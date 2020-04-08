For Queensland Premier, the coast is conveniently clear

30,000 Queensland deaths predicted by worst-case coronavirus modelling, Premier reveals.
THE Courier Mail reported earlier today that an expected spike in COVID-19 cases after the foolhardy 28 March local council elections had “failed to materialise.” Which means that Annastacia Palaszczuk is off the hook. By a remarkable non-coincidence, the time-stamp on that report matches exactly the one on the ABC piece atop this post. Ergo: had post-poll infections soared, would that too have been ‘revealed’? If so, would the Premier have made the 30,000-dead estimate public across town? I’ll say no and possibly no (she may not have been able to stonewall on “the models” which it’s fashionable this week to reveal).
Premier Palaszczuk was given the legal power to postpone the election but decided to risk it. Today, her police – and I do mean hers because they no longer operate according to conventionally understood law – have warned Queenslanders gathering even in quiet privacy at the beach at Easter they will be ‘targeted.’
The initial modelling I was shown, if we didn’t flatten the curve, it was over 30,000 Queenslanders could have lost their lives. That keeps me up at night, thinking about how I can save people’s lives.”
If you’re thinking none of this makes any sense, don’t think you’re missing something. You’re not. It doesn’t make any sense at all. The Premier rolled the dice with the health of hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders to secure a political advantage for the Labor Party but now claims to be harassing even small groups in the open, fresh air to “save” lives. If a massive event like an election didn’t cause a surge in coronavirus infections, why would a family having fish and chips in the dunes cause one? This has nothing to do with epidemiology or statistics. It’s about sticking to a script to save her own neck. Are so-called “health officials” really behind this ad hockery or are they being manipulated behind the scenes? My guess: both.
Are the Qld Council elections sorted yet ?
Spot on CL. This is a risk-averse politician crisis. Does anyone have cojones any more?
BTW and off topic, I know, but I am increasingly convinced that Andrews orchestrated the entire Get Pell operation from the get-go. He is now exhibiting defiance to the HC. He had the power to direct VicPol to fund the Pell prosecution when the DPP said nonsense. He is responsible for all this.
Brought over my post from open thread as similar topic.
I have been posting about the situation in Royal Brisbane Women’s Hospital where they reduced occupancy from 90% to 45% and their 80 capacity ICU has been having 2/3 virus cases. Total number of virus cases in ICU in Qld a few days ago was 11 for the whole state. Yet two days ago the Premier was going on about the medical workers doing double shifts. There might be a few but not from the way she was trying to suggest. Plus some workers being told to go home and use their leave.
The press needs to be doing a bit more investigating as to what is going on as does not add up to what is being suggested so far.
The test will be what happens after this week end. Will the week ends going outside ban continue after the holiday ?
Any other Qld guys here hearing anything about what is happening inside the hospitals ?
Seems Qld now joined the Federation of Stasi States. But wait didn’t they say taking your kid for a driving lesson was OK. It is so hard to keep up.
“In case you were wondering if it was OK to escape the house and go for a scenic drive somewhere, even if you don’t get out of the car – no, it’s not OK. (Does that apply to going out to get a coffee for example ?).
People have been slapped with fines for “blatantly going for a drive” as police step up tough coronavirus crackdowns across the country, even as the spread appears to be slowing.
“On the weekend, we have fined people for blatantly just being out and about going for a ride or a drive, which was clearly not essential travel,” Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll told reporters on Monday afternoon.