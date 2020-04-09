We’ll come in low out of the rising sun …

“To be frank, today the gloves come off,” Mr Gutwein said.

“The period of education is over. We still have Tasmanians that are flaunting the rules.

“I have been fair, I have been reasonable and I have taken every step and every precaution that we can to save lives. But we will only save lives if Tasmanians follow the rules.

“Today we’ll be putting helicopters up. There will be eyes in the sky.”