Friday Forum: April 10, 2020

  1. BorisG
    #3404043, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    First ? That would be first. Pays to do a morning swim.

  2. JC
    #3404046, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    Shouldn’t this be call the Good Friday thread?

  5. Zyconoclast
    #3404053, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    4.

    I could been a contender

  6. Exit Stage Right
    #3404054, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    4th. Not bad.
    Survival of the fittest!

  7. EvilElvis
    #3404055, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Mmmmm, I love the smell of corona in the morning.

  10. egg_
    #3404060, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Pays to do *a* morning swim.

    Troll forgets to drop the indefinite article, again!
    4/10

  12. cohenite
    #3404062, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    Pope Francis Says Pandemic Is ‘Nature’s Response’ to Human Inaction over Climate Change

    I know it’s conspiratorial but Pell was a brilliant sceptic. I wouldn’t be surprised if this idiot pope didn’t play a part in his downfall.

  14. calli
    #3404065, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Fresh, tidy and courteous.

    So far.

  16. thefrollickingmole
    #3404068, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    Lets give them a state!

    Whole article because bird word in link.

    Hamas security forces in the Gaza Strip have arrested local peace campaigners for treason after they held a Zoom virtual conference with I**aeli activists.

    Eyad al-Bozom, a spokesperson from the Hamas-run interior ministry, said the prominent Palestinian figure Rami Aman and others had been detained on charges of “establishing normalisation activities with the I***aeli occupation via the internet”.

    “Any activity or communication with the I***eli occupation under any cover is a crime punishable by law, and a betrayal of our people and their sacrifices,” Bozom said.

    The online conference call on Monday lasted for nearly two hours. The participants exchanged details of their daily lives, and talked about the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulties of life under I****aeli occupation.

    The event was advertised publicly on a Facebook page and a recording was later published online, leading to some angry comments on Arabic-language social media.

    Aman, the main organiser, opened the talk by saying he led a group of around 150 Palestinians who were struggling for societal change.

    “In the beginning, it was hard for us to work in a place like Gaza. We have no electricity, nothing to do, unemployment, and with everyone outside Gaza looking at us like we are terrorists,” he said.

    “The new virus is a new addition to other viruses – the blockade, unemployment, cancer, pollution, electricity. We already have a lot of viruses.”

    Aman’s family told the Associated Press he had answered a summons from the security service early on Thursday and had not been heard from since.

    Hamas previously arrested him last year for holding a Palestinian-Is***eli bicycle marathon on both sides of the frontier, calling for Israel to end its siege of Gaza.

    Hamas has fought three major wars with I***ael and does not recognise the country, forbidding the roughly two million inhabitants in Gaza from activities seen as normalising relations.

    I***ael characterises Hamas as a terrorist organisation, and has enforced a crippling blockade on Gaza for almost a decade and a half, to international condemnation.

    The foes have held indirect talks via Egyptian and UN mediators to reduce hostilities in exchange for concessions from Is***el, including some easing of movement restrictions on people and goods.

  17. thefrollickingmole
    #3404073, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    Is Israel no longer a banned word?

    Testing…

  18. thefrollickingmole
    #3404075, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    Its an Easter miracle!

  19. Steve trickler
    #3404077, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    The ghost of Pinochet caught on camera starting up a helicopter. There are three individuals i would like to see on that flight.

    Have a guess who they are? Take a stab.

  20. Steve trickler
    #3404079, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    Oops. Four on the flight. I missed one.

  21. mh
    #3404080, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    Pope Francis said he believes the Chinese coronavirus pandemic is “certainly nature’s response” to humanity’s failure to address the “partial catastrophes” wrought by human-induced climate change.

    God told him.

    God said, “hey Pope, nature is very angry this time. You’re all fvcked.”

  23. Exit Stage Right
    #3404083, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    “Brace for things to get worse
    The curve has flattened and I sense optimism that we’re through the worst of coronavirus. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

    PETER VAN ONSELEN

    Australia’s most consistent wrongologist doing his best to help spread the Satan Bug bullshit writing in The Paywallian. If he thinks there is worse to come, we must be on the road to recovery because he is wrong about every thing else.
    Other sensationalist headlines in The Oz include; “Death toll climbs”. Went from 51 to 53.

  24. Fisky
    #3404084, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    If the federal government is considering a university bailout as well as welfare packages for foreign students, I trust the libertarian movement will be the LOUDEST in opposing it!

  25. Crossie
    #3404086, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:03 pm

    The Oz has been running stories for last 5/6 days about jobs cuts and loss of income in Universities.

    This is from the old thread. I heard that Sydney University has a half a billion dollars shortfall in their budget due to loss of international students.

  26. Black Ball
    #3404088, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    I trust that many here have taken the first tentative steps of a long lunch?

  27. Fisky
    #3404089, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    The Oz has been running stories for last 5/6 days about jobs cuts and loss of income in Universities.

    The “Australian” is trying to gaslight the government into handing over $10 billion to the universities. So much for a fiscally conservative newspaper!

  28. Nick
    #3404091, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    This is from the old thread. I heard that Sydney University has a half a billion dollars shortfall in their budget due to loss of international students.

    Think about it, the Chinese Ponzi scheme affects their forward income for some time as they make cash over the life of a degree being studied. I heard of one VC of a South Australian University that is on $4m.

  29. Black Ball
    #3404092, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    As for wrongology, who is more consistent, PVO, Fitzsimian or Monty?

  31. calli
    #3404095, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    If the three of them agree that we’re doomed, we’re sweet.

    Lockdown lifted after Easter.

  32. Steve trickler
    #3404096, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    I’ll be happy to add to the flight schedule.

  33. egg_
    #3404098, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    You’re all fvcked.

    No.

    Some are fvcked in the head.
    Misanthrope.

  34. feelthebern
    #3404100, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    I heard Sydney University is in the hole for half a billion due to loss of international students.

    Sydney Uni released those numbers this week.
    Thats the total revenue loss projected.
    Keep in mind they have their hand out for our money.
    PS, a certain vice chancellor was asked to stop driving his Ferrari on campus.

  35. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3404101, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    Yes. A lovely shiny new thread. An opportunity for Johanna to behave herself concerning me and revert to being the sensible commenter that she often manages to be. I’ve written a reply on the end of the old thread to her most recent attack, which makes some disgraceful and unwarranted innuendos.

    Perhaps on this thread she can show more civility and less psychological disturbance.

  36. Ubique
    #3404102, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    The government would get a better return from banning motor vehicles. Twelve hundred lives saved a year – every year. The ‘initiative’ would banish climate change, save the GBR, rescue millions of Pacific islanders threatened by rising sea levels and banish obesity. What’s not to like?

  37. egg_
    #3404104, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    US deaths modelling changes from 200,000 to 60,000?

  38. Tel
    #3404105, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    If the federal government is considering a university bailout …

    What do you mean “if”, you should say “when”.

    No modern government could survive without mass indoctrination and containment of the youthful and exuberant. Besides that, the debt servitude is a great way to get yourself a workforce. If only families were a bit smarter about their education options … but hey you would need Libertarian options if you wanted that.

    I trust the libertarian movement will be the LOUDEST in opposing it!

    Peter Schiff has been opposing bailouts for as long as I can remember, so has Tom Woods, so did Ron Paul. Here, sit and listen before you defame the crap out of yourself.

  40. Bruce in WA
    #3404108, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Twenty-something-or-other …

    On our daily exercise stagger around Hillarys Marina this morning, I saw something I haven’t seen since it was opened. The car park for boat trailers was packed. Full. No spaces left. Trailers were spilling over into the adjacent car park. There was a queue of 15 boats waiting to launch, and more arriving every minute. Boats were streaming out through the heads with one, two, three people — even whole families — on board.

    What was it now? Oh yes, “Stay home”. Bwahahahahaha!

  41. egg_
    #3404109, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    If the federal government is considering a university bailout …

    An Academic on Teh Dumb stated that half of the Unis’ employees were contractors.

  43. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3404111, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    Fisk

    I agree, they are just terrible ideas.

    We might make you our leader one day.

  44. Bruce in WA
    #3404112, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    … disgraceful and unwarranted innuendos

    Aren’t innuendos Italian suppositories?

  45. duncanm
    #3404114, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    I heard that Sydney University has a half a billion dollars shortfall

    2018 Vice Chancellor salary $1.5M

    I imagine its well north of that in 2020.

    That’d be a good place to start

  46. Tom
    #3404117, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    What’s that sound? Must be yet another open fred hissing by.

  47. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3404118, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    Seen in responses to President Trump’s daily report today:

    Pandemic update: We are 16 days into the self-isolation, and it is really upsetting to me to witness my girlfriend standing at the living room window gazing aimlessly into the space with tears running down her cheeks.

    It breaks my heart to see her like this. I have thought about how I can cheer her up. I have even considered letting her in – but rules are rules.

    😂

  48. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3404119, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    I trust that many here have taken the first tentative steps of a long lunch?

    Nup. After lunch we are going to take tentative steps towards another postprandial stroll.

    Yesterday we walked to Parsley Bay and over the suspension bridge and walked around to Vaucluse Bay. Parsley Bay beach was closed as was Vaucluse House.

    Nice stroll though. People out and about all meticulously doing social distancing, but plenty of waves and good cheer and hi, how are yous. Lots of doggies out and about too with their proud owners.

  49. duncanm
    #3404120, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    Mor eon Sydney Univerity. 2018 annual report

    Non-academic salaries – $478M

    Cash at hand $178M
    Short term deposits $346M

    cry me a river about your $500M shortfall.

    One hopes that a good thing to come out of this crisis is that organisations such as SU will re-focus on their core purpose.

  50. Top Ender
    #3404121, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Speaking of The Satan Bug:

  52. Top Ender
    #3404123, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    Not as good as the original novel The Satan Bug apparently.

  53. BrettW
    #3404126, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    Just finished listening to Alan Jones podcast.

    Mentioned that the Grattan Institute had predicted we would get to 100,000 cases per day by 11 April. Todays new cases 100. Also mentioned ABC had been promoting similar numbers.

    My own comment : Based on ABC (ie. interview with Greg Hunt over 10 days ago) our ICU’s should be overflowing by now.

    He ended the show by saying it was not racist to criticise the Qld decision to allow the Aboiriginal “elders” to go ahead but not be limited to only 10 people.

  54. Top Ender
    #3404127, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    And for those wishing to revisit their Alistair Maclean reading days, there is http://www.alistairmaclean.com/

  55. 8th Dan
    #3404129, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    some disgraceful and unwarranted innuendos

    Yawn … bitch be bitchin’ again.
    No mention of a mouldy dildo.

  56. Infidel Tiger King
    #3404130, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    The aboriginals and the muzzies have it exactly right.

    You must ignore stupid laws.

    A society that won’t allow you to celebrate marriages or commemorate deaths properly is not worth saving.

  57. Steve trickler
    #3404131, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Where the fuck is Gunner? Mad Max times indeed……almost.👌



  58. JC
    #3404132, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Australian monetary policy currently being run by that wimp looking thing, Phil Lowe looks like we’re too tight against the rest of the world.

    Look for the chart for the TWI for the Australian Dollar in this link. It shows the Australian dollar’s TWI zooming back up over the course of the past 3 or 4 weeks since the big central banks eased. Lowe needs to massively increase the QE program as we shouldn’t be appreciating. That useless fuck is going to send us into depression if we’re not careful. He’s also a wimp looking thing too. Fire him, FFS.

    https://www.rba.gov.au/statistics/frequency/exchange-rates.html

  60. NoFixedAddress
    #3404134, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3404119, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    Lizzie,

    Mere idle curiosity but when your isolation period finished do you have to ‘tell’ Dept Health or you just walk out the door?

  61. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3404135, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    Cohenite, watched the Malcolm Roberts speech in the Senate. Thank you.

  62. rickw
    #3404137, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    If the federal government is considering a university bailout …

    They’re going to have printed so much money that the plastic value of the notes will be higher than their currency value.

  63. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3404138, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    Just as I was beginning to think the Pope was Ok in his defence of a Pell he comes out with this stupid, stupid statement about climate change causing the Cressida virus. Goose of the first order! And that from a Catholic who is supposed to hang on his every stupid word!!!

  66. Seven States Mencius
    #3404148, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Lowe needs to massively increase the QE program as we shouldn’t be appreciating. That useless fuck is going to send us into depression if we’re not careful. He’s also a wimp looking thing too. Fire him, FFS.

    Retiring debt with new cash is a viable strategy. But are you asking for some sort of banker assistance along with all this red ink they are planning? Maybe he’s made of sterner stuff than you, and thinks he can walk a bit of a tightrope, while all that unemployment benefit cash is getting out there.

    On another note: Veritas Corna Chronicles II has sorted out what is going on the the background.

  67. Infidel Tiger King
    #3404149, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    I have a proposal for a university bailout that involves pushing all the chancellors out of a helicopter.

  68. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3404151, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    Oh, ‘The Doors’, Tom. Takes me back. Spaced out parties and feelin’ free!

    Memory of this impels me to put up a new Gravatar, one of me in 1969, mini-skirted up in Tasmania, newly-wed with long hair dyed black (as you did because Joan Baez). I had dyed dark hair mostly throughout the seventies, as it went well with my naturally dark eyebrows and very blue eyes. Irish Colleen, no less, dancing down by a bord in green to catch a fella’s eye. 🙂

  69. Nick
    #3404152, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    Daily Mail:

    There are THREE distinct strains of the novel coronavirus in the world and while China’s epidemic was driven by an early mutation that quickly spread in the UK, the US is suffering from an original variation
    Type A is closest to the one found in bats and pangolins and has two sub-clusters
    One sub-cluster linked to Wuhan and the other is common in US and Australia
    Type B is derived from type A and has become the most prevalent in Wuhan
    Type C is the ‘daughter’ of type B and was spread to Europe via Singapore

  70. johanna
    #3404154, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    On Our Selection Chapter V:

    On Our Selection
    Chapter V
    The Night We Watched for Wallabies
    Steele Rudd

    IT HAD been a bleak July day, and as night came on a bitter westerly howled through the trees. Cold! was n’t it cold! The pigs in the sty, hungry and half-fed (we wanted for ourselves the few pumpkins that had survived the drought) fought savagely with each other for shelter, and squealed all the time like—well, like pigs. The cows and calves left the place to seek shelter away in the mountains; while the draught horses, their hair standing up like barbed-wire, leaned sadly over the fence and gazed up at the green lucerne. Joe went about shivering in an old coat of Dad’s with only one sleeve to it—a calf had fancied the other one day that Dad hung it on a post as a mark to go by while ploughing.

    “My! it’ll be a stinger to-night,” Dad remarked to Mrs. Brown—who sat, cold-looking, on the sofa—as he staggered inside with an immense log for the fire. A log! Nearer a whole tree! But wood was nothing in Dad’s eyes.

    Mrs. Brown had been at our place five or six days. Old Brown called occasionally to see her, so we knew they could n’t have quarrelled. Sometimes she did a little house-work, but more often she did n’t. We talked it over together, but could n’t make it out. Joe asked Mother, but she had no idea—so she said. We were full up, as Dave put it, of Mrs. Brown, and wished her out of the place. She had taken to ordering us about, as though she had something to do with us.

    After supper we sat round the fire—as near to it as we could without burning ourselves—Mrs. Brown and all, and listened to the wind whistling outside. Ah, it was pleasant beside the fire listening to the wind! When Dad had warmed himself back and front he turned to us and said:

    “Now, boys, we must go directly and light some fires and keep those wallabies back.”

    That was a shock to us, and we looked at him to see if he were really in earnest. He was, and as serious as a judge.

    “To-night!” Dave answered, surprisedly—“why to-night any more than last night or the night before? Thought you had decided to let them rip?”

    “Yes, but we might as well keep them off a bit longer.”

    “But there’s no wheat there for them to get now. So what’s the good of watching them? There’s no sense in that.”

    Dad was immovable.

    “Anyway”—whined Joe—“I’m not going—not a night like this—not when I ain’t got boots.”

    That vexed Dad. “Hold your tongue, sir!” he said—“you’ll do as you’re told.”

    But Dave had n’t finished. “I’ve been following that harrow since sunrise this morning,” he said, “and now you want me to go chasing wallabies about in the dark, a night like this, and for nothing else but to keep them from eating the ground. It’s always the way here, the more one does the more he’s wanted to do,” and he commenced to cry. Mrs. Brown had something to say. She agreed with Dad and thought we ought to go, as the wheat might spring up again.

    “Pshah!” Dave blurted out between his sobs, while we thought of telling her to shut her mouth.

    Slowly and reluctantly we left that roaring fireside to accompany Dad that bitter night. It was a night!—dark as pitch, silent, forlorn and forbidding, and colder than the busiest morgue. And just to keep wallabies from eating nothing! They had eaten all the wheat—every blade of it—and the grass as well. What they would start on next—ourselves or the cart-harness—was n’t quite clear.

    We stumbled along in the dark one behind the other, with our hands stuffed into our trousers. Dad was in the lead, and poor Joe, bare-shinned and bootless, in the rear. Now and again he tramped on a Bathurst-burr, and, in sitting down to extract the prickle, would receive a cluster of them elsewhere. When he escaped the burr it was only to knock his shin against a log or leave a toe-nail or two clinging to a stone. Joe howled, but the wind howled louder, and blew and blew.

    Dave, in pausing to wait on Joe, would mutter:

    “To hell with everything! Whatever he wants bringing us out a night like this, I’m damned if I know!”

    Now read on

  71. Leigh Lowe
    #3404156, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    I’ve written a reply on the end of the old thread to her most recent attack, which makes some disgraceful and unwarranted innuendos.

    4/10.
    Ambiguous.
    Did Johanna’s comment contain disgraceful and unwarranted innuendos?
    Or was it your reply which contained the disgraceful and unwarranted innuendos?

  72. Farmer Gez
    #3404157, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    Still no sign at all that CO2 readings at Mauna Loa is in the least bit effected by the worldwide lockdown.
    CO2 is up 4ppm – 8th April 2020 on the 2019 figure.
    Not looking good for Greta. Hard data is a bitch.

  73. JC
    #3404159, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    No Seven, I’m not asking for a bank bailout. The banks currently are fine. They will take hits but their capital structure looks intact and will be so if the RBA acts hard and fast.

    The TWI is telling us that in a relative sense our currency is appreciating over the past ~month relative to the rest of the world. This is an excellent marker for stance monetary policy stance. We’re relatively too tight in the current climate and the RBA should throwing the sink at the problem.

  74. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3404161, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    I have a proposal for a university bailout that involves pushing all the chancellors out of a helicopter.

    That’s like pushing out the Chairman of the Board, a figurehead, generally a powerless one at that.

    It’s the Vice Chancellors who are the real problem. They wield the real power.

  75. feelthebern
    #3404163, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    JC
    #3404132, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    100% correct.
    This is more important than the virus itself.

  76. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3404164, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Missing the rhythm of these OT changes.

    Regardless of no congregants will their be a Pascal Mass in St Mary’s tonight? Be nice to see George preside. ABC meltdown to the music of head explosions at levels of supernovae magnificence.

  77. Real Deal
    #3404165, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    It’s a quiet Good Friday. But if you have a flight radar app, check out NSW Plod’s PolAir movements over the past few hours in Sydney and tell me it is not overeach.

  78. Snoopy
    #3404166, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    Roger
    #3404052, posted on April 10, 2020 at 12:46 pm
    Bar Beach Swimmer, do you have a link for that article?

    It concurs with another I read early this morning.

    Yes please.

  79. feelthebern
    #3404167, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    Missing the rhythm of these OT changes.

    Are you saying when it comes to the open thread, Sinc uses the rhythm method?

  80. Fisky
    #3404168, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    Majority of Americans agree with Trump’s impartial scientific designation of corona as the “Chinese Virus”.

    https://amp.dailycaller.com/2020/04/09/coronavirus-poll-donald-trump-chinese-virus?__twitter_impression=true

  81. Leigh Lowe
    #3404169, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    Having a bit of sport on soshul meeja.
    When the baying mob scream “Pell peter-file, Guilty GUILTY!”, I am asking them if they have read the judgement and, if so, how they explain subject x at paragraph y.
    Crickets.
    Where they seem to be particularly obtuse, I insert Judge Alfred Denning into the question.
    No takers so far.

  82. Mark from Melbourne
    #3404170, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    Memory of this impels me to put up a new Gravatar

    Hawt!

    There was some discussion of Tim Minchin on the OOT. Whilst he is without any shadow of a doubt an irredeemable tosser and generally a very nasty piece of work, he was also excellent as Judas in the 2012(?) production of Superstar. Which was in turn the best version I’ve seen, by a whisker from the original Ozzie production.

  83. Seven States Mencius
    #3404171, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    Okay thats good JC. Not putting your hand out.

    But if our guy lodges promises to deliver cash with the banks, and then two million guys show up themselves with a lot of boosted unemployment cash … you know sooner or later you are going to have too much cash.

    So I suspect that the central bank is probably going with the flow and waiting simple to enable the extra welfare payments. This will be the reason they are delaying. So just hold tight. And let your heart not be troubled. There will be cash soon enough. Eventually too much rather than too little.

  84. incoherent rambler
    #3404172, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    CO2 is up 4ppm

    Who cares? We’re all gunna die before the warmening.

  85. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3404173, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    Did Johanna’s comment contain disgraceful and unwarranted innuendos?
    Or was it your reply which contained the disgraceful and unwarranted innuendos?

    I understand the point you are attempting to make, Leigh, but I play direct, not with innuendo.

    Johanna has a psychological problem about me. That is very plain.
    Otherwise, I commend her for her sometimes useful commenting on other matters.
    She makes the general implication that any success I have had in life has been achieved improperly.
    Anyone has the right to defend themselves against such implications.

    If Johanna wishes to claim she has no psychological problem re me, then her many past vitriolic attacks can be used in evidence against her. Some may believe her, most reasonable people would not.

    She has no evidence, nor is there any to be found, that any success I have achieved in life has been achieved by improper means.

  86. Nick
    #3404174, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    When the baying mob scream “Pell peter-file, Guilty GUILTY!”, I am asking them if they have read the judgement

    Same. Few if any actually have. They think it might turn them into a newt or something

  87. feelthebern
    #3404175, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Question.
    Is the reason there are so many Jooo-ish comedians due to the culture or is it related to comedic hubs like New York being so conducive for their growth?

  88. Leigh Lowe
    #3404176, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    There was some discussion of Tim Minchin on the OOT. Whilst he is without any shadow of a doubt an irredeemable tosser and generally a very nasty piece of work, he was also excellent as Judas in the 2012(?) production of Superstar.

    Who woulda thunk that treachery would have been his strong suit?

  89. incoherent rambler
    #3404177, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    That should have read: “We’re all gunna die of boredom before the warmening.”

  90. rickw
    #3404178, posted on April 10, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    One of the kinds of fun you can’t have in Australia thanks to our exponentially growing list of things that are banned:

