SHUT DOWN THE ABC “NEWS” AND CURRENT AFFAIRS DIVISION

This is our ABC, scum, traitors and liars. Hardly an honest word to be found anywhere in this story. And where true, not an ounce of sympathy for anyone who might be affected. Not just propaganda, but Chinese propaganda. Watching the ABC for news is a form of self-administered ignorance. This is despicable. And what is worst of all, not only is everything below modern media misdirection, along with CNN and the rest, but it is also what the journalists, reporters, management and administration at the ABC appear to want and hope to be true. They appear to want people to die, and the more that die the better since these deaths might move the political centre to the left.
Coronavirus is hurting America’s place as a world leader while China appears to rise
PHOTO: The coronavirus pandemic could reshuffle global power permanently, with the US no longer on top. (ABC News: Niall Lenihan )
Yesterday in America, 1,940 people died from coronavirus. In a single day, 31,935 new infections were recorded.
I personally know five people who have been told they have COVID-19.
Only one of them was able to get a test and it came back inconclusive.
The rest were told by their doctors “don’t bother” because there weren’t enough test kits to go around.
On the testing front, things have improved greatly in recent weeks, but not everywhere.
PHOTO: New York, known as the city that never sleeps, has suddenly fallen quiet amid strict lockdowns to fight coronavirus. (Supplied: Hamish Seears)
And yet, since the start of the crisis, the President has boasted about America’s testing capacity.
“Anyone who needs a test gets a test … and they’re beautiful,” Donald Trump said during a tour of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
That was five weeks ago.
America is now the world’s ‘worst-case scenario’
In New York, things are looking so dire that prison inmates are being asked to don protective gear as they dig mass graves on Hart Island in the Bronx.
The island has been used for decades to bury New Yorkers with no next of kin or no money to afford a proper funeral.
As COVID-19-related deaths surge, new trenches have been dug to cope with an expected influx of coffins.
Furthermore, the official death toll in New York hasn’t been counting those who died outside of hospital.
On Monday, that was 280 people.
So, it’s very likely the real number of infections and deaths is much higher than the already-staggering published numbers.
The world is no longer measuring the “worst-case scenario” against Wuhan, Italy or Spain.
For now, America is the benchmark.
A nation accustomed to being a world-beater in business, innovation, sport and on the battlefield, has been reduced to its knees.
You’d almost think Lipson was enjoying the horror unfolding in New York.
That can’t be right. He must be a civilised, caring person.
Perhaps someone from the CCP has hacked his account.
The ABC should pay damages to George Pell and the Vatican.
About $1.3 billion per year in perpetuity should do it.
The ABC needs to be shut down entirely. Most of its programs are infected by leftism. From time to time I enjoy A Big Country, produced by their regional people. It has a collection of real life stories featuring real people! That was something the old ABC had no problem doing back before the long march through.