, Hadley likes to show off his deep concern for child welfare and his emphatic loathing for abusers. I don’t doubt his sincerity on this. Good for him. But his stance is not exactly rare. It is the default attitude of virtually the entire adult population. To paraphrase a wonderful line during a courtroom custody hearing in American Gangster by flawed cop Russell Crowe’s estranged wife: Hadley lays it on thick regarding children for one reason – to buy being an asshole on everything else. Bolt is not a professing Christian, let alone a Catholic, and wouldn’t imperil his reputation by defending a fellow non-leftist credibly in the frame for such crimes. Hadley is living proof the Peter principle is no straitjacket to the ambitious. He rose to his level of incompetence at the Dapto dogs but he didn’t stay there.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

On the subject of Cardinal Pell and blowhards, I also note for the record that Malcolm Turnbull – a new chum to Catholicism whose conversion unkind observers regard as less than abyssal – has this morning outsourced a reaction to the most historic acquittal of a falsely convicted man in Australian history. “Well said, Julia.” That’s all, folks – from the celebrated silk of the Spy Catcher trial.

I recently praised Ms Gillard for not becoming in prime ministerial retirement like Messrs Turnbull, Rudd and Keating whose ego-fuelled interventions and bitter commentaries blight the nation’s discourse. Here, though, she uses the cynical, half-smart Daniel Andrews tactic of not discussing Pell v The Queen at all but playacting unctuous concern for victims of sexual abuse. But the one has nothing to do with the other. So let me script for these sore losers a proper, dignified response: ‘Today is not the day to talk about child sexual abuse, important though it is. Today we acknowledge that false accusations – not least when promoted by police, politicians and journalists to further an ideological cause – are a serious threat to human rights and the rule of law. We rejoice that Cardinal George Pell was spared any further agony and re-dedicate ourselves to safeguarding the impartial administration of justice. To Cardinal Pell: we are sorry.’

