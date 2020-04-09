Musical Intermission

Posted on 10:00 pm, April 9, 2020 by currencylad

Brought to you this evening by the Premier of Tasmania. Run, Charlie!

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Politics, War and peace. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Musical Intermission

  1. Gavin R Putland
    #3403008, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    Bach, St John Passion (recorded 2017):

  2. C.L.
    #3403022, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    Skim-watched some of that, Gavin, and will bookmark it.
    Blimey, she has a big, beautiful voice. The talents some people have.

    I listened to the entire Flight of the Valkyrie a few weeks ago. Loved it. I must have Teutonic tendencies or something.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.