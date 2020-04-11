RE junkies, meet the Betz Limit and the Shockley-Queisser Limit

The bottom line of this story is that the low-hanging fruit for increasing the efficiency and lowering the cost of solar and wind energy have been picked. There are only incremental gains to be made from here. The full story is told in this VIP – very important paper – by Mark Mills, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a faculty fellow at Northwestern University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, He is also coauthor of The Bottomless Well: The Twilight of Fuel, the Virtue of Waste, and Why We Will Never Run Out of Energy (2005).

One of the laws of thermodynamics mandates that there can be no perpetual motion machine. Important technological advances may come from perpetual motion devotees who invent new devices that minimise friction, wind resistance and the things that stand in the way of perpetual motion but they do not overcome the basic limitation.

Mills explains that combustion engines have a Carnot Efficiency Limit based on the temperature of combustion and the energy available in the fuel. At a sufficiently high temperature 80% of the chemical energy that exists in the fuel can be turned into power. The best we have managed so far is about 50%–60%conversion that leaves room to improve but not the 10 to 100-fold increases achieved in the early years of development.

Wind and solar technologies are on the same track with the curve of improvement bottoming out after rapid advances in recent decades. Wind runs into the Betz Limit that specifies a limit of 60% of the kinetic energy in air a blade can capture. Modern turbines can do better than 45% conversion leaving room for gains but no game-changing advances.

For silicon photovoltaic cells the Shockley-Queisser Limit specifies a maximum of about 33% of incoming photons that can be converted into electrons. The latest PVs get over 26% conversion efficiency which is approaching the boundary.

Future advances in wind turbine and solar economics are now centered on incremental engineering improvements: economies of scale in making turbines enormous, taller than the Washington Monument, and similarly massive, square-mile utility-scale solar arrays. For both technologies, all the underlying key components—concrete, steel, and fiberglass for wind; and silicon, copper, and glass for solar—are all already in mass production and well down asymptotic cost curves in their own domains.

Mills points out that all manufacturing processes experience continual improvements in production efficiency as volumes rise. This experience curve is called Wright’s Law that was spelled out in 1936 regarding the cost of building planes at prices that markets could tolerate.

While aviation took off and created a big, worldwide transportation industry, it didn’t eliminate automobiles, or the need for ships. Experience with wind and solar technologies leading to lower incremental costs is to be expected; but, again, that’s not the kind of revolutionary improvement that could make a new energy economy even remotely plausible.

It is worth reading this paper by Mills more than once with close attention. The implications need to become common knowledge in order to bring some reality back into the mad rush for zero emissions.

For attention Gov Andrew Cuomo. Since 2014, the governor has waged war against hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, the technology that has unleashed an energy renaissance of jobs and cheap natural gas. Last year, Cuomo pushed even further with his green agenda. Under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, passed and signed last year, the state must obtain 70 percent of its electricity from green sources by 2030 and 100 percent by 2040. And by 2050, the state must achieve “net-zero” emissions for everything — electricity, motor vehicles, industry, you name it.