Morons. What a pack of morons. If only they would socially isolate themselves and read something other than the Communist Manifesto.
Those experienced economists and business operators on the Insiders panel today keep egging the government to borrow and spend more and more because borrowing rates are so low. Borrow, borrow, borrow.
But borrow from who?
Who is going to lend money to Government when the rate of return is minuscule to negative? Clearly not these people. Must be other people’s money.
The officials RBA cash rate is currently 0.25% – who wants to lend at that rate? That would return $2,500 on a million loan over 12 months.
Who would lend voluntarily on terms like that. Umm. Next to nobody.
Those who would lend include:
- central banks who print the money to buy the bonds – ie citizens forced to buy.
- banks required by law to buy the bonds because (conveniently) prudential regulators define government and semi-government bonds as quality capital for capital adequacy – ie banks forced to buy.
- superannuation funds who buy the bonds because they are forced to hold liquid fixed income assets as a proportion of funds under management – ie savers forced to buy.
You pack of morons. Call it for what it is. State confiscation of wealth. Not to mention the repayment of interest and principle by the young and those yet to be born.
There may be a case for it, and TAFKAS is not disputing it. But to suggest the government’s economic response to WuFlu is some sore of cost-less magic fairy dust is disingenuous at best and deceptive at worst.
So report about that ABC’s deception on Media Watch.
Borrow from Whom ? Let’s start with the ABC and their 1 billion a year and put all those overpaid “workers” on jobkeeper.
Should we ask China?
Asking for a friend.
Because borrowing is so desirable, let’s have the ABC funded by borrowing, with the ABC alone responsible for paying back the debt – no passing the debt on to taxpayers. The ABC can then pay back the debt from earnings, or more borrowing. The ABC should definitely be run according to the financial methods it advocates.
It does not matter from who you borrow from, all that natters is who will pay it back. It will largely be the next generation of taxpayers unless a death tax is introduced.
The SMH had an article the other day that explains all. The government simply borrows from the RBA. For some reason, the writer didn’t mention where the RBA got the money from…
“They” want the banks to stop paying dividends.
More money available for “Them”
I think the manufacturing money printers could be a growth industry!