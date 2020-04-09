Guest post. Keep blowing those whistles to keep the elephants away

I’m a bit crisised out at the moment but there are 2 stories in the papers that have stirred me from my apathy. The first is in “The Australian” where the Queensland Premier reckons the “lockdown” saved 30,000 Queenslanders from “virus death”. Anyone who gives the slightest credence to a statement that some action has “saved” people from a “modelled” outcome would buy the harbour bridge.

As the shit deepens and it becomes clearer that the “pandemic” is not such a big deal there will be lots of action by the PR spinners to justify the idiocy that has been the SOP up to now, (and in the foreseeable future by the look of things). It reminds me of the story/joke about people being issued whistles and told to blow them every minute to keep the elephants away. When the point is made that there are no elephants in the country we are told “it works”.

I did some analysis of the 50 deaths reported in “The Australian” today. The data is not complete as some are given ages as “80’s” or “70’s” rather than a specific age, and Victoria seems to want to keep all the information under wraps. Given those shortcomings, my analysis does not profess to be exact. Adopting the convention to make the “80’s” 85 and the “70’s” 75 the average age of the 50 victims is 79. It is also the median, (50% of values above and 50% below) by some happy coincidence. The percentage of victims above 80 is 48% and between 70 and 80 is 40%. Only 12% of the victims, (6 people), were less than 70 years old.

44% of victims contracted the condition on a cruise. 20% contracted it “in care” in nursing homes or hospitals. The fact that Victoria only fesses up to 2 deaths in The Alfred hospital and is silent on the rest makes the numbers above a bit rubbery however 64% of cases attributed to 2 “causes” is interesting.

Today, 9 April, it is 40 days since the “death tally” started on 1 March. The current tally is 50. Using ABS statistics for 2018, the daily death toll for the nation is 434 so in the 40 days around another 17,000 Australians have also died. By comparison the “pandemic” deaths are 0.29% of the monthly average death toll.

In South Australia, “The Advertiser” waxes hysterical, as it usually does, keeping the alarm at maximum. We have now “lost” 2 people to the virus but 1,480 to “other things” in the last 40 days. They are not talked about and tallied every day. We are told that there are 18 patients being “cared for” in the RAH, 7 of whom are in ICU. This is out of a total of 420 cases in a population of around 1.72 million, hardly a big deal.

The same story also mentions that we have 1,447 “confirmed” cases of flu as of last Monday, (3 ½ times the “virus” cases), and it is still fine and warm here. Will we tally every flu death each day and spout maudlin sentimental claptrap about “lives cut short” etc.etc? I trust not but perhaps the default setting will now be catastrophe stations, economic chaos, social distancing and the gestapo on the prowl.

Some time ago a person of mature years, (like me), wrote a letter saying that he did not consider it was fair to “take one for the team” if the country did not adopt the draconian bullshit things that it has and he died just to let younger people keep on working and paying their bills. Instead he thought the team should take one for him. When the biblical allotment is reached and exceeded we are on borrowed time. Rather than just being susceptible to “the virus” we are at the danger time for everything and need to consider those who follow us might like to have the standard of living we enjoyed for many years, despite the best efforts of governments. If all lives are considered of equal value then it does not matter who dies. Each one is a mini tragedy for the close family but for the wider population it is a statistic. We have about 160,000 of them every year and we do not have the papers tallying them every day and “journalists” writing poppycock about how tragic it all is.

As years have passed my cynicism about governments has increased exponentially to the point where I try to ignore them but can’t. Watching the posturing and listening to the hysterical drivel is painful. We have a “national cabinet”, (where is that mentioned in the constitution), made up of hopeless idiots who on other occasions, (like electricity policy), cannot agree on what day it is. And they are supposed to “fix” this?

Until the shit starts falling off the universal fan in really large lumps we are stuck with these dopes. When it does, I am heading for the bush without my whistle.