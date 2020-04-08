Life goes on in the country. Meet Ted Trainer

Ted Trainer came under attack from a major academic promoter of zero emissions. Years ago Ted wrote a paper that pointed to problem with getting to 100% RE, including the choke point factor. Chasing up the Trainer reference I realised that this was the man who achieved a public profile in the early days of environmentalism and then disappeared.
He is living the sustainable dream at Pigface Point, near East Hills on the bank of Georges River 20 km from the centre of Sydney. He has a series of pictures to explain how it all works, well worth a look unlike the video link below. You have to love the accommodation for the chooks!
This is a slow-moving and rather boring tour of the site with Ted’s detailed account of the rationale for his experiment. Not recommended for busy Cats unless they have run out of jigsaw puzzles and lego to pass the time in lockdown, Shock horror, we are running out of oil and other resources.
My wife wouldn’t let me save all those phone books for the long-drop toilet we’ll need eventually.
I used to live on the other side of of the river to Ted. If it is the same property I remember, I used to ride my mountain bike down his long bush driveway. I was grateful I was never abused or chased away. Lovely bushland. I will try and go through all the stuff Ted has posted.
Firetrap, big time !
Do we know if the property survived the recent fires?
RD I think it is the same, there is a place on the property that dates to 1946. He was born in 1941 and looks his age! No idea when he settled there, he could have easily commuted to his academic job at the Uni of NSW.
The recent fires didn’t get near that part of Sydney, it might have been close to the fires of 1994 that reached into heavily wooded parts of town including some of the southern suburbs.
Why would anyone sane want to live like that?
Thanks Rafe, it is the same place.
Pigface Point location and the Trainer family.
“With other Aboriginal families, they set up homes on Portion 53, building five huts and farming a seven-acre (2.8-hectare) plot with around 50 fruit trees. They were living there in 1941 when the Trainer family moved onto the next block, called Pigface Point.”
https://dictionaryofsydney.org/entry/aboriginal_people_on_sydneys_georges_river_from_1820
.
Portion 53 was on the eastern side at the junction of Williams Creek and Georges River.