Neither are you, sport

NRL ‘not a law unto themselves’, says Australia’s deputy chief medical officer.
Doubts over the NRL’s intention to restart the competition in May have been highlighted by Australia’s deputy chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, who expressed his concern over the risks of returning to action too soon…
Speaking on Friday, Kelly said he did not believe the NRL should be considered “a law unto themselves” and that the league and its players, like the rest of country, have an important role to play in attempts to control the Covid-19 outbreak.
Kelly also said a return to the field of play on 28 May could be too soon given how rapidly the virus can be spread.
“I don’t think they [the NRL] are a law unto themselves,” Kelly said. “Some of the players and coaches may think so, but they’re part of society and they have a part – as we have all done – to support not only safety for themselves but for all of us.
“We all have a place in this and if we loosen the social distancing measures at the moment it can have an implication down the track.
For the record, Kelly is not part of the “we” he condescendingly mentions. He’s on full pay and travelling well, thank you. He concedes that NRL players – amongst the fittest humans on the planet – are extremely low risk propositions for COVID-19. But that doesn’t stop him persisting with baseless, improvised hysteria:
“For them [the players], it may not be a big problem,” he said. “There are other people around the teams – Wayne Bennett is in his 70s, he would be in a vulnerable group.”
Thousands must remain unemployed indefinitely because Wayne Bennett is 77, says science. I’m starting to suspect that by “too soon,” health officials and politicians mean it’s too soon to abandon their utterly insane and, ultimately, pointless destruction of society. It’s too big now to fail.