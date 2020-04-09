Join the police and round up little old ladies in caravan parks

New “laws” and “powers” will target gypsies …
People will be given one opportunity to pack up, go back to your home state and go back home …
We will be using all of our powers and all of our technology to try and identify those people who shouldn’t be in NSW.”
– NSW Corona-Gruppenführer Mick Fuller
Will police scan number plates and shoo Easter inter-staters from Vaucluse and Double Bay as well? Seriously, who elected this authoritarian braggart? Leaving aside the danger that police themselves could now be disease super-spreaders, what good is done for the cause of social distancing by chasing caravaners onto the highways and into the servos and shops en route home? This is epidemiologically pointless theatre that may also increase the possibility of accidents. Forcing stressed, upset and angry people onto the road is moronic.
Not just pointless, totally counterproductive.
Police in Victoria are going ‘door to door’ fining people for playing computer games in their own homes, mountain bike riders being fined for heading off for a solo ride in the bush, mother and daughter out in the confines of their own car doing a driving lesson, WA Premier threatening to put tracking bracelets on people and the list goes on.
How will we wrest back power from these overreaching politicians?
Cometh the hour, cometh the Man.
Someone has to make these decisions.
Shackies have been warned in Tasmania that they will be forced to leave (by police) if they go to their shacks this Easter.
Now I’m no snitch but as I live in an area where 75% of properties are shacks – fair enough!
Of my immediate shackie neigbours I am keeping an eye on their property (even mowing their yards) so they don’t have to travel, but some jokers think they can come and go as they please – where both my income & freedoms have been shutdown by government.
Do people understand what they’re saying here??
This is forever.