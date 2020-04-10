Cryoeconomics: How to Unfreeze an Economy

The 2020 global pandemic abruptly brought into question many of our social, economic and political institutions. COVID-19 is more than a public health crisis—as economies and states falter there are deep questions about the resilience and robustness of our political and economic systems. Are we too reliant on global supply chains? If regulations don’t make sense in a crisis, do they make sense afterwards? Today we are presented the opportunity to rebuild the institutions and organisations of our modern economy. If we do this right, through a process of entrepreneurial discovery and bottom-up solutions, then we will emerge with a political-economic system that acts as an engine for prosperity, and one that is more resilient and robust to future shocks. In this book we tackle those questions and fill some of the current void of ideas and thinking about economic and political recovery. We develop a framework and principles for an institutional re-build, presenting a path to recovery based on the ideas of private governance, permissionless innovation and entrepreneurial dynamism.
Chapter one in draft form. This is a joint project with my RMIT colleagues Darcy Allen, Chris Berg, Aaron Lane and Jason Potts.
Repeal red and green tape, reduce taxes and sack about 93.1% of the bureaucracy (at all levels of government).
Oh – and shut down the frigging ALPBC.
Sinc, have you stopped trying to publish in A* journals?
Had a paper in JEBO in January.
Suddenly A* seems to gone out of fashion. Everyone now talks about Q1 journals. Suits me fine.
Perhaps – arguably forgotten ideas of private governance, permissionless innovation and entrepreneurial dynamism
Are we too reliant on global supply chains?
Obviously, yes we are. The Just-In-Time supply chain works fine in ideal conditions, but when conditions are less than ideal, problems occur.
This pandemic has revealed how vulnerable our supply chains are, and how dependent we are on overseas suppliers. This is our wake-up call to start acting like adults and develop our own self-sufficient oil and gas industries.
Stop the subsidies of renewable energy (wind and solar), stop penalizing coal plants and build more coal and hydro (dams) power.
In the 1970s – 1980s, Roma in western Queensland had its own oil refinery with its petrol being sent to Sydney. Locals had their petrol carted in from Brisbane.
Anyone know anything about this refinery – it was not huge – but shows what we used to be able to do
Allow fracking. Go coal or nuclear and get cheap power happening ASAP. Reduce individual tax rates to max 25%. Cut government spending by 50% starting with Their ABC. Restrict Union power to setting wages for manufacturing. Cut land tax, payroll tax and state duties of all kind by 75%. Cut green tape. Approve all projects currently up for govmint approval. Any business startup charged total gov licences max fee $25. Basically have govmint get the f out of the way in all areas of our lives and economy.
Oh and keep the CCP out of Australia. CCP owning a part share of any business or asset in Aus needs to sell within 90 days and said company may not trade with any Aus business >$1m p.a. They can go f themselves.