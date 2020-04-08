John Comnenus: Never Again – What we must learn from COVID-19

The most important thing we need to learn from the COVID 19 experience is we need to find a better way of dealing with the next pandemic.
There is an exceptionally high probability that we will face another pandemic in the coming years. Australia cannot respond to a COVID 21 or SARS 25 in the same way we responded to COVID 19. We simply won’t be able to afford it.
We need to study the full range of international responses to COVID 19, from total lock down responses like the UK to the almost do nothing response of Sweden. We need to do so to learn how to more efficiently respond to the next pandemic. We can’t repeat a response that costs 20%-30% of GDP, causes a massive economic contraction, creates 20% unemployment and puts over 50% of the workforce on wage subsidies. We simply can’t afford to respond in this way ever again. We need to task our best and brightest to find a better way.
The only caveat to this is if we rapidly start to relax the current measures and avoid the massive costs and economic consequences the government currently plans to inflict on us. The longer the government delays the reopening of business, the greater the damage, the higher the total cost to respond to COVID 19 and the slower the recovery will be. As for paying back the debt – it won’t happen in my life time.
What we need are more celebrities. Through comforting words in their mansions and songs on YouTube, all such calamities will be avoided. Celebrities are our future!
Oh FFS! That’s the last thing we need! Our “best and brightest” are the ones who created this ridiculous panic and the monumental disasters of the “cure”.
We are always going to have flu seasons and new strains of flu virus. In the past when there were still vestiges of reason and common sense in Western societies, we dealt with them by protecting and treating the vulnerable and following sensible hygiene practices. Now the West and its’ governing establishment are so far removed from the realities of human experience and existence, that we go into a self-destructive, hysterical frenzy at the mere suggestion of a new strain of flu virus.
I think Bill Gates and Donald Trump will throw money at medical research until effective treatment/vaccine is discovered for all respiratory viruses.
At least we are guaranteed no one could come up with a worse way to deal with a pandemic.
We are of course presuming that this doesn’t go all the way through to a full coup and perhaps there won’t be a next time. Clearly our leadership are at the point where they are utterly useless … so with that information understood it’s only a matter of time before that weakness gets pushed on.
I’d be interested in hearing some alternative strategies from some of the peeps here, given the breadth of knowledge and experience in these parts.
The solution is simple: declare China a pariah state until it cleans up its act and avoid the next pandemic.
We can have international trade & travel or we can have exotic meat wet markets in China.
But if we want a globalised world we can’t have both.