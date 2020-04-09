Living alone in lockdown? Five tips for staying healthy (and happy)

Posted on 10:39 am, April 9, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

If you are feeling distressed, support is available by phoning Lifeline 13 11 14 or beyondblue 1300 224 636.

15 Responses to Living alone in lockdown? Five tips for staying healthy (and happy)

  1. stackja
    #3401878, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:52 am

    With “The Cat” who is isolated?

  2. Robber Baron
    #3401885, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:54 am

    If you call beyond blue you hear a recording of Julia Gillard. Oh dear!

  3. DrBeauGan
    #3401893, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:58 am

    For those with an inner life, it’s no problem. One of the claimed advantages of doing a university degree in the arts, was that it gave you the inner resources to be happy in the poverty it condemned you to. Of course, that was before the government started hiring you to tell everyone what to do.

  4. chaamjamal
    #3401899, posted on April 9, 2020 at 11:03 am

    How can you stay healthy and happy if you’re home alone?

    Is anybody ever alone in the age of the Internet and mobile phones?

  5. Bazinga
    #3401908, posted on April 9, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Learn to enjoy your own company.

  6. Sinclair Davidson
    #3401909, posted on April 9, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Even in an age of mobile phones and the internet people can be alone. We are social creatures. For many people this lock down is the equivalent to being in solitary confinement.

  7. candy
    #3401918, posted on April 9, 2020 at 11:11 am

    It’s a bit hard on younger people. No gym or regular sports activities. Or students used to meeting up with their peers etc, tutorials etc. Studying on one’s own is not good.

    Bit harder for them to see a couple months ahead but can get caught up in the loneliness of the present.

  8. stackja
    #3401925, posted on April 9, 2020 at 11:13 am

    Sinc – In ICU hallucinating, not alone!

  9. Fred
    #3401928, posted on April 9, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Just get on Tinder. Plenty of people are breaking the lockdown to visit their ‘partner’. Isolation is making chicks so horny, it’s not even fair. It’s like fishing with dynamite.

  10. shatterzzz
    #3401936, posted on April 9, 2020 at 11:16 am

    It’s a bit hard on younger people. No gym or regular sports activities.

    Rubbish! .. I’m 72 .. admittedly live with my youngest daughter but she’s at work 5 days a week so almost alone .. I hop on my bike and ride a 30kms loop every morning ..
    Ridings not for everyone but nothing stopping anyone walking for exercise!

  11. lotocoti
    #3401948, posted on April 9, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Lockdown?
    I call it SOP.

  12. Frank
    #3401950, posted on April 9, 2020 at 11:22 am

    but nothing stopping anyone walking for exercise!

    Arthritis?

  13. areff
    #3401983, posted on April 9, 2020 at 11:37 am

    We are social creatures

    We’re born alone, we die alone. The bit in the middle bit is a sine-wave chart of soaring, misplaced optimism about one’s fellow humans, followed by the relentless crushing of those delusion. Rinse and repeat often enough and the truth eventually sinks in

  14. Bruce in WA
    #3402000, posted on April 9, 2020 at 11:47 am

    We’re born alone, we die alone. The bit in the middle bit is a sine-wave chart of soaring, misplaced optimism about one’s fellow humans, followed by the relentless crushing of those delusion. Rinse and repeat often enough and the truth eventually sinks in

    Jeeeebus! Pass me the razor blades now, willya?

  15. Rafe Champion
    #3402029, posted on April 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    Phone anyone you know who might be short of contacts.
    Catch up with all the people who you said you would call up some time (and meant it) but didn’t quite get around to.
    Phone up all the talkback hosts and tell them about the choke point or Karl Popper and the synergy of Karl Popper and Austrian economics.
    Start reading War and Peace by Tolstoy and Ulysses or The Magic Mountain.
    Better still take Sinc’s suggestion and read some Yaval Noah Harari, there is a trilogy but you can cheat by starting with the second Sapiens: A brief history of humankind.
    If all else fails https://www.amazon.com/Australiana-Rafe-Champion-ebook/dp/B00FMNO7MM/ref=sr_1_11?dchild=1&keywords=rafe+champion&qid=1586397608&sr=8-11

