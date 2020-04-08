Life goes on in the country. Meet Ted Trainer

Ted Trainer came under attack from a major academic promoter of zero emissions. Years ago Ted wrote a paper that pointed to problem with getting to 100% RE, including the choke point factor. Chasing up the Trainer reference I realised that this was the man who achieved a public profile in the early days of environmentalism and then disappeared.

He is living the sustainable dream at Pigface Point, near East Hills on the bank of Georges River 20 km from the centre of Sydney. He has a series of pictures to explain how it all works, well worth a look unlike the video link below. You have to love the accommodation for the chooks!

This is a slow-moving and rather boring tour of the site with Ted’s detailed account of the rationale for his experiment. Not recommended for busy Cats unless they have run out of jigsaw puzzles and lego to pass the time in lockdown, Shock horror, we are running out of oil and other resources.