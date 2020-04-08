So how will things now change?

Obviously not guilty from the start. And as sinister as the entire episode has been, possibly the most sinister part is that one’s political beliefs are an almost perfect dye marker for how one receives the decision. For the left, it is symbolism alone that matters. On the right, it is that justice has finally been done. The left will attack you for your class membership in whatever way they wish to define you. There are no individual rights nor individual responsibility. This is the way of the left who are totalitarian through and through.
The left are a gang of ideological thugs who roam in packs. To the left, paedophilia is wrong, George Pell was accused of paedophilia, George Pell is a Catholic archbishop, therefore George Pell was guilty, irrespective of the virtual impossibility of his being actually guilty of the crime. It is the justice of the accusation, the Lubyanka, the show trial and bullet to the head. Not quite there yet, but they have effectively ruined Pell’s career, and have provided an exemplary lesson for anyone who falls outside the permitted norms as laid down by the left.
If this has been a learning experience, it is a learning experience for us. This is the Press Release from Daniel Andrews. Try finding an ounce of remorse in this meaningless statement:
I make no comment about today’s High Court decision. But I have a message for every single victim and survivor of child sex abuse: I see you. I hear you. I believe you.
And this is the only comment I can find from the Prime Minister, and there was no press release I could turn up.
The decision of the ‘highest court in the land must be respected’.
This was a handy dandy comment that could have been written a week ago. Works whichever way the decsion might have gone. As vacuous a form of words as could possibly have been constructed.
What should change? The ABC should have its charter revised so that it can only present cultural forms of entertainment. It should be forbidden to present news and political commentary.
And what will be changed? Nothing.
Morrison seems to take his lead in almost everything from Daniel Andrews, whether this decision in the High Court or in how to deal with the Corona Virus. What Morrison personally believes about anything political I really could not say.
Nice idea but it wouldn’t work.
See ABC “comedy”.
Remember Jon Stewart’s “Daily Show” in the US? It used to go flat stick fraudulent on political issues and when they were called out they said it doesn’t matter because it’s not a news show, only “comedy”.
And Q&A is in Their ABC’s entertainment division, not news and current affairs?
Message discrimination? It seems to me George Pell is now a victim and survivor of child sex abuse committed by others on others, but Dan Andrews won’t see him, won’t hear him, won’t believe him.
Nothing will change at their ABC.
Nothing induces more anger in potential Labor-Lite voters.
It’s the best campaigning tool they have, and taxpayers fund it.
That is incorrect. There are many examples of where the Left fully supports paedophilia; it only depends on who is doing it.
The genius of Andrews pitted against seven High Court judges. Really, Lilliput.
Gulliver’s ship (the Antelope) was bound for the East Indies when it was caught in “a violent storm to the northwest of Van Diemen’s Land”. Swift knew!
Morrison believes in throwing away other peoples money hadn’t you heard. I got $750 so there. Not sure what for but hey, I’m just a pleb.
Steve – to be a little bit fair to Morrison, Crown Law (C’wth) are most likely taking a look at the consequences of the HCA’s decision probably with the view that some amendments might be/will be needed to (at least) the Evidence Act(s) of 1905 & 1995 and it would be improper for him to make much of a comment. S109 of the Constitution forces any amendments that the C’wth makes onto the States Evidence Acts. Judges, in their relevant jurisdictions most likely make their own ‘Rules of Court’ so I guess those rules will have to be looked at.
Andrews on the other hand, well he can go fuck himself.
I will never vote Liberal again
Um…no.
Firstly, there is no faction in this issue that is representative of “the right.” Just religious leftists vs secular leftists.
Secondly, all the leftists factions involved conducted themselves indistinguishably, except conservatives just lack the self awareness of other leftists.
For example:
But you don’t support individual rights, neither does the conservative movement in general.
I’d call it “a gang of ideological thugs who roam in packs” but conservatives are not ideological and don’t have any ideas.