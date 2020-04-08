Predictable: legal team opts for boilerplate ‘high bar’ lament

Posted on 10:45 am, April 8, 2020 by currencylad

Found out in the end, Cardinal George Pell’s accuser – no doubt briefed by his lawyer on PR tonality – pretends the system is to blame for not sustaining a bullshit story like his:

It is difficult in child sex abuse matters to satisfy a criminal court that the offending has occurred beyond the shadow of a doubt. It is a very high standard to meet – a very heavy burden. There are a lot of checks and balances in the criminal justice system and the appeal process is one of them. I respect that.”

 
Also predictably, “J” urges sexual abuse victims – presumably, he means real ones – not to be discouraged from coming forward to report their experiences to authorities. Thanks largely to the orchestrated travesty he was at the centre of, however, the lives and well-being of such people are now at far graver risk than before. It is by no means extravagant to argue the sinister Get Pell campaign will destroy, even kill, many people deserving justice. Instead of “I’m OK” neurotic waffle, “J” should have said sorry, explained why he did it, perhaps even shed light on the extent to which he was manipulated and by whom. That would be a real service to the truly vulnerable. It would reassure them that the fate of false claims needn’t be the fate of their genuine ones.

  1. Baa Humbug
    #3399739, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:51 am

    I for one would be happy to be locked up in a room with him (just to have a nice chat you understand).

  2. BorisG
    #3399748, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:53 am

    His statement is certainly much better than statements of some of his supporters, who talk about catholic mafia etc. impying the court was under pressure etc.

  3. Texas Jack
    #3399752, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:54 am

    And everyone is falling over backwards not to offend someone who’s been found to have lied. You can see how this stench starts. Having lied so often in front of media boosters they have to keep perpetuating the lie.

  4. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3399759, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:55 am

    J is entirely to blame.

    He changed his story three times to the police and perjured himself during the committal.

    The dead kid’s father’s lawyer once accused Pell of abuse when he wasn’t even in the country.

    The Victorian justice stem is a laughable hoax.

  5. BorisG
    #3399771, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:59 am

    I am not actually convinced that accusers of historical sex crimes should be allowed to be anonymous. Want to pursue a criminal case – come out. Cross examination, character etc. must be allowed.

    Otherwise it is not a level playing field. Some people are accused of these crimes, their reputation ruined by the publicity and then acquitted. One such case collapsed yesterday in WA. Taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger.

  6. nfw
    #3399780, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:03 am

    A high burden of proof? You mean the one we have basically always had in criminal cases, ie, beyond reasonable doubt? J could always bring a civil case where the burden of proof is lower but that would mean revealing him/herself and be open to much greater scrutiny. Bring it on J.

  7. Old Lefty
    #3399790, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:06 am

    For my money he forfeited any moral right to anonymity when he began colludinh with Milligan. That he did not thereby forfeit the legal right is an affront to justice.

    Notice Waller assuring the public that many Catholic clergy have been convicted. Are they the only perpetrators? Of course not, but nobody in PC circles wants to know about cases in state schools and institution, the arts and media, etc. Least of all Gillard, who has just weighed in, and her political poodle McClellan.

  8. Ivan Denisovich
    #3399792, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Para 118 of the decision:

    The likelihood of two choirboys in their gowns being able to slip away from the procession without detection; of finding altar wine in an unlocked cupboard; and of the applicant being able to manoeuvre his vestments to expose his penis are considerations that may be put to one side. It remains that the evidence of witnesses, whose honesty was not in question, (i) placed the applicant on the steps of the Cathedral for at least ten minutes after Mass on 15 and 22 December 1996; (ii) placed him in the company of Portelli when he returned to the priests’ sacristy to remove his vestments; and (iii) described continuous traffic into and out of the priests’ sacristy for ten to 15 minutes after the altar servers completed their bows to the crucifix.

    Para 127:

    The unchallenged evidence of the applicant’s invariable practice of greeting congregants after Sunday solemn Mass, and the unchallenged evidence of the requirement under Catholic church practice that the applicant always be accompanied when in the Cathedral, were inconsistent with acceptance of A’s evidence of the second incident. It was evidence which ought to have caused the jury, acting rationally, to entertain a doubt as to the applicant’s guilt of the offence charged in the second incident.

    J lied.

  9. bemused
    #3399796, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:08 am

    Another example of the ‘#metoo’ travesty.

  10. stackja
    #3399797, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:10 am

    Old Lefty
    #3399790, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:06 am

    JG was in trouble then announced RC. MSM forgot JG trouble?

  11. Old Lefty
    #3399798, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:10 am

    As part of the reckoning over this – the Royal Commission we should but won’t have – there should be an accounting of the opportunity costs. How much of the (finite) police and prosecution time, effort and resources that should have gone into pursuing real p3d0s did they waste on this grubby leftist political vendetta?

  13. Rob MW
    #3399806, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:13 am

    Also predictably, “J” urges sexual abuse victims – presumably, he means real ones – not to be discouraged from coming forward to report their experiences to authorities. Thanks largely to the orchestrated travesty he was at the centre of, however, the lives and well-being of such people are now at far graver risk than before. It is by no means extravagant to argue the sinister Get Pell campaign will destroy, even kill, many people deserving justice. Instead of “I’m OK” neurotic waffle, “J” should have said sorry, explained why he did it, perhaps even shed light on the extent to which he was manipulated and by whom. That would be a real service to the truly vulnerable. It would reassure them that the fate of false claims needn’t be the fate of their genuine ones.

    And that people, is the underlying truth of the whole matter, there’s no if’s, but’s or maybe’s about it. The damage done to genuine future child sexual abuse cases will, in all likely hood, be immense. Shame on the Victoria judicial system for pursuing such a flimsy case against the Cardinal, where ‘hearsay’ alone can determine the outcome of a criminal case. Did they really think that nobody would notice ? Shame on them.

    Well said CL.

  14. stackja
    #3399818, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Ray Hadley and Alan Jones feud over George Pell case
    An almighty stoush erupted today involving top-rating radio hosts Ray Hadley and Alan Jones over Cardinal George Pell, who’s been acquitted of child sexual abuse.

    Matthew Benns, The Daily Telegraph
    Subscriber only
    |
    April 8, 2020 9:28am

    The long running feud between radio hosts Alan Jones and Ray Hadley erupted into open warfare on the airwaves this morning.

    Hadley blasted Jones for “poorly researched rubbish” on his breakfast show and said only “good taste” prevented him saying more.

    The outspoken morning show presenter furiously attacked Jones over an interview he had with The Daily Telegraph’s columnist Andrew Bolt.

    Bolt had appeared on the breakfast show with Jones and said: “I need Ray Hadley to apologise now, I was very hurt, he did a rant calling me creepy accusing me of creepy behaviour for defending George Pell.”

    Jones told Bolt: “I am sure in his heart of hearts he regrets those comments as well.”

    But Hadley responded angrily saying he had not called him creepy for defending Cardinal Pell but for his comments about a boy who had been abused. “I won’t be apologising to Bolt,” he said.

    “I never said the words attributed to me in relation to George Pell, no one asked me from that radio program this morning whether I said those words, that’s poorly researched rubbish,” he said.

    “For the attack on me this morning on my own network, to say I am disappointed yes I am,” he said. “Am I surprised, no I am not.”

  15. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3399820, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:20 am

    CL,
    (Thanks for trying to work it out). Another poster linked to this post.

    https://unfortunateopinions.wordpress.com/2019/12/18/the-incredible-kid/

    But this is the one that I was thinking of:
    The many voices of The Kid in the #georgepell case

    Kind regards

  16. The BigBlueCat
    #3399844, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:27 am

    I don’t know whether witness J lied or not, or if he was abused but not by Pell. In any event, his case was bungled by VicPol and the DPP – they were relying on “the victim must be believed” when there is no certainty he was a victim at all, or a victim of Pell.

    Through this whole shambolic case, Pell was rarely given the presumption of innocence by the MSM (especially the ABC), who even in the last 2 weeks were actively accusing Pell of child abuse in Ballarat, by accusers whose cases were considered by VicPol but dismissed as being unable to be prosecuted.

    No doubt there are victims of sexual abuse out there – real cases where there is real evidence. They’re the ones that need to be tried. That Dan Andrews has nothing to say out the High Court’s 7-0 decision shows how contemptuous of the fair legal process he is; he should at least support the outcome.

  17. a happy little debunker
    #3399854, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:29 am

    beyond the shadow of a doubt

    That is not a legal standard.

    ‘Poor’ J* was obviously used and abused by Milligan, used and abused by the police and used and abused by the police prosecutors to make his memories fit the narratives.
    Now adding insult to these injuries he has been misled by his lawyers.

    * I say ‘Poor’ J, as I am able to hold true the presumption of innocence as to his actions.
    A presumption that so many denied and continue to deny George Pell.

