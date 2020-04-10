The Royal We

We are allowing two guests but if we find people are abusing that, we might have to revisit that.”
– Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles assumes command of all private dwellings. Miles is a doctor of trade unions.
In other two-only, no-crowds, strict physical distancing news, Queensland police officers show how it’s done.
Private Property Laws do not exist in Australia.
The Morlochs are really pushing it now.
Madness.
No one will ever stop me visiting friends or having them over. Only my awful personality will prevent me from socialising.
Just enjoyed an evening walk at Scarborough Beach. Scattering of people. No Cops. Lovely evening for a stroll.