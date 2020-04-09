Thursday Forum: April 9, 2020

Posted on 10:00 am, April 9, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
25 Responses to Thursday Forum: April 9, 2020

  2. feelthebern
    #3401769, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:05 am

    I claim this thread for Exotic Joe !

  5. Anne
    #3401775, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Fox News Headline.

    Police confront nudist sunbathers over not wearing face masks amid coronavirus outbreak.

    By Michael Hollan | Fox News.

  7. Atoms for Peace
    #3401782, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:12 am

    Just watching youtube of Bolt ripping into the Vic collective.

  9. Old School Conservative
    #3401789, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:15 am

    “We’re all in this together”.

    Rugby Australia has laid off many staff but executives stay on, with a 30% pay cut.
    Castle’s pay cut is 50%, down to $420,000 p.a.
    Players are being asked to take a 65% pay cut for 6 months. The alternative is full stand down.

    If we’re all in this together, players should get what Castle gets – or vice versa.

  11. Old School Conservative
    #3401792, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:16 am

    Police confront nudist sunbathers

    Finally a job the police enjoy doing.

  12. Old School Conservative
    #3401793, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Seeing a lot of you Sinc these days.

  13. P
    #3401798, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:19 am

    Check out Riccardi Bosi twitter,

    I’ve tried three times to put up a tweet. No go.

  14. min
    #3401799, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:20 am

    This may have been noted previously . AJ wondered why Shanghai with its millions of inhabitants 35? , only had 35 deaths how could that be?

  15. Peter the old fossil
    #3401800, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Eleventy

    Ha!
    I always suspected economists couldn’t count.

  16. Suburban Boy
    #3401802, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:21 am

    A question arising from the Pell case: How did a commercial solicitor, with no criminal-law experience and with bugger-all courtroom experience in any field, get appointed as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Victoria, where she presides over the most difficult and legally-complex criminal cases in the State?

  17. Peter the old fossil
    #3401803, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Sorry, Doomlord. Couldn’t resist.

  18. Sinclair Davidson
    #3401812, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Seeing a lot of you Sinc these days.

    Currently writing a book chapter on criticisms of Ricardian trade theory. I’m suddenly finding many things to distract me.

  19. min
    #3401813, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Just checked deaths in Shanghai 7 .as of 8/4 /20

  20. Gab
    #3401814, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:24 am

    A lovely new thread without numbers. Oh joy!

  21. calli
    #3401815, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Already?

    And there I was making typos on the OOT.

  22. incoherent rambler
    #3401820, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:26 am

    A government big enough to give you everything you want, is strong enough to take everything you have – Thomas Jefferson

  23. calli
    #3401822, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:28 am

    Suburban Boy
    #3401802, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:21 am
    A question arising from the Pell case: How did a commercial solicitor, with no criminal-law experience and with bugger-all courtroom experience in any field, get appointed as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Victoria, where she presides over the most difficult and legally-complex criminal cases in the State?

    Suburban Boy, the answer you seek is on the OOT.

    To save you scrollation, here it is:

    Has it dawned on people that Milligan is really stupid?

    Yes.

    But stupid people can thrive in certain conditions, especially where public money is concerned. Pathways to the top are often over the backs of the hard-working and intelligent. You just have to know the right people, hold the right views and mouth the right words.

    This can as easily be applied to the judiciary as any other workplace.

  24. Anne
    #3401823, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:28 am

    “I don’t know why President Obama didn’t support Joe Biden a long time ago! I think he knows something. YOU – dont know. But, I know.”
    -Trump

    Woohoo! Big Mike’s gonna run. 😂

  25. Peter the old fossil
    #3401824, posted on April 9, 2020 at 10:28 am

    A government big enough to give you everything you want, is strong enough to take everything you have – Thomas Jefferson

    Including your super.

