-
-
Wednesday Forum: April 8, 2020
China did this.
Never forgive. Never forget.
This is eerie
As previously the FN FAL aka The Right Arm of the Free World, has had a Thread dedicated to it, I hereby utilise my privilege, to forever dedicate this noble Thread to the Middle Finger of the Right Arm of the Free World, namely Standard NATO 7.62 x 51mm ammunition. May it never run out and keep killing commies.
Heigh ho!
Where are all the cool kids?
I feel absolutely like a beast now.
7-0! Some technicality!
Top 10.
Louise Milligan is a donkey!
Although I did hear a comment that he got off because he has rich friends in high places. Lindy abd George demonstrate the fact that lots of people are very willing to join a witch hunt. And
Top 10.
Louise Milligan is a donkey.
Top 7
Now Victorian kiddies are being home schooled, the Department’s advice for schooling hours are:
prep to yr 2, ~2hrs per day.
Up to yr 10, ~3.5 hours per day.
We should use this as the basis for a real education revolution.
Much of the current format is not conducive to actual learning, many of the subjects are tackled so slowly that students never gain proficiency. Obvious examples being language, computing, craft subjects, touch typing.
Get kids into part time jobs with all their spare time, the alternate activity being running their own home businesses.
Question for the ages…Samsung’s spell wrecker approves of abd in the text but throws in a bonus And at the end to show me how it’s done. Why, genius developers at Samsung, why?
Thwack!
Donald Trump Announces Hold on World Health Organization Funding
Mr Tedious is now learning that capitalists have more money than communists.
The media continue to beclown themselves with COVID coverage. Nein news was shrieking about the YOUNGEST victim to date in Victoria, but their intro showed images of a senior-looking white-bearded man. I expected the victim would turn out to be this guy’s grandchild or something, but no, it was him. Aged 54, a grandfather, white-bearded, overweight and with “existing health condition”, but yeah, the YOUNGEST victim.
Any civil suites been brought against Pell today?
rickw is on board with the JT Gatto education revolution – dump schools, embrace real world skills!
The Victoria Education boffins just demonstrated the uselessness of both their schools and teachers. Great work, dummies.
But if kids are home schooled, how will they learn about gender issues, indigenous oppression, climate change, wicked whitey?
You forget that at home you are dealing with only one child at a time, In a class of 30, with a period length of 1 hour, how much time on average does the teacher get to spend with each child ?
My experience with year 12 is that I can easily get through the syllabus in half the planned time with 4 bright motivated kids. I am rushing to finish with 12 kids of vastly different abilities, one of whom has the reading age of a 12 year old, and another is only kept the subject because he preferred software development to ancient history (which he dropped in year 11).
Thwack!
Donald Trump Announces Hold on World Health Organization Funding
Mr Tedious is now learning that capitalists have more money than communists.
May the funding of those who are useless or who are dedicated to infringing our freedom and liberty now collapse!
I hope Turdross finds employment in a field better suited to his skill set, tending goats looks most appropriate at this stage.
At least Daniel Andrews got it right:
James Woods breaks Twitter:
Someone asks quick-witted James Woods what Trump could do that would make him say ‘that was wrong?’ (7 Apr, via Lucianne)
He’s like a D-9 vs a bunch of mice.
Any civil suites been brought against Pell today?
Fair question.
But I think that civil suits may be quite hard for the “victims”.
Yes a civil claim needs only evidence on a “balance of probabilities”, not “beyond reasonable doubt”.
But civil cases normally don’t go before a jury. And I think that after the High Court’s bottom spanking of Ferguson and Maxwell even a CFMEUistan judge will be careful to address the evidence properly.
Has the governments modelling been released yet?
If it has been, can a Cat help a brother out?
I was told last night that it has been released to selected journo’s last night.
If the case, you can only imagine why.
Fair question.
I’m being a smart arse Tim.
Since the ABC ran the line yesterday, I’ve been posting my smart arsery non-stop.
The modelling is based on Iranian and China numbers.
It’s completely legit.
Anything going to happen today?
Are we to be shackled to our bedsteads?
Is Perth airport closed to domestic traffic?
Is it time to re-establish the Brisbane line?
So many questions; so little time.
I think I’ll go play airline pilot with a digital 737.
Dan, and Dan, might wish to read 2 Thess 2:11.
Yesterday NZ Rothschild tranny was yukking it up about the Easter Bunny & the Tooth Fair being essential workers, now Joe Biden tweets this:
They’re losing control of themselves.
Passover. Nice new banner, Sinclair.
If Trump withholds funding from the WHO could ScoMo do the same for the ABC?
Fairy.
From Tintarella di Luna at 9:42 am in the first stanza:
Hadley is all hat and no cattle – he deserves to be fronted by a big bloke and flattened in public. The embarrassment and humiliation would see him off air in an instant.
A little research reveals he has been sued numerous times and has had to settle many matters which highlight his sub human manner (he is given to uncontrolled screaming rage), including being required to make public apologies – one of which he embellished by bunging on crocodile tears of shame for the radio station workers. All of that is the behaviour of a gutless wonder.
Anne – why do you keep mentioning the Rothschilds?
Paul Bongiorno has been pretty quiet on twitter since the Pell 7-0 ruling.
ScoMo said they would release their modelling.
Where is it?
From Bruce of Newcastle at 10:34 am from back over the page:
Fair enough Bruce – my apologies. Perhaps I was blinded by Hadley-like rage! 😉
I see the latest waste on taxpayer funds is the commercials with a female doctor and another with a female nurse (?) telling us not to travel as we Australians traditionally do at Easter to see family and friends. Where were the commercials telling the Chinese not to travel to China at Chinese New Year back in January or if they did, not to return to Australia? The Wuhan Virus flu was will known at that time and the racist fascist Chinese government had already started quarantine and body disposal protocols. Where were the commercials telling the Chinese nationals not to travel around stripping chemist shop and grocery store shelves to send the goods back to China at a profit and causing panic buying and shortages for Australians? Nowhere to be seen were they? None because that would have been wacist!
But now we have Plod or the SS* Services fining people for enjoying their own company in a park on a sunny day or driving in a car further than plod believes one should. No, we can’t move but it was okay for travel to and from China when it really wasn’t. Of course plod goes shopping after his/her shift so that’s okay.
SS* = State Security of course
First week of homeschooling, here, has gone very well indeed. Two students suspended for appalling behaviour, and the teacher sacked for drinking in the workplace.
8th Dan
#3399734, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:49 am
At least Daniel Andrews got it right:
“I make no comment about today’s High Court. But I have a message for every single victim and survivor of child sex abuse,” he said.
“I see you. I hear you. I believe you.”
You’re just shit stirring, as boring as it is predictable. I doubt you don’t support the presumption of innocence but then again maybe you have no principles.
What’s your job?
Employed by the State?
You forget that at home you are dealing with only one child at a time, In a class of 30, with a period length of 1 hour, how much time on average does the teacher get to spend with each child ?
Let me clarify with an example:
Touch typing: Standard teaching method when I was in school was one hour a week for two semesters. Virtually no one learned to touch type.
How I learned: After failing semester 1 I was given a a kick up the backside and did 1 hours study per day for two weeks. In that time correctly learned the home keys and could type much faster than virtually everyone could at the end of the full course. Only two girls and I were in the 30-35 wpm range at the end, most were in the 10-20 range with a lot of looking at the keys.
Bottom line was that the teaching approach was driven by the schooling schedule rather than what was required to gain the skill.
and the teacher sacked for drinking in the workplace.
Well done that man.
Trump is appearing live on the Hannity program in the next few minutes.
Will be interesting to see if Hannity lets him speak without interruption.
Tucker Carlson now the number 1 show on Fox.
Incredible. He’s the best in the business by streets.
When will the new thread curve flatten?
Handcuffed, not shackled.
Colorado man handcuffed for playing T-ball with daughter in empty park (7 Apr)
If Dan needs more plod he only has to contact Denver.
Respect the police! No matter what!
etc.,
…commercials with a female doctor and another with a female nurse telling us not to travel as we Australians traditionally do at Easter to see family and friends
It will be a very interesting four day break.
All across Oz, people will be trapped in their houses, doing bugger all, reflecting on “how did it come to this”…
Is this going to be one of those things where, if a person dies who has the virus, they are counting it as death from the virus?
The mayor of Chicago will be able to go on TV and say “I have good news and bad news. The bad news is that the number of people killed by the virus has shot up. The good news is that latest statistics show no one has died of gunshot wounds or stabbings in the last week!”
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/amp/politics/article-toronto-recalls-faulty-face-masks-as-canada-works-to-secure-more/?cmpid=rss&utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter&__twitter_impression=true
Has the governments modelling been released yet?
If it has been, can a Cat help a brother out?
Canberra is still waiting on Beijing to email it through, be patient!!
Stupid
While on short, compliant, treadly rides yesterday and this morning I’ve seen two caravans and one RV being prepped for obvious travel. How many bogans can NSW Plod arrest in four days?
Anne – there are millions in my family trust. We are a successful people. Ain’t nothing wrong with that.
That’s what I suspected IT.
Like the erroneous ‘smoking deaths’ data that gets shoved in our faces.
I predict this.
A few journos release pieces on how amazingly detailed & sophisticated the modelling was & the government should be applauded for listening to the science.
They will also trumpet that we should beware of anyone calling the modelling wrong.
Maybe putting them in the same dreaded category of “climate change deniers”.
Then once that narrative has been spread non-stop, the modelling is released.
Then every person who has the skills rip the modelling apart.
Then the original parties who built the narrative will be all “oh, you’re one of those science deniers aren’t you”.
Strictly only starts tonight. But Passover and Easter coincide exactly this year, so I’m going to alternate the banners.
It will be a very interesting four day break.
All across Oz, people will be trapped in their houses, doing bugger all, reflecting on “how did it come to this”…
Australia’s Easter Uprising primed and ready to go!
Anne – why do you keep mentioning the Rothschilds?
Ellie- why do keep mentioning unfastened bras & free rolling tits?
No bog rolls at Woolies Lanyon this morning.
https://www.anti-empire.com/leading-german-virologist-questions-lockdown-says-no-proof-shopping-will-get-you-infected/
People using the stuff to clean their surfaces?
From the OT:
An overlooked anniversary
It must run in the family.
She is related to Chief Holocauster Maurice Strong, the vile socialist scum who infiltrated the U.N and vomited the Great Global Warming Scam onto the world.
As a typical, putrid, sociopathic, narcissistic Socialist he was only interested in one thing; the death of hundreds of millions of people, something he wanted to achieve by denying the developing world cheap electricity and crippling the developed world.
As a typical Socialist he was also immensely wealthy and corrupt and when he was caught out he fled to…[drum roll please]…CHINA!
His understudy and Deputy-Chief Holocauster George Soros has already been linked to funding the Wuhan bio lab. Strong died about 5 years ago (good riddance) but wouldn’t be in the least bit surprised if he was also funding the lab.
Anne – my German-J**wish grandparents were born in Frankfurt too. Small world.
The modelling regarding coronavirus will be the perfect live example of Eric Weinstein’s DISC theory.
“Distributed Idea Suppression Complex”.
Trump takes a swipe at the W.H.O.
He also cleverly connected DeepState Fauci with W.H.O. so when people work out one is corrupt they’re partnered.
Watch the big, corrupt and evil N.G.Os fall, one by one.
On Our Selection, Chapter 3:
Now read on …
This was originally about a man who was killed by jealous people and rose from death.
Dateline: yesterday A few doors up, caravan observed leaving at 6am. 11am caravan observed returning , neighbour very sweary hear bits of rant lots of effing cops! effing stupid! nazi cnuts! who am I effing hurting?
Ellie- why do keep mentioning unfastened bras & free rolling tits?
I think that is our darling Lizzie not me.
New Gotham call out for the plod in Victoria is a big ” L” in the sky.
Strictly only starts tonight. But Passover and Easter coincide exactly this year, so I’m going to alternate the banners.
Is that the blood of Christ on the banner?
Roast lamb on the banner.
It is going to take some careful work when the kids go back to school.
For at least a weak they will be correcting the teacher.
“No, Miss. ‘Z’ is the last letter of the alphabet.”
“Um..Xr, the square of 5 is not 55.”
“My parent’s told me that WW2 was between the Western allies and the Germans, not white privileged men and indigenous populations, wymmyns and alternative gender constructs. They showed my books (some before 2005) and lots of stuff on the internet.”
That’s a very profound question, Ellie.