The Royal We

Posted on 9:55 pm, April 10, 2020 by currencylad

We are allowing two guests but if we find people are abusing that, we might have to revisit that.”

– Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles assumes command of all private dwellings. Miles is a doctor of trade unions.

 
In other two-only, no-crowds, strict physical distancing news, Queensland police officers show how it’s done.

4 Responses to The Royal We

  1. NoFixedAddress
    #3404871, posted on April 10, 2020 at 10:42 pm

    Private Property Laws do not exist in Australia.

  2. NoFixedAddress
    #3404874, posted on April 10, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    The Morlochs are really pushing it now.

  3. Infidel Tiger King
    #3404877, posted on April 10, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    Madness.

    No one will ever stop me visiting friends or having them over. Only my awful personality will prevent me from socialising.

  4. Pete of Perth
    #3404887, posted on April 10, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    Just enjoyed an evening walk at Scarborough Beach. Scattering of people. No Cops. Lovely evening for a stroll.

