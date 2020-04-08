Protecting The Shutdown

The problem of states now having a huge vested interest in managing c-v death statistics had occurred to me:
Guidelines recently released by the Centers for Disease Control bolster concerns that the death toll is being rigged to show a higher fatality rate. “In cases where a definite diagnosis of COVID-19 cannot be made, but it is suspected or likely (e.g., the circumstances are compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty), it is acceptable to report COVID-19 on a death certificate as ‘probable’ or ‘presumed’,” the agency advises. “In these instances, certifiers should use their best clinical judgment in determining if a COVID-19 infection was likely.”
That clinical judgment, alarmingly, does not require administering a test to confirm the presence of the virus.
“Ideally, testing for COVID-19 should be conducted, but it is acceptable to report COVID-19 on a death certificate without this confirmation if the circumstances are compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty,” the guidelines state…
Note that I said a vested interest in managing the statistics. I didn’t say boosting them. The political balancing act requires governments to frighten the public enough to justify destroying the economic lives of their citizens while also assuring the public that, sans shut-downs, the fatalities would definitely have been Even Worse. Both narratives will get an airing for months to come depending on the circumstances.
There is no doubt that people have died as a direct result of COVID19 infection. It appears to be a particularly nasty way of dying, and the severity of symptoms seems to vary based on a wide range of factors. the same applies to influenza and any number of other seasonal infections.
I suspect the reported statistics include deaths of people with COVID-19 rather than from COVID-19. What we’ve seen is tremendous over-reach by governments in terms of lock-downs and keeping people at home, and they seem to have taken major satisfaction in implementing major civil restrictions to the point many are questioning if too many of our civil liberties have been curtailed, or that many of those civil liberties have gone forever.
While fines for a learner driver and a mountain biker on his way to a trail have been over-turned, it is clear that even as individuals presenting no risk to the public at large are being targeted for government control. All we need now is for Amazon’s Alexa devices to listen in to conversations and reporting anything the government considers dangerous ….
George Orwell might now be considered a prophet rather than someone who was merely issuing a warning.
I tend to believe the eyewitness accounts from doctors and nurses in affected hospitals that they haven’t seen anything like this virus before and it is creating unique demands on the health system.
There is also no doubt that the economic impact of the pandemic and the policy response is extraordinary and will be long lived.
The decisions that have been made by our leaders will be poured over and assessed like no others since those made in WWII. We won’t simply ‘move on’ from this.
Right now people are putting their faith in government to manage through this, but if it turns out that faith was misplaced the judgement will be swift and harsh.
For once I am enjoying the schadenfreude of watching government having the ‘things not seen’ problem themselves, instead of the poor taxpayer. Normally, government benefits from the invisibility of the COSTS of their various projects (no one sees the businesses that didn’t succeed/expand due to the added burden of taxation), they just bask in the BENEFITS (think, bridges built, submarine workers employed etc). Now, even if their economy destroying measures are fully justified (to save thousands of lives), the public wont get proof of that, because the deaths didn’t happen.
Of course that is the case.
Does any sane person think otherwise ?