Boris Johnson out of intensive care & Trump vs WHO

h/t Jo Nova, this report.

Mr Johnson has spent three days in hospital after being taken there “as a precaution” on Monday night.

The Prime Minister was then moved into intensive care but was not put on a ventilator.

His spokesman said Mr Johnson was in “extremely good spirits”.

Jo Nova reports on Trump’s challenge to the WHO.

Donald Trump has placed a “hold” on funding the World Health Organisation after they got so much wrong on Coronavirus.

Charlie Speerling, Breitbart

“We want to look into the World Health Organization because they really called it wrong,” Trump said. “They missed the call, they could have called it months earlier, they would have known, they should have known, and they probably did know.”

The president noted that the WHO actually criticized his travel ban from China that he set in late January.

“Such restrictions can have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said about travel bans just days after Trump banned travel from China.