Living alone in lockdown? Five tips for staying healthy (and happy)

If you are feeling distressed, support is available by phoning Lifeline 13 11 14 or beyondblue 1300 224 636.
If the growth of the Nanny State is to be curtailed, policy makers must have the confidence to stand firm against the mutton of opinion even when it is dressed up as the lamb of science.
With “The Cat” who is isolated?
If you call beyond blue you hear a recording of Julia Gillard. Oh dear!
For those with an inner life, it’s no problem. One of the claimed advantages of doing a university degree in the arts, was that it gave you the inner resources to be happy in the poverty it condemned you to. Of course, that was before the government started hiring you to tell everyone what to do.
How can you stay healthy and happy if you’re home alone?
Is anybody ever alone in the age of the Internet and mobile phones?
Learn to enjoy your own company.
Even in an age of mobile phones and the internet people can be alone. We are social creatures. For many people this lock down is the equivalent to being in solitary confinement.
It’s a bit hard on younger people. No gym or regular sports activities. Or students used to meeting up with their peers etc, tutorials etc. Studying on one’s own is not good.
Bit harder for them to see a couple months ahead but can get caught up in the loneliness of the present.
Sinc – In ICU hallucinating, not alone!
Just get on Tinder. Plenty of people are breaking the lockdown to visit their ‘partner’. Isolation is making chicks so horny, it’s not even fair. It’s like fishing with dynamite.
It’s a bit hard on younger people. No gym or regular sports activities.
Rubbish! .. I’m 72 .. admittedly live with my youngest daughter but she’s at work 5 days a week so almost alone .. I hop on my bike and ride a 30kms loop every morning ..
Ridings not for everyone but nothing stopping anyone walking for exercise!
Lockdown?
I call it SOP.
Arthritis?
We are social creatures
We’re born alone, we die alone. The bit in the middle bit is a sine-wave chart of soaring, misplaced optimism about one’s fellow humans, followed by the relentless crushing of those delusion. Rinse and repeat often enough and the truth eventually sinks in
Jeeeebus! Pass me the razor blades now, willya?
Phone anyone you know who might be short of contacts.
Catch up with all the people who you said you would call up some time (and meant it) but didn’t quite get around to.
Phone up all the talkback hosts and tell them about the choke point or Karl Popper and the synergy of Karl Popper and Austrian economics.
Start reading War and Peace by Tolstoy and Ulysses or The Magic Mountain.
Better still take Sinc’s suggestion and read some Yaval Noah Harari, there is a trilogy but you can cheat by starting with the second Sapiens: A brief history of humankind.
