Morons. What a pack of morons. If only they would socially isolate themselves and read something other than the Communist Manifesto.

Those experienced economists and business operators on the Insiders panel today keep egging the government to borrow and spend more and more because borrowing rates are so low. Borrow, borrow, borrow.

But borrow from who?

Who is going to lend money to Government when the rate of return is minuscule to negative? Clearly not these people. Must be other people’s money.

The officials RBA cash rate is currently 0.25% – who wants to lend at that rate? That would return $2,500 on a million loan over 12 months.

Who would lend voluntarily on terms like that. Umm. Next to nobody.

Those who would lend include:

central banks who print the money to buy the bonds – ie citizens forced to buy.

banks required by law to buy the bonds because (conveniently) prudential regulators define government and semi-government bonds as quality capital for capital adequacy – ie banks forced to buy.

superannuation funds who buy the bonds because they are forced to hold liquid fixed income assets as a proportion of funds under management – ie savers forced to buy.

You pack of morons. Call it for what it is. State confiscation of wealth. Not to mention the repayment of interest and principle by the young and those yet to be born.

There may be a case for it, and TAFKAS is not disputing it. But to suggest the government’s economic response to WuFlu is some sore of cost-less magic fairy dust is disingenuous at best and deceptive at worst.

So report about that ABC’s deception on Media Watch.