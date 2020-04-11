Something to think about

From Wionews, so for a change from someone outside the anti-Trump pro-China orbit.
And let me add this: No, NYC Is Not Running Out of Burial Space Due to COVID-19 as reported by our ever-unreliable ABC just yesterday, discussed here.
From Wionews, so for a change from someone outside the anti-Trump pro-China orbit.
And let me add this: No, NYC Is Not Running Out of Burial Space Due to COVID-19 as reported by our ever-unreliable ABC just yesterday, discussed here.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Wealth is the product of man’s capacity to think.
When Johnny is ready and able to get his gun in defense of his own property, liberty expands. When he is handed a gun by the United States government and is told to take it on the run, liberty shrinks, beginning with Johnny and Johnny’s neighbors, who must finance Johnny’s adventure. In the name of extending liberty abroad, beginning with Benedict Arnold, Johnny has marched over there. When he returns — if he returns — he finds less liberty over here.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/18975.cfm