We’ll come in low out of the rising sun …

Tasmanian Premier warns of ‘choppers in the sky’ ahead of coronavirus Easter blitz.
“To be frank, today the gloves come off,” Mr Gutwein said.
“The period of education is over. We still have Tasmanians that are flaunting the rules.
“I have been fair, I have been reasonable and I have taken every step and every precaution that we can to save lives. But we will only save lives if Tasmanians follow the rules.
“Today we’ll be putting helicopters up. There will be eyes in the sky.”
Peter Gutwein is the latest nazi-curious politician to decide that militarised measures are a small price to pay to ensure nobody blames him for coronavirus deaths at the next election. Voters themselves are responsible. Good luck with that, Colonel. Worth it to Save Lives? Nope. Still not worth it.
I can no longer distinguish what is satire and what is real anymore.
This whole thing is surreal and bizarre
Is he nazi-curious or is he stalin-curious ?
The only way this will be turned around is when the MSM feels the pinch and decide they want this fantastical bout of ‘public health’ rituals to end.
Then the polticians will be falling over themselves to lift these ludicrous restrictions.
We are subject to selfish people with no legal power controlling stupid people who do.