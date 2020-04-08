Who needs evidence? If we say it, it’s true. Right?

For the record, again, I have not colluded with Victoria Police and there is no evidence to show that, anywhere.
— Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) April 7, 2020
For the record, Louise Milligan did not blow half of VicPol and there is no evidence to show that, anywhere.
Suddenly there is a need for evidence?
What about ma feelz?
Silly trout.
The irony would go straight over her head.
What an odd thing to deny if you have not been publicly accused of doing so.
PS
Did Ray Hadley and Vivian Waller title this post?
Also, she cannot be considered innocent of colluding with police unless she can prove she didn’t.
According to that seething pit of student politics for which she works (and which touts her tragic trouty tomes) the HC saying Pell is not guilty is not the same as saying he is innocent. Apparently that requires its own proof.
I see the ABC is running interference claiming that Pell got off on a tricky legal question and how his defence team persuaded the High Court ffs! Next they will campaign on the need to introduce a few reporters onto the High Court bench. Gotta hand it to them, they never give up.
Maybe the second or third jury could decide if that evidence is convincing or not.
Pell’s accuser now admits there wasn’t enough evidence:
Must be a battle to read her book. The grammar would be all over the place. She seems to be saying, “There is no evidence that I have not colluded with Victoria Police”. Or is it “There is evidence I have not colluded with Victoria Police”. So what is her true position on evidence and her motives?
Oh. He is a complainant now. Not a ‘victim’.
Baby steps.
And perhaps a few soiled nappies.
Can someone on Twatter ask her:-
“But it is possible you colluded, right?
I mean there must have been a few 5-6 minute windows of time when you were alone together.
It is therefore open to us to conclude that you did.”
This travesty is an indelible stain on the credibility of the ABC something lacking since the days of Dame Leonie Kramer
Ita’s very quiet.
Maybe she is self-isolating.
Ita is no Dame Leonie Kramer
Well the police really did try when they advertised for complainants . When a case did get to court was Pell judged by his peers , that is the jury ? Jury selection eliminates his peers , it would be interesting to see who gets on juries these days certainly not psychologists , lawyers smart educated people who might sway the jury. Only those who have time to give an uncertain amount of time to their civic duty and have enough money to survive whilst serving.
For the record, Louise Milligan did not blow half of VicPol and there is no evidence to show that, anywhere.
That’s only the filling from the morning’s sixth creme bun dribbling down Fatso’s chin.
Music she relishes
Milligan is a grub. A lawsuit for defamation should keep her and her employer busy.
Cleaning out her desk after accepting responsibility for the A.B.C,’ s part in the “Get Pell” witch hunt?
If Ita had any guts she would have resigned yesterday at latest. Actually, she should never have taken on the mission.
This whole thing is just asking for Simpsons memes.
Bart Simpson:
“I didn’t do it! Nobody saw me do it! There’s no way you can prove anything!“
Surely the witches book is grounds for defamation proceedings?
If the Minister for the ABC, Paul Fletcher, had any balls – which he does not being the worst sort of weak left wing Liberal (and I have known him since he was a university student) – he would announce a public inquiry into the dealings between the ABC and Victoria Police in relation to the Cardinal Pell cases. It is clearly in the public interest for the people of Australia to know whether or not the ABC has been party to improper conduct which may tend to pervert the course of justice.
I can think of no-one better to conduct such a public enquiry than the Hon Dyson Heydon QC.
I am sure Ms Milligan would find that a suitable forum to demonstrate that her claim in her tweet is accurate.
for my sins I couldn’t help but look at some of the comments on her Twitter feed. the above is fairly typical. apparently the bedrock principle that a man is presumed innocent unless his guilt is proved beyond a reasonable doubt is now regarded as a “technicality”. what world do these people inhabit?
and about 80% of the tweet responders are wimin who are either public servants, work in “health” ,identify as lefties or are Gaia theorists.
Paul Fletcher’s office #: (02) 6277 7480