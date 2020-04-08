For Queensland Premier, the coast is conveniently clear

30,000 Queensland deaths predicted by worst-case coronavirus modelling, Premier reveals.

THE Courier Mail reported earlier today that an expected spike in COVID-19 cases after the foolhardy 28 March local council elections had “failed to materialise.” Which means that Annastacia Palaszczuk is off the hook. By a remarkable non-coincidence, the time-stamp on that report matches exactly the one on the ABC piece atop this post. Ergo: had post-poll infections soared, would that too have been ‘revealed’? If so, would the Premier have made the 30,000-dead estimate public across town? I’ll say no and possibly no (she may not have been able to stonewall on “the models” which it’s fashionable this week to reveal).

Premier Palaszczuk was given the legal power to postpone the election but decided to risk it. Today, her police – and I do mean hers because they no longer operate according to conventionally understood law – have warned Queenslanders gathering even in quiet privacy at the beach at Easter they will be ‘targeted.’

The initial modelling I was shown, if we didn’t flatten the curve, it was over 30,000 Queenslanders could have lost their lives. That keeps me up at night, thinking about how I can save people’s lives.”



If you’re thinking none of this makes any sense, don’t think you’re missing something. You’re not. It doesn’t make any sense at all. The Premier rolled the dice with the health of hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders to secure a political advantage for the Labor Party but now claims to be harassing even small groups in the open, fresh air to “save” lives. If a massive event like an election didn’t cause a surge in coronavirus infections, why would a family having fish and chips in the dunes cause one? This has nothing to do with epidemiology or statistics. It’s about sticking to a script to save her own neck. Are so-called “health officials” really behind this ad hockery or are they being manipulated behind the scenes? My guess: both.