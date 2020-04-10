Queensland government trolls the dead and the bereaved

Coronavirus funeral exemption allows 80 mourners in north Queensland.

THIS constitutes a disgraceful and morally revolting value judgement on the relative importance of Aboriginal versus non-Aboriginal suffering. As if the white bereft should pull themselves together – no more than ten at a time, mind you – but Aboriginal mourners not only cannot be expected to do so (because they’re like children) but should not be expected to do so (because native rituals are more, like, magical ‘n stuff).

The Queensland Government has waived a ban on large funeral gatherings to allow up to 80 people to mourn the death of a “very significant” Indigenous leader in north Queensland… Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the funeral was for “a very significant elder for that community who has died and normally they would expect many, many hundreds if not thousands of people to attend”… Mackay Mayor and Local Disaster Management Group chairman Greg Williamson said they were notified two days before the funeral was due to take place. “To say we were gobsmacked is an understatement,” he said.



Leave aside the Chief Health Officer’s pathetically dishonest attempt to boost the number of potential mourners (“thousands”). Such gatherings have been banned precisely because Annastacia Palaszczuk claims they will kill people. The CHO – Ms Young – presumably told the Premier that was the case. For everybody else in the state, there is no ‘but many people really want to be there’ exception. In fact, the more certain it is that an event will attract many people the more imperative it is – in the eyes of ‘health officials’ – to shut it down using the police. As the linked report proves, however, in Mackay police officers actually became funeral attendants butlering dutifully for mourners. On my reading, at least 25 to 30 government employees were recruited for the occasion. This will have cost detained taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Yesterday we saw crowds at markets and guys, it’s not on. If I see that happen they’re going to be shut down. “I’m going to be talking with the Police Commissioner. And if that happens again it’s going to be shut down because people are not observing social distancing … I want to try to keep fresh food markets open for people “If you don’t adhere to social distancing we will have no choice but to shut those markets. “I don’t want to do that, so everyone needs to do the right thing. I’m giving my last warning in relation to that.” – The increasingly unhinged Annastacia Palaszczuk threatens to ban food last week



A pandemic of authoritarianism

But then, the fact that taxpayers are now dole recipients without parliamentary representation explains why the Palaszczuk government – like all of its counterparts – is now behaving with such swaggering, sinister contempt for the public. They are utterly unaccountable. I said a week or so ago that only a revolt can redeem the nation. Only that sort of F.U. fusillade will correct the democratic balance of power between governors and governed. A gradualist emancipation at the leisurely discretion of the state will only normalise this illegal behaviour and the mendacious paternalism causing it. We can now say conclusively – and many of us said it from the start – that allowing a still-remunerated class of ‘officials’, police, politicians and public servants to rule over people is a far more serious threat to the well-being of Australians than the hysterically over-hyped Chinese ‘flu.