Wednesday Forum: April 8, 2020

Posted on 10:30 am, April 8, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

74 Responses to Wednesday Forum: April 8, 2020

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #3399691, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:32 am

    China did this.

    Never forgive. Never forget.

  3. Rex Mango
    #3399693, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:32 am

    As previously the FN FAL aka The Right Arm of the Free World, has had a Thread dedicated to it, I hereby utilise my privilege, to forever dedicate this noble Thread to the Middle Finger of the Right Arm of the Free World, namely Standard NATO 7.62 x 51mm ammunition. May it never run out and keep killing commies.

  5. Megan
    #3399698, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Where are all the cool kids?

  6. Mother Lode
    #3399701, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:34 am

    6
    6
    6

    I feel absolutely like a beast now.

  7. Megan
    #3399702, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:35 am

    7-0! Some technicality!

  8. AC
    #3399703, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:37 am

    Top 10.

    Louise Milligan is a donkey!

  9. Megan
    #3399704, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:37 am

    Although I did hear a comment that he got off because he has rich friends in high places. Lindy abd George demonstrate the fact that lots of people are very willing to join a witch hunt. And

  10. AC
    #3399705, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:37 am

    Top 10.

    Louise Milligan is a donkey.

  12. rickw
    #3399712, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:40 am

    Now Victorian kiddies are being home schooled, the Department’s advice for schooling hours are:
    prep to yr 2, ~2hrs per day.
    Up to yr 10, ~3.5 hours per day.

    We should use this as the basis for a real education revolution.

    Much of the current format is not conducive to actual learning, many of the subjects are tackled so slowly that students never gain proficiency. Obvious examples being language, computing, craft subjects, touch typing.

    Get kids into part time jobs with all their spare time, the alternate activity being running their own home businesses.

  13. Megan
    #3399713, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:41 am

    Question for the ages…Samsung’s spell wrecker approves of abd in the text but throws in a bonus And at the end to show me how it’s done. Why, genius developers at Samsung, why?

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3399714, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:41 am

    Thwack!

    Donald Trump Announces Hold on World Health Organization Funding

    Mr Tedious is now learning that capitalists have more money than communists.

  15. cuckoo
    #3399716, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:42 am

    The media continue to beclown themselves with COVID coverage. Nein news was shrieking about the YOUNGEST victim to date in Victoria, but their intro showed images of a senior-looking white-bearded man. I expected the victim would turn out to be this guy’s grandchild or something, but no, it was him. Aged 54, a grandfather, white-bearded, overweight and with “existing health condition”, but yeah, the YOUNGEST victim.

  16. feelthebern
    #3399718, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:42 am

    Any civil suites been brought against Pell today?

  17. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3399719, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:43 am

    rickw is on board with the JT Gatto education revolution – dump schools, embrace real world skills!

  18. Megan
    #3399720, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:43 am

    The Victoria Education boffins just demonstrated the uselessness of both their schools and teachers. Great work, dummies.

  19. Nick
    #3399727, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:47 am

    But if kids are home schooled, how will they learn about gender issues, indigenous oppression, climate change, wicked whitey?

  20. Diogenes
    #3399732, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:49 am

    many of the subjects are tackled so slowly that students never gain proficiency.

    You forget that at home you are dealing with only one child at a time, In a class of 30, with a period length of 1 hour, how much time on average does the teacher get to spend with each child ?

    My experience with year 12 is that I can easily get through the syllabus in half the planned time with 4 bright motivated kids. I am rushing to finish with 12 kids of vastly different abilities, one of whom has the reading age of a 12 year old, and another is only kept the subject because he preferred software development to ancient history (which he dropped in year 11).

  21. rickw
    #3399733, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:49 am

    Thwack!

    Donald Trump Announces Hold on World Health Organization Funding

    Mr Tedious is now learning that capitalists have more money than communists.

    May the funding of those who are useless or who are dedicated to infringing our freedom and liberty now collapse!

    I hope Turdross finds employment in a field better suited to his skill set, tending goats looks most appropriate at this stage.

  22. 8th Dan
    #3399734, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:49 am

    At least Daniel Andrews got it right:

    “I make no comment about today’s High Court. But I have a message for every single victim and survivor of child sex abuse,” he said.

    “I see you. I hear you. I believe you.”

  23. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3399735, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:50 am

    James Woods breaks Twitter:

    Someone asks quick-witted James Woods what Trump could do that would make him say ‘that was wrong?’ (7 Apr, via Lucianne)

    He’s like a D-9 vs a bunch of mice.

  24. Tim Neilson
    #3399737, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:50 am

    Any civil suites been brought against Pell today?

    Fair question.

    But I think that civil suits may be quite hard for the “victims”.

    Yes a civil claim needs only evidence on a “balance of probabilities”, not “beyond reasonable doubt”.

    But civil cases normally don’t go before a jury. And I think that after the High Court’s bottom spanking of Ferguson and Maxwell even a CFMEUistan judge will be careful to address the evidence properly.

  25. feelthebern
    #3399740, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Has the governments modelling been released yet?
    If it has been, can a Cat help a brother out?

    I was told last night that it has been released to selected journo’s last night.
    If the case, you can only imagine why.

  26. feelthebern
    #3399742, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:52 am

    Fair question.

    I’m being a smart arse Tim.
    Since the ABC ran the line yesterday, I’ve been posting my smart arsery non-stop.

  27. Infidel Tiger
    #3399743, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:52 am

    The modelling is based on Iranian and China numbers.

    It’s completely legit.

  28. Confused Old Misfit
    #3399744, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:52 am

    Anything going to happen today?
    Are we to be shackled to our bedsteads?
    Is Perth airport closed to domestic traffic?
    Is it time to re-establish the Brisbane line?
    So many questions; so little time.
    I think I’ll go play airline pilot with a digital 737.

  29. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3399746, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:53 am

    At least Daniel Andrews got it right

    Dan, and Dan, might wish to read 2 Thess 2:11.

  30. Anne
    #3399747, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Yesterday NZ Rothschild tranny was yukking it up about the Easter Bunny & the Tooth Fair being essential workers, now Joe Biden tweets this:

    What do Fig Newtons and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches have in common? Listen to this preview of this week’s podcast to find out…

    They’re losing control of themselves.

  31. Ellie
    #3399749, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Passover. Nice new banner, Sinclair.

  32. AC
    #3399753, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:54 am

    If Trump withholds funding from the WHO could ScoMo do the same for the ABC?

  34. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3399755, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:54 am

    From Tintarella di Luna at 9:42 am in the first stanza:

    “Hadley is a bellicose blowhard who has not the wit or the will to think. It’d be a terrible travesty if a mischievous person were to cry rope in relation to those who so blithely dismiss the presumption of innocence and evidence as key in any prosecution.”

    Hadley is all hat and no cattle – he deserves to be fronted by a big bloke and flattened in public. The embarrassment and humiliation would see him off air in an instant.

    A little research reveals he has been sued numerous times and has had to settle many matters which highlight his sub human manner (he is given to uncontrolled screaming rage), including being required to make public apologies – one of which he embellished by bunging on crocodile tears of shame for the radio station workers. All of that is the behaviour of a gutless wonder.

  35. Ellie
    #3399756, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Anne – why do you keep mentioning the Rothschilds?

  36. feelthebern
    #3399757, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Paul Bongiorno has been pretty quiet on twitter since the Pell 7-0 ruling.

  37. feelthebern
    #3399760, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:56 am

    ScoMo said they would release their modelling.
    Where is it?

  38. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3399761, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:56 am

    From Bruce of Newcastle at 10:34 am from back over the page:

    ” there is no point storming in with a “Kick me” sign on your back.

    Hehe, Mick, I was being sardonic. Which is pretty clear from the second sentence. 😀 “

    Fair enough Bruce – my apologies. Perhaps I was blinded by Hadley-like rage! 😉

  39. nfw
    #3399765, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:57 am

    I see the latest waste on taxpayer funds is the commercials with a female doctor and another with a female nurse (?) telling us not to travel as we Australians traditionally do at Easter to see family and friends. Where were the commercials telling the Chinese not to travel to China at Chinese New Year back in January or if they did, not to return to Australia? The Wuhan Virus flu was will known at that time and the racist fascist Chinese government had already started quarantine and body disposal protocols. Where were the commercials telling the Chinese nationals not to travel around stripping chemist shop and grocery store shelves to send the goods back to China at a profit and causing panic buying and shortages for Australians? Nowhere to be seen were they? None because that would have been wacist!

    But now we have Plod or the SS* Services fining people for enjoying their own company in a park on a sunny day or driving in a car further than plod believes one should. No, we can’t move but it was okay for travel to and from China when it really wasn’t. Of course plod goes shopping after his/her shift so that’s okay.

    SS* = State Security of course

  40. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3399767, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:58 am

    But if kids are home schooled, how will they learn about gender issues, indigenous oppression, climate change, wicked whitey?

    First week of homeschooling, here, has gone very well indeed. Two students suspended for appalling behaviour, and the teacher sacked for drinking in the workplace.

  41. Farmer Gez
    #3399777, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:02 am

    8th Dan
    #3399734, posted on April 8, 2020 at 10:49 am
    At least Daniel Andrews got it right:

    “I make no comment about today’s High Court. But I have a message for every single victim and survivor of child sex abuse,” he said.

    “I see you. I hear you. I believe you.”

    You’re just shit stirring, as boring as it is predictable. I doubt you don’t support the presumption of innocence but then again maybe you have no principles.
    What’s your job?
    Employed by the State?

  42. rickw
    #3399779, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:03 am

    You forget that at home you are dealing with only one child at a time, In a class of 30, with a period length of 1 hour, how much time on average does the teacher get to spend with each child ?

    Let me clarify with an example:

    Touch typing: Standard teaching method when I was in school was one hour a week for two semesters. Virtually no one learned to touch type.

    How I learned: After failing semester 1 I was given a a kick up the backside and did 1 hours study per day for two weeks. In that time correctly learned the home keys and could type much faster than virtually everyone could at the end of the full course. Only two girls and I were in the 30-35 wpm range at the end, most were in the 10-20 range with a lot of looking at the keys.

    Bottom line was that the teaching approach was driven by the schooling schedule rather than what was required to gain the skill.

  43. feelthebern
    #3399781, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:04 am

    and the teacher sacked for drinking in the workplace.

    Well done that man.

  44. Zatara
    #3399783, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Trump is appearing live on the Hannity program in the next few minutes.

    Will be interesting to see if Hannity lets him speak without interruption.

  45. Infidel Tiger
    #3399786, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Tucker Carlson now the number 1 show on Fox.

    Incredible. He’s the best in the business by streets.

  46. caveman
    #3399788, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:06 am

    When will the new thread curve flatten?

  47. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3399789, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Anything going to happen today?
    Are we to be shackled to our bedsteads?

    Handcuffed, not shackled.

    Colorado man handcuffed for playing T-ball with daughter in empty park (7 Apr)

    He was playing T-ball in an empty park. Matt Mooney said a group of officers approached him, asked for his identification and said he was violating state social distancing guidelines.

    If Dan needs more plod he only has to contact Denver.

  49. Top Ender
    #3399800, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:10 am

    …commercials with a female doctor and another with a female nurse telling us not to travel as we Australians traditionally do at Easter to see family and friends

    It will be a very interesting four day break.

    All across Oz, people will be trapped in their houses, doing bugger all, reflecting on “how did it come to this”…

  50. Mother Lode
    #3399802, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:10 am

    72% of Corona virus deaths in Chicago are African Americans.
    Are they African or American? Who’s differentiating on racial or ethnic grounds?
    Who’s conflating correlation and extrapolation.?

    Is this going to be one of those things where, if a person dies who has the virus, they are counting it as death from the virus?

    The mayor of Chicago will be able to go on TV and say “I have good news and bad news. The bad news is that the number of people killed by the virus has shot up. The good news is that latest statistics show no one has died of gunshot wounds or stabbings in the last week!”

  51. Fisky
    #3399803, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:11 am

    https://www.theglobeandmail.com/amp/politics/article-toronto-recalls-faulty-face-masks-as-canada-works-to-secure-more/?cmpid=rss&utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter&__twitter_impression=true

    Toronto is recalling more than 60,000 faulty surgical masks, made in China and provided to staff at long-term care facilities, and investigating whether caregivers were exposed to COVID-19 while wearing the equipment.

    The masks were distributed to the facilities more than a week ago and are being recalled after reports of ripping and tearing, the city announced Tuesday. The incident highlights one of the concerns Ottawa is trying to guard against as governments at all levels scramble to secure vital protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  52. rickw
    #3399807, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Has the governments modelling been released yet?
    If it has been, can a Cat help a brother out?

    Canberra is still waiting on Beijing to email it through, be patient!!

  53. Infidel Tiger
    #3399811, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Brit Hume
    @brithume
    Well, Dr. Birx just said it. Anyone in U.S. who dies with Covid 19, regardless of what else may be wrong, is now being recorded as a Covid 19 death.
    7:24 AM · Apr 8, 2020·

    Stupid

  54. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3399812, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:18 am

    It will be a very interesting four day break.
    All across Oz, people will be trapped in their houses, doing bugger all

    While on short, compliant, treadly rides yesterday and this morning I’ve seen two caravans and one RV being prepped for obvious travel. How many bogans can NSW Plod arrest in four days?

  55. Ellie
    #3399814, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Anne – there are millions in my family trust. We are a successful people. Ain’t nothing wrong with that.

  56. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3399821, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:20 am

    That’s what I suspected IT.

    Like the erroneous ‘smoking deaths’ data that gets shoved in our faces.

  57. feelthebern
    #3399825, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:22 am

    I predict this.
    A few journos release pieces on how amazingly detailed & sophisticated the modelling was & the government should be applauded for listening to the science.
    They will also trumpet that we should beware of anyone calling the modelling wrong.
    Maybe putting them in the same dreaded category of “climate change deniers”.
    Then once that narrative has been spread non-stop, the modelling is released.
    Then every person who has the skills rip the modelling apart.
    Then the original parties who built the narrative will be all “oh, you’re one of those science deniers aren’t you”.

  58. Sinclair Davidson
    #3399828, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Passover. Nice new banner, Sinclair.

    Strictly only starts tonight. But Passover and Easter coincide exactly this year, so I’m going to alternate the banners.

  59. rickw
    #3399829, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:23 am

    It will be a very interesting four day break.

    All across Oz, people will be trapped in their houses, doing bugger all, reflecting on “how did it come to this”…

    Australia’s Easter Uprising primed and ready to go!

  60. bundyrum
    #3399832, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Anne – why do you keep mentioning the Rothschilds?

    Ellie- why do keep mentioning unfastened bras & free rolling tits?

  62. Mr Rusty
    #3399834, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:25 am

    From the OT:

    An overlooked anniversary

    In all of American history, it’s hard to think of a more loathsome, evil person than Anna Louise Strong.

    It must run in the family.

    She is related to Chief Holocauster Maurice Strong, the vile socialist scum who infiltrated the U.N and vomited the Great Global Warming Scam onto the world.

    As a typical, putrid, sociopathic, narcissistic Socialist he was only interested in one thing; the death of hundreds of millions of people, something he wanted to achieve by denying the developing world cheap electricity and crippling the developed world.

    As a typical Socialist he was also immensely wealthy and corrupt and when he was caught out he fled to…[drum roll please]…CHINA!

    His understudy and Deputy-Chief Holocauster George Soros has already been linked to funding the Wuhan bio lab. Strong died about 5 years ago (good riddance) but wouldn’t be in the least bit surprised if he was also funding the lab.

  63. Ellie
    #3399838, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:26 am

    Anne – my German-J**wish grandparents were born in Frankfurt too. Small world.

  64. feelthebern
    #3399839, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:26 am

    The modelling regarding coronavirus will be the perfect live example of Eric Weinstein’s DISC theory.
    “Distributed Idea Suppression Complex”.

  65. Anne
    #3399841, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:26 am

    Trump takes a swipe at the W.H.O.

    “W.H.O. really blew it..funded largely by..US, yet very China centric..Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on.Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?”

    He also cleverly connected DeepState Fauci with W.H.O. so when people work out one is corrupt they’re partnered.

    Watch the big, corrupt and evil N.G.Os fall, one by one.

  66. johanna
    #3399842, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:26 am

    On Our Selection, Chapter 3:

    On Our Selection
    Chapter III
    Before We Got the Deeds
    Steele Rudd

    OUR SELECTION adjoined a sheep-run on the Darling Downs, and boasted of few and scant improvements, though things had gradually got a little better than when we started. A verandahless four-roomed slab-hut now standing out from a forest of box-trees, a stock-yard, and six acres under barley were the only evidence of settlement. A few horses—not ours—sometimes grazed about; and occasionally a mob of cattle—also not ours—cows with young calves, steers, and an old bull or two, would stroll around, chew the best legs of any trousers that might be hanging on the log reserved as a clothes-line, then leave in the night and be seen no more for months—some of them never.

    And yet we were always out of meat!

    Dad was up the country earning a few pounds—the corn drove him up when it did n’t bring what he expected. All we got out of it was a bag of flour—I do n’t know what the storekeeper got. Before he left we put in the barley. Somehow, Dad did n’t believe in sowing any more crops, he seemed to lose heart; but Mother talked it over with him, and when reminded that he would soon be entitled to the deeds he brightened up again and worked. How he worked!

    We had no plough, so old Anderson turned over the six acres for us, and Dad gave him a pound an acre—at least he was to send him the first six pounds got up country. Dad sowed the seed; then he, Dan and Dave yoked themselves to a large dry bramble each and harrowed it in. From the way they sweated it must have been hard work. Sometimes they would sit down in the middle of the paddock and “spell” but Dad would say something about getting the deeds and they’d start again.

    A cockatoo-fence was round the barley; and wire-posts, a long distance apart, round the grass-paddock. We were to get the wire to put in when Dad sent the money; and apply for the deeds when he came back. Things would be different then, according to Dad, and the farm would be worked properly. We would break up fifty acres, build a barn, buy a reaper, ploughs, cornsheller, get cows and good horses, and start two or three ploughs. Meanwhile, if we (Dan, Dave and I) minded the barley he was sure there’d be something got out of it.

    Dad had been away about six weeks. Travellers were passing by every day, and there was n’t one that did n’t want a little of something or other. Mother used to ask them if they had met Dad? None ever did until an old grey man came along and said he knew Dad well—he had camped with him one night and shared a damper. Mother was very pleased and brought him in. We had a kangaroo-rat (stewed) for dinner that day. The girls did n’t want to lay it on the table at first, but Mother said he would n’t know what it was. The traveller was very hungry and liked it, and when passing his plate the second time for more, said it was n’t often he got any poultry.

    He tramped on again, and the girls were very glad he did n’t know it was a rat. But Dave was n’t so sure that he did n’t know a rat from a rooster, and reckoned he had n’t met Dad at all.

    The seventh week Dad came back. He arrived at night, and the lot of us had to get up to find the hammer to knock the peg out of the door and let him in. He brought home three pounds—not enough to get the wire with, but he also brought a horse and saddle. He did n’t say if he bought them. It was a bay mare, a grand animal for a journey—so Dad said—and only wanted condition. Emelina, he called her. No mistake, she was a quiet mare! We put her where there was good feed, but she was n’t one that fattened on grass. Birds took kindly to her—crows mostly—and she could n’t go anywhere but a flock of them accompanied her. Even when Dad used to ride her (Dan or Dave never rode her) they used to follow, and would fly on ahead to wait in a tree and “caw” when he was passing beneath.

    Now read on

  67. stackja
    #3399845, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Top Ender
    #3399800, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:10 am
    All across Oz, people will be trapped in their houses, doing bugger all, reflecting on “how did it come to this”…

    This was originally about a man who was killed by jealous people and rose from death.

  68. Diogenes
    #3399846, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:27 am

    While on short, compliant, treadly rides yesterday and this morning I’ve seen two caravans and one RV being prepped for obvious travel. How many bogans can NSW Plod arrest in four days?

    Dateline: yesterday A few doors up, caravan observed leaving at 6am. 11am caravan observed returning , neighbour very sweary hear bits of rant lots of effing cops! effing stupid! nazi cnuts! who am I effing hurting?

  69. Ellie
    #3399848, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Ellie- why do keep mentioning unfastened bras & free rolling tits?

    I think that is our darling Lizzie not me.

  70. Atoms for Peace
    #3399849, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:27 am

    New Gotham call out for the plod in Victoria is a big ” L” in the sky.

  71. Ellie
    #3399853, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Strictly only starts tonight. But Passover and Easter coincide exactly this year, so I’m going to alternate the banners.

    Is that the blood of Christ on the banner?

  72. Sinclair Davidson
    #3399857, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Roast lamb on the banner.

  73. Mother Lode
    #3399860, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:29 am

    It is going to take some careful work when the kids go back to school.

    For at least a weak they will be correcting the teacher.

    “No, Miss. ‘Z’ is the last letter of the alphabet.”

    “Um..Xr, the square of 5 is not 55.”

    “My parent’s told me that WW2 was between the Western allies and the Germans, not white privileged men and indigenous populations, wymmyns and alternative gender constructs. They showed my books (some before 2005) and lots of stuff on the internet.”

  74. calli
    #3399863, posted on April 8, 2020 at 11:30 am

    That’s a very profound question, Ellie.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.