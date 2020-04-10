Roundup Friday 10 April

Holiday reading. Summary and annotations on the contents of the first 20 quarterly Quadrant magazines, edited by the stalwart poet, scholar and classical liberal editor James McAuley. Very cheap as well, get it before I double the price! You can read quite a lot of it on your big screen, free of charge.

The early editions have become collectors items because McAuley published the leading poets, essayists and critics of the day in Australia, spiced with international contributions. They stand as a monument to the spirit of freedom and the best aspects of western culture and intellectual life.

McAuley wanted the magazine “To be Australian in our orientation, because we are interested in this country, its people, its problems, its cultural life, its liberties, and its safety.” And “To publish work of interest and merit on any topic without regard to the affiliations or repute of the author, the sole requirement being that the material should be worth reading.”

Jamal reviews some self-serving recommendations by Bill Gates on carbon mitigation strategies.

THERE ARE FIVE CONVENTIONAL OPTIONS FOR EMISSION REDUCTION BUT THEY ARE ALL FLAWED. (4) THEREFORE, WE NEED A TECHNOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGH TO MOVE AWAY FROM FOSSIL FUELS AND TACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE. (5) JUST SUCH A TECHNOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGH IS FOUND IN THE TERRAPOWER TRAVELING WAVE NUCLEAR REACTOR INNOVATION. IT OFFERS A PRACTICAL SOLUTION FOR CLIMATE ACTION TO ACHIEVE ZERO EMISSIONS. IT IS FURTHER NOTED THAT THE SPEAKER OF THIS TED TALK IS BILL GATES WHO IS ALSO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TERRAPOWER.

Well as Paul Keating famously said, “In the race of life, put your money on self-interest. At least you will know it is trying!”

Contrasting views on pumped hydro. To be continued after breakfast. I want to have it hot in case the wind fails and the lights go off. You can see that Sinc was up bright and early with the same thought in mind!

Windwatch. After an overnight low demand of 16.8GW at 6 am the demand was up slightly to 17.2GW. South Australia, the national wind leader was importing coal power.

Across SE Australia the wind was providing 8% of the modest pre-breakfast demand with the mills turning at 21% of capacity, not far below the average of 28% that they deliver over 12 months.

At 8 the wind has picked up to 25% of capacity and with the sun rising RE is contributing 2.GW (11%) of the demand that rising but is still low at 18GW.

For the rest of the day you can look at that Anero chart and see how little RE was contributing at the dinnertime peak of demand last night – the sun was down and the wind provided 1.2GW, that was less than 5% of the 25GW demand.