You’re on your own

The Australian has an op-ed by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – a former Nigerian politician and now elitist globe-trotter.
As a global community we have a duty to make the protection of the most vulnerable people our priority, to ensure we leave no one behind. We know countries will want to focus on their citizens first. This is natural and understandable. But they must also care about citizens from poorer countries. Until every country is safe, no country is safe in this interconnected world.
She is quite right – it is in everyone’s best interest interests that contagious diseases be managed at a global level. But her argument and appeal is exactly backwards.
She is appealing to our common humanity – but we saw our people responded to the crisis in the first instance. It was devil take the hindmost and grab as much toilet paper as you can. Crapping on about the vulnerable and leaving people behind is not a powerful argument no matter how morally correct it may be.
Adam Smith recognised this problem almost 240 years ago:
It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own interest. We address ourselves, not to their humanity but to their self-love, and never talk to them of our own necessities but of their advantages. Nobody but a beggar chooses to depend chiefly upon the benevolence of his fellow-citizens.
An inter-connected world is a good thing for everyone. An inter-connected world will do more to bring the “vulnerable” to economic prosperity. Keeping the world interconnected means controlling contagious disease. Ironically this is one area where global coordination is a good idea. Unfortunately the body charged with that task was too busy persecuting smokers and worrying global warming to actually do its job.
Whenever you hear “protecting the most vulnerable” reach for your wallet.
You know it’s a cash grab.
True, dat.
Laqueesha be like a writer n’ sheeit.
Unfortunately the body charged with that task was too busy persecuting smokers and worrying global warming to actually do its job.
Anti-smoking and climate change alarmism involve much tortured, embellished “facts”, 5-star conferences, 5-star accommodation, 5-star dining, 5-star touring, and loads of congratulatory back-slapping. Quickly managing a pandemic requires work, something that the WHO bureaucrats have never done in their lives.
Until every country is safe, no country is safe in this interconnected world.
Close the wet markets in China then, or declare China a pariah state until it does.
You can have your interconnected world, or you can have the wet markets, but you can’t have both.
I’m from a poor country so listen to me. Why is the country you’re from poor? Could it be the deep rooted persistent corruption at all levels, the lack of rule of law and property rights, etc? What are you doing to combat these issues in your country before you ask others to tip more money in?
@ Some History
True
:clap:
Interconnected world = some Ch1nk sits down to his bat soup, you lose your job, business, house and can’t go to the beach.
Before you can look after others, you must be able to look after yourself.
No reason for Nigeria to be poor.
Oh hang on.
Unusual suspects.
Not to mention being a bought and paid for Chicom shill.
Rivers of unearned donated cash creates corruption.
“It’s not a bug, it’s a feature” as they say.
Endless charity destroys poor countries.
“An inter-connected world is a good thing for everyone.”
Given the majority of pandemics like this one have their roots in China, some examination of this statement, rather than presenting it as if it were self-evident, might be in order. IMO the connection of China to the inter-connected world, by allowing them into the WTO, is one of the gravest mistakes made in modern times.
Since 1945:
“I’m from the UN.”
“I’m here to help you.”
The UN (& its tentacles) is the biggest terrorist organisation on the planet today.
Discus.
IMO the connection of China to the inter-connected world, by allowing them into the WTO, is one of the gravest mistakes made in modern times.
A masterstroke by the West’s political class, who’ve been wrong on China for 50 years.
Henry Kissinger has much to answer for.
Why was Red China forgiven for its actions in Korean War. More recently the HK terror forgotten?
Now Wuhan virus.
Red China needs to be isolated until it shows it can be “trusted”.
I doubt Red China can be trusted under X-1.
Hubris of central planing and central knowledge.
Idea behind UN was to stop wars.
but law of Bureaucracy tell us that original goals will change over time, that growth of Bureaucracy will expand rapidly.
The reasons for the Korean War are murky..
It’s possible that if the U.N. hadn’t intervened but had supplied Rhee’s armies with weapons the war might never have happened, since getting bogged down in Korea would have left the PRC vulnerable to attack by the ROC from Taiwan and it’s armies in the Golden Triangle.
As it turned out, the USAF bombed Korea to rubble and killed > 3 million, doing the PRCs dirty work for them.
The world has been interconnected for the last few hundred years.only speed of travel and communication have changed. Other than that it’s all pretty much the same we even have plague ships again. Unending charity in the name of self determination creates poverty and corruption.