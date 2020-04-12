Borrow from who

Posted on 9:31 am, April 12, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Morons.  What a pack of morons.  If only they would socially isolate themselves and read something other than the Communist Manifesto.

Those experienced economists and business operators on the Insiders panel today keep egging the government to borrow and spend more and more because borrowing rates are so low.  Borrow, borrow, borrow.

But borrow from who?

Who is going to lend money to Government when the rate of return is minuscule to negative?  Clearly not these people.  Must be other people’s money.

The officials RBA cash rate is currently 0.25% – who wants to lend at that rate?  That would return $2,500 on a million loan over 12 months.

Who would lend voluntarily on terms like that.  Umm.  Next to nobody.

Those who would lend include:

  • central banks who print the money to buy the bonds – ie citizens forced to buy.
  • banks required by law to buy the bonds because (conveniently) prudential regulators define government and semi-government bonds as quality capital for capital adequacy – ie banks forced to buy.
  • superannuation funds who buy the bonds because they are forced to hold liquid fixed income assets as a proportion of funds under management – ie savers forced to buy.

You pack of morons.  Call it for what it is.  State confiscation of wealth.  Not to mention the repayment of interest and principle by the young and those yet to be born.

There may be a case for it, and TAFKAS is not disputing it.  But to suggest the government’s economic response to WuFlu is some sore of cost-less magic fairy dust is disingenuous at best and deceptive at worst.

So report about that ABC’s deception on Media Watch.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Borrow from who

  1. min
    #3406949, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Borrow from Whom ? Let’s start with the ABC and their 1 billion a year and put all those overpaid “workers” on jobkeeper.

  2. Caveman
    #3406953, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:42 am

    Should we ask China?
    Asking for a friend.

  3. nb
    #3406961, posted on April 12, 2020 at 9:50 am

    Because borrowing is so desirable, let’s have the ABC funded by borrowing, with the ABC alone responsible for paying back the debt – no passing the debt on to taxpayers. The ABC can then pay back the debt from earnings, or more borrowing. The ABC should definitely be run according to the financial methods it advocates.

  4. Robber Baron
    #3406987, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:03 am

    It does not matter from who you borrow from, all that natters is who will pay it back. It will largely be the next generation of taxpayers unless a death tax is introduced.

  5. Alex Davidson
    #3407012, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:14 am

    The SMH had an article the other day that explains all. The government simply borrows from the RBA. For some reason, the writer didn’t mention where the RBA got the money from…

  6. Rossini
    #3407025, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:24 am

    “They” want the banks to stop paying dividends.
    More money available for “Them”

  7. Confused Old Misfit
    #3407027, posted on April 12, 2020 at 10:25 am

    I think the manufacturing money printers could be a growth industry!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.