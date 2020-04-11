The Carl Beech of epidemiology

A Powerline reader – former newspaperman Bill Steigerwald – has discovered an old report in The Guardian from 2005 on the bird flu fatality estimate made by Imperial College’s Neil Ferguson – the mathematician who frightened Australia’s collection of dumb governments into destroying our lives to “save lives”:
Last month Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, told Guardian Unlimited that up to 200 million people could be killed.
“Around 40 million people died in 1918 Spanish flu outbreak,” said Prof Ferguson. “There are six times more people on the planet now so you could scale it up to around 200 million people probably.”
A Department of Health contingency plan states anywhere that there could be between 21,500 and 709,000 deaths in Britain.”
Number of verified bird flu deaths between 2003 and 2020: 455. He was off by just 199,999,545. Meanwhile, a comprehensive new German analysis has found that coronavirus has a fatality rate of 0.37 percent. The average CFR of seasonal flu is 0.1 percent but novel variations – like the one that ravaged the United States in 1957-58 (0.27) – have been close to comparable. The US didn’t shut down during that outbreak. Donald Trump’s initial characterisation of COVID-19 as a ‘bad flu’ was scientifically accurate. Just in:
Washington State shuts down its COVID field hospital. Total patient count: Zero. The move is “”aimed at helping another state with a more significant need…” Good luck with that. https://t.co/yXHXUn5YjJ pic.twitter.com/HPW1GqggZB
— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020
With evidence like this will Dictator Dan ever get an erection as powerful as he has been sporting lately without the use of Viagra?
I’m buying viagra shares.
Yup.
Neil Ferguson, the Scientist Who Convinced Boris Johnson of UK Covid Lockdown, Isn’t Very Bright (Originally from UK Tele, 28 Mar)
Perhaps Prof Ferguson forgot that medical treatment etc has progressed somewhat since 1918.
He should hand back his degree, retire without benefits and shut up.