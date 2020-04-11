Open Forum: April 11, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, April 11, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

8 Responses to Open Forum: April 11, 2020

  3. Gavin R Putland
    #3404928, posted on April 11, 2020 at 12:10 am

    P.S.: That’s the final chorus, since it’s late. 🙂

  5. Rossini
    #3404939, posted on April 11, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Just made the squad
    ARL about to restart next month…..why else would you have foxtel

  6. nb
    #3404945, posted on April 11, 2020 at 12:38 am

    Here is a useful article giving a little background on upcoming test results for possible existing herd immunity in California.
    https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/04/wuhan-virus-watch-stanford-medicine-investigating-possible-california-herd-immunity-to-covid-19/

  7. BrettW
    #3404948, posted on April 11, 2020 at 12:43 am

    From The Courier Mail. RA is so up the creek without a paddle. Was one of her KPI’s to destroy the game ? What were the board thinking ?

    “Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle is due to receive a $114,000 bonus despite the organisation recording a $9.4 million loss last year.

    The 2019 ‘unaudited’ annual report seen by The Weekend Australian details the huge bonus for the embattled chief executive but Castle is now denying she has received it.

    In the report, Castle’s salary with superannuation was disclosed as $775,000 with an amount of $114,000 being listed under ‘incentives’ for 2019.

    It was a year in which the chief executive oversaw the Israel Folau saga that cost Rugby Australia a $3m payout and she also failed to secure a TV broadcast rights deal, which today leaves the code on the cusp of insolvency.

    The 2019 financial report shows Castle due to receive close to $900,000 in the most tumultuous 12 months in Rugby Australia’s history, which included the Wallabies slipping to seventh in the world, with viewership and crowds down”

