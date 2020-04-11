Neither are you, sport

Doubts over the NRL’s intention to restart the competition in May have been highlighted by Australia’s deputy chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, who expressed his concern over the risks of returning to action too soon…

Speaking on Friday, Kelly said he did not believe the NRL should be considered “a law unto themselves” and that the league and its players, like the rest of country, have an important role to play in attempts to control the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kelly also said a return to the field of play on 28 May could be too soon given how rapidly the virus can be spread.

“I don’t think they [the NRL] are a law unto themselves,” Kelly said. “Some of the players and coaches may think so, but they’re part of society and they have a part – as we have all done – to support not only safety for themselves but for all of us.

“We all have a place in this and if we loosen the social distancing measures at the moment it can have an implication down the track.