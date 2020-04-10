Queensland government trolls the dead and the bereaved

Coronavirus funeral exemption allows 80 mourners in north Queensland.
THIS constitutes a disgraceful and morally revolting value judgement on the relative importance of Aboriginal versus non-Aboriginal suffering. As if the white bereft should pull themselves together – no more than ten at a time, mind you – but Aboriginal mourners not only cannot be expected to do so (because they’re like children) but should not be expected to do so (because native rituals are more, like, magical ‘n stuff).
The Queensland Government has waived a ban on large funeral gatherings to allow up to 80 people to mourn the death of a “very significant” Indigenous leader in north Queensland…
Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the funeral was for “a very significant elder for that community who has died and normally they would expect many, many hundreds if not thousands of people to attend”…
Mackay Mayor and Local Disaster Management Group chairman Greg Williamson said they were notified two days before the funeral was due to take place.
“To say we were gobsmacked is an understatement,” he said.
Leave aside the Chief Health Officer’s pathetically dishonest attempt to boost the number of potential mourners (“thousands”). Such gatherings have been banned precisely because Annastacia Palaszczuk claims they will kill people. The CHO – Ms Young – presumably told the Premier that was the case. For everybody else in the state, there is no ‘but many people really want to be there’ exception. In fact, the more certain it is that an event will attract many people the more imperative it is – in the eyes of ‘health officials’ – to shut it down using the police. As the linked report proves, however, in Mackay police officers actually became funeral attendants butlering dutifully for mourners. On my reading, at least 25 to 30 government employees were recruited for the occasion. This will have cost detained taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Yesterday we saw crowds at markets and guys, it’s not on. If I see that happen they’re going to be shut down.
“I’m going to be talking with the Police Commissioner. And if that happens again it’s going to be shut down because people are not observing social distancing … I want to try to keep fresh food markets open for people
“If you don’t adhere to social distancing we will have no choice but to shut those markets.
“I don’t want to do that, so everyone needs to do the right thing. I’m giving my last warning in relation to that.”
– The increasingly unhinged Annastacia Palaszczuk threatens to ban food last week
A pandemic of authoritarianism
But then, the fact that taxpayers are now dole recipients without parliamentary representation explains why the Palaszczuk government – like all of its counterparts – is now behaving with such swaggering, sinister contempt for the public. They are utterly unaccountable. I said a week or so ago that only a revolt can redeem the nation. Only that sort of F.U. fusillade will correct the democratic balance of power between governors and governed. A gradualist emancipation at the leisurely discretion of the state will only normalise this illegal behaviour and the mendacious paternalism causing it. We can now say conclusively – and many of us said it from the start – that allowing a still-remunerated class of ‘officials’, police, politicians and public servants to rule over people is a far more serious threat to the well-being of Australians than the hysterically over-hyped Chinese ‘flu.
A friends tells me that helicopters can often be heard where he lives (Canberra) even though it’s raining so no one would be out anyway. Not clear whether it’s the police or something else but his inclination is to wait for them to fly over his backyard, drop his dacks and show them the sultana in his Easter Bun.
Anyone else heard about overhead patrols?
I thought you would have gone with “Doomguy” but okay.
We are all in this apart.
Meanwhile, the rugby league is reportedly set to begin training in three weeks with a view to restarting the season in late May.
Good for them, but it will be interesting to see what political pushback they get.
Local park has been fenced off.
I’m with you.
We’ve all been edumacated.
Now leave us alone to take responsibility for ourselves.
Though I do feel intimidated and I don’t want a $1600 fine.
I told a stressed young lady of my acquaintance to carry a letter from her employer in case she gets pulled over.
We are all Aboriginal now.
Indeed. I’ve watched with increasing horror and revulsion as this hysterical hitlerist horseshit has destroyed our way of life.
There has to be a reckoning and soon. This cannot be allowed to continue – and yes, I do want Heads On Pikes.
I am going to play safe and claim Aboriginality and ROP.
Chris M
#3403730, posted on April 10, 2020 at 9:52 am
We are all Aboriginal now.
Que?
It’s very clear that the Marxists are firmly in-charge. So what do we do?
Ideally we should all refuse to pay our taxes and bankrupt the state, but the state will use every power at its disposal seize our assets and put us in gaol as a warning to anyone that dares to follow.
What we should do is to hijack a political party with a decent chance at holding power, as did Michael Photios and then gut the public sector.
What we most likely will do is place every sitting member last on the ballot in the hope they lose their seat.
I don’t think ordinary Australians have felt enough pain yet. We must pray that all professional sport never returns and that a major portion of our electricity generation goes off-line for months so power is rationed. No power = no internet, no TV, no fun. Then the revolution begins.
The increasingly unhinged Annastacia Palaszczuk threatens to ban food last week
Don’t forget that the same day Morrison was urging Australians to remain calm in the face of possible restrictions on movement, dim bulb Christian Porter was on Melbourne radio – and via that the TV news reports – saying the government had the power to shut down shopping centres.
The Queensland ALP government is simply canvassing more voters for the coming election.
The deader, the merrier.
In the era of ‘Modern Monetary Theory’, they apparently no longer need to collect taxes.
Print, baby, print!
The People’s Democratic Republic of Nirvana beckons.
‘A friends tells me that helicopters can often be heard where he lives (Canberra) even though it’s raining so no one would be out anyway.’
There was a lot of helicopter activity recently in the ACT following the summer fires. I understand it was the energy company checking for damage to power lines and other infrastructure.
On Wednesday this week, I saw an unmarked helicopter circling the lake for some time. It may have been the AFP looking for unlawful frolicking in the surrounding parks and bushes, but it was a very large – by helicopter standards – passenger helicopter, so rather a waste of resources. More likely to be some sort of training flight or VIP jaunt.
What a blatant deadly racist act by the Communist Queensland Government in wanting to “allow” 80 vulnerable First Nations people to come together knowing full well that they will contract THE VIRUS.
I’ll bet Trad will be handing out free blankets to the funeral attendees so they can take THE VIRUS and the blankets back to their local communities for a multiplier effect.
And presumably the Qld Police will make sure that no whitey gets near the mob.
I was recently awoken by a helicopter flying over my suburb at about 3:00am.
Thanks, dunderheads.
Jeannette Young said the funeral was for “a very significant elder for that community who has died…”
Discrimination/racism much?
One rule for aboriginals and another for everybody else.
FMD!
No wonder I detest bureaucrats and politicians of every breed!
You certainly wouldn’t bother hijacking the Liberal Party. It’s too late for that. Might be time time to join the Nats and take that for a wild old ride. The Libs can’t form government without them. If Winston Peters can turn Saint Jacinda into a populist ultra-nationalist anything’s possible!
I prefer that each State liberal party be de-registered.
