Join the police and round up little old ladies in caravan parks

New “laws” and “powers” will target gypsies …

We will be going through caravan parks early, issuing warnings to people that may think they can get around these laws. We will be going through caravan parks early, issuing warnings to people that may think they can get around these laws. People will be given one opportunity to pack up, go back to your home state and go back home … We will be using all of our powers and all of our technology to try and identify those people who shouldn’t be in NSW.” – NSW Corona-Gruppenführer Mick Fuller



Will police scan number plates and shoo Easter inter-staters from Vaucluse and Double Bay as well? Seriously, who elected this authoritarian braggart? Leaving aside the danger that police themselves could now be disease super-spreaders, what good is done for the cause of social distancing by chasing caravaners onto the highways and into the servos and shops en route home? This is epidemiologically pointless theatre that may also increase the possibility of accidents. Forcing stressed, upset and angry people onto the road is moronic.