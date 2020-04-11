The ABC’s John Barron dares to dream

Joe Biden’s strengths as a candidate spell trouble for Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Imagine it’s Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Biden Beats Trump!

Former Vice President Joe Biden has become the oldest-ever President-elect of the United States, following a resounding election victory over incumbent President Donald Trump. Biden, who turns 78 later this month, inherits an economy suffering its worst economic recession since the 1930s and a divided nation weary of illness and political scandal. President-elect Biden says it’s time to heal and unite America.

The possibility of such a story appearing in just under seven months from now became significantly greater this week with the decision of Biden’s last rival for the Democratic nomination, Senator Bernie Sanders, to drop out of the contest.



From MAGA to Gaga

Barron argues Biden promises a “return to normalcy” (which is true if – by normalcy – he means Democrat-Media criminality) and possesses the “steadiness that voters crave.” The former Vice-President’s obvious mental decline and bizarre utterances give ample proof of anything but steadiness. Tucker Carlson’s scepticism is brutal: “Could he find his car in a three-tiered parking garage? Could he navigate a salad bar?” Brutal maybe but there’s no denying the reality they highlight or what the two answers are: no way and possibly not, respectively.

Yes, I get the Truman/Dewey allusion and, yes, it’s history worth remembering for partisans of either side who think victory for their man is certain. But to write a piece on Joe Biden’s emergence from the primaries pack and not mention the elephant in plain view behind him in those Scranton basement broadsides – all of which manage to miss the broad sides – is another example of the ABC’s complete unwillingness to report the facts when these disturb the left-wing prejudices of its opinionists. Throw in coronavirus and the avalanche of lies it has already sent tumbling down the JournoList mountain and, well, this is going to be a very long campaign. It will still be amusing to watch the media protect their hitherto unwanted man. I suspect the Democrats will do regarding COVID-19 what they’ve been doing for more than three years: go too far.