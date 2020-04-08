Malcolm Turnbull and our “friend and brother,” President Xi

Why is it that certain former Australian prime ministers can be counted on to spread the lies of China?

Amir Husain is a Punjabi-born computer technician and artificial intelligence entrepreneur, a very successful one. Whether or not that makes him a “scientist” can be debated another day. Short answer now: no, he isn’t. What can be said with certainty is that Husain’s opinions on coronavirus are no more compelling than a taxi driver’s. Medicine, pharmacology, epidemiology – these are subjects he’s not qualified to comment on, not at a level either we or a former Prime Minister of Australia should regard as definitive anyway. Moreover, if the Forbes train wreck Malcolm Turnbull approvingly links to is any guide, Husain must be regarded as a dishonest hack with an axe to grind against America in general and Donald Trump in particular. That’s not all: he argues the COVID-19 crisis proves that China is winning the hearts and minds of the entire world. Let’s start with the following blatant lies upon which “scientist” Husain builds his case:

Inexplicably, in 2018 the White House eliminated a pandemic response team whose entire purpose of existence was to provide critical capacity and coordination in a situation like the one we find ourselves in today… One of the most problematic elements of our response to COVID-19 has been the lack of testing in our country. Up until only a few days ago the per capita testing rate in the US was one of the worst among developed countries. The reason why has to do, at least in part, with our desire to shun cooperation and go it alone. The World Health Organization had already developed test protocols for Coronavirus and shipped tests to 60 countries by the end of February. Yet, a sufficient number of tests are not available in the US even today. Why didn’t we have these tests?



These are ridiculous left-wing Twitter whoppers that have been debunked by just about every fact-checker out there, including Politifact. President Trump did not “eliminate” a pandemic response team and did not “shun” WHO tests. Politifact traces the original Twitter appearance of these (and other bogus claims) to an unknown ‘comedian’ named D.L. Hughley. That, it seems, is scientific enough for Mr Artificial Intelligence. What could possibly motivate Husain to put forth this kind of low-grade propaganda? Mmm:

The Prime Minister of Serbia addressed a press conference on the 16th of March and made surprisingly direct remarks, voicing what many around the world might be thinking: “I sent a letter to President Xi, in which for the first time I officially called him not only a dear friend but also a brother, and not only my personal friend but also a friend and brother of this country [..] We will be begging [the Chinese] to come and help us with everything.”

Once it passes, perhaps foreign policy experts and our political and military leadership can introspect (sic) and determine just who gained faith in the United States as a result of our handling of this crisis. In a post-Coronavirus world, countries will need to rethink their systems of administration and organization. They will look for templates of concepts and techniques that are proven to work. They will look at the United States. They will look at China. With whom will they be impressed and who will they seek to emulate?



These are also Chinese Communist Party talking points – more vomit-inducing than usual. Whether they were bought and paid for in this instance who can say? Certainly, there is a lot of money to be made for an ambitious AI entrepreneur in – or from – China. Some very worried investors have a large vested interest in rehabilitating a country likely to be avoided like bat soup by most of the world’s economies when they begin the long process of commercial repatriation necessary to insulate themselves from a nuclear superpower run by evil bumpkins like President Xi. As a rule, former prime ministers are not supposed to associate their names with spivs of this ilk. It’s bad for the country and projects division – exploitable division. Of course, that assumes such former prime ministers are not spivs themselves. In contemporary Australia, that’s assuming a lot.

Think Forbes is a little too indulgent in its China friendliness? Check out Bloomberg. Cui bono?