The Carl Beech of epidemiology

Last month Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, told Guardian Unlimited that up to 200 million people could be killed.

“Around 40 million people died in 1918 Spanish flu outbreak,” said Prof Ferguson. “There are six times more people on the planet now so you could scale it up to around 200 million people probably.”

A Department of Health contingency plan states anywhere that there could be between 21,500 and 709,000 deaths in Britain.”