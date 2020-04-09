Lisa Neville has full confidence in goat rodeo

Victoria’s Police Minister says she’s “incredibly disappointed” by criticism on the handling of the George Pell case after the state opposition called the High Court acquittal an “embarrassment” to the legal system.
Lisa Neville on Thursday defended Victoria’s legal system and police force, saying she had “full confidence” in the justice system.
“There is a very robust process to get from A to Z in terms of whether you prosecute … whether you charge,” she said.
A very robust process I’ll have you all know.
- Is his name ‘George’?
- Is he Catholic?
- Is he a conservative?
- Will this distract from the Lawyer X scandal?
- Will this distract from 258,000 falsified breath tests?
So it’s not an embarrassment that Pell was falsely convicted?
Who would have guessed the old geezer would have survived long enough in prison for the HC to hand down a ruling.
It was never supposed to get this far.
He was supposed to die with the stigma of guilt and been forgotten.
I read somewhere that other prisoners cheered when Cardinal Pell was released. How much of the cheer was for Cardinal Pell as an individual as opposed to a prisoner winning in the system. Makes me wonder how many blokes are in that prison after being fitted up by police.
Fans of the Arsenal soccer team in England are in the habit of chanting, after a hard fought win, “one nil to the Arsenal!”
For devotees of the rule of law in Australia it’s:
“Seven nil to the Cardinal!”
Will this distract from 258,000 falsified breath tests?
Eh, tell me more about this.
Mind you, the sound of praying late into the night might have been driving them nuts.
Seriously though I get the feeling that good people are able to get through to the most horrible ones – there is simply nothing about them that triggers any of their aggressive reflexes but instead listen patiently, with compassion, and give hope.
I imagine other prisoners held Pell in warm regard and been glad on his behalf, especially as they would be sure they would remain in his mind and prayers.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-01-16/investigation-into-victorian-police-officers-faking-breath-test/10718560
I wonder if police even contemplated the idea of sending a couple of ‘plain clothes’ to a solemn mass to quietly check out what happens and how busy it would be around the areas of interest.
Maybe a couple of times just to make sure.
Brexit happened.
Trump won.
Scomo won.
Boris won.
Pell is free.
Reality must be very tough for our left-wing friends.
Will it distract from Labour politicians being told not to cooperate with police ? Will it distract from police standing by as gangs of youths wreck houses ? Will it distract from police standing by as Antifa thugs bash citizens ? Will it distract from police standing by as citizens try to disarm a mad driver who later kills many in the CBD ?
Awww sheeeeit.
How can VicPol keep going?
Shut it down.
Boris won.
He’s not left wing?
He’s a commie – but he isn’t their commie.
“Sinclair Davidson
#3402066, posted on April 9, 2020 at 12:18 pm
Brexit happened.
Trump won.
Scomo won.
Boris won.
Pell is free.
Reality must be very tough for our left-wing friends.”
Yes Sinc..but I will only be truly happy in November of this year when Trump is re-elected.
Well, Minister, you might want to explain to us all why your Police heavies had to circumvent that process to get the case into court when the DPP consistently refused to take it on.
When the DPP refused to proceed, why did this ‘very robust process’ allow the police to prosecute?
How did Operation Tethering circumvent this ‘very robust process’ for 2 years before a complainant was even found?
Why did former Police Commissioner present falsehoods to state Parliament over the processes agreed to between the Police and the Church as part of the Melbourne response & how was this ‘very robust process’ violated for political gain?
Why was Pell informed of a brief of evidence, being queried by police (in Rome), that did not match the actual questions asked by the Police if this was a ‘very robust process’?
What role did Milligan play in this ‘very robust process’?
How did confidential information in this ‘very robust process’ get leaked to the media?
Why didn’t the prosecutors in this ‘very robust process’ challenge any of the 2o witnesses they called that refuted Pell could have committed this crime?
I would challenge Lisa Neville to define the following ‘very’, ‘robust’ & ‘process’.
I would have thought that, together with an examination of Cardinal Pell’s robes, a basic part of any investigation.
On Tuesday, Despot Dan went as close as he dared to saying that the High Court got it wrong.
And interviewed by Neil Mitchell this morning; the ringmaster of Ashton’s Circus expressed not a single word of regret or remorse, instead stating that the police prosecution brief was strong and unbelievable opined that ‘it got all the way to the High Court before it was rejected’ (words to that effect, unfortunately can’t find the audio yet).
To think that us in Victoriastan used to laugh 30 years ago about all the corrupt coppers north of the border ……….
Yes. Then we brought in what’s-her-name to run Victoria Police.
You forgot the Red Shirt Scandal, where Labor MP’s refused to be interviewed by VicPol, after which the case was dropped like a hot spud.
No wonder she has “full confidence”.
“…there is simply nothing about them that triggers any of their aggressive reflexes …”
Furthermore, if they admit to the sin, they are forgiven and told they shouldn’t do it again, as opposed to those who would lock them in the clink and throw away the key, because “bad man”. IOW, not defined for the rest of their life by a mistake that they have no intention of repeating.
Oh sure, some really bad ones too – but how many are that bad because of no compassion shown to them and being left in the sole company of actual really bad people and told “you belong here”. I know, not easy to know which is which – but you know, presumption of innocence, maybe should also be “presumption of mistake” rather than “presumption of defective personality”.
They wouldn’t have had to do that if any of them were, heaven forbid, Catholic.
I think Pell being released on it’s own blows this narrative out of the water.
If anything this more accurately describes what Pell’s supporters are doing.
Yea, I was gonna say.
The same goes for everyone on that list. The left isn’t losing or anything.
The Rum Corps is alive and well and operating out of Victoria
Jack the insider with a very important discussion on the guilt of Victoria police over the decades, letting obvious p*do priests off the hook, and making evidence dissapear.
George Pell appeal: Don’t accept sanitised history of clerical abuse
paywall
Vicplod involvement in historical abuse cover up well and truly deserves some time in the spotlight.
It wasn’t just institutional abuse they turned a blind eye to but family abuse, what was and still is the majority.
MONA is closed, but Tim is still on station.
Yeah – bullshit, Jack.
Police throughout the country colluded with all denominations (and institutions – like state schools, army etc) to make these cases go away – just as families did.
‘Victoria’s Police Minister says she’s “incredibly disappointed” by criticism on the handling of the George Pell case’
I’m not sure what she is trying to prove by this statement. But what she is proving is that she is clueless. The High Court could not have sent a stronger signal back to Victoria that something is seriously wrong. This Minister is more knowledgeable about the operations of the law than seven High Court judges? Let’s put it kindly: Stupidity does not recognise itself.
Jack is being reasonable:
CL – you’re absorbing that quote out of context with a preconceived chip on your shoulder.. Read the whole thing.
Perhaps Lawyer X might have some answers to that one if she lasts long enough – there’s a Royal commission into that at the moment isn’t there but I guess that will never provide any answers and certainly no redress as is the wont of Royal Commissions.
No chip; just the facts. I’m afraid Jack is still giving undue emphasis to the Catholic Church and that’s incorrect. As the RC showed, children were safer in the Catholic Church than other denominations’ institutions, pro rata. Masonic-dominated police covered up for Anglicans and Methodists for decades. He might mean well – pointing to the hypocrisy of Victoria Police (historically) – but he’s still locking in a false presumption that’s part of the problem.
“There is a very robust process to get from A to Z in terms of whether you prosecute … whether you charge,” she said.
The HC – which ought to know – says it wasn’t followed.
File under ‘we are governed by idiots.’
If Victoriastan wasn’t already a Marxist state you would expect her to resign.
She will take her place in Cabinet as if nothing has happened.
I think Pell being released on it’s own blows this narrative out of the water.
Poor old logic fail.
The critique is of the criminal justice system in Victoria.
The High Court is not part of that system (except in the sense – irrelevant to the critique – that people like Cardinal Pell can get an external view from outside Victoria by going to the High Court).
Even the two Victorian judges on the Court, Michelle Gordon (originally from WA anyway) and Geoff Nettle, had no significant criminal law practice before going to the bench.
So the High Court’s decision tells us nothing about the state of the criminal law system in Victoria.
Poor old logic fail, hopelessly wrong again.
Of course she does. Not a single ALP MP charged or convicted.
Mother Lode Alexander Solzhenitsyen when he was in the Gulag observed that those who had religious faith fared better than those that didn’t. I read something the other day about a in Romania who survived some of the most unspeakable torture but would not betray and the seven bishop martyrs of Romania beatified last year and of course St Maximillian Kolbe – people of unshakeable faith in God.
She would say that wouldn’t she, was she wearing a red shirt at the time?