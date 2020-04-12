Central Coast Stasi

TAFKAS was born in the former Soviet Union. And while he came to Australia at a fairly young age, the legacy has been passed through via parents and relatives. This is why what is happening in Australia is petrifying. Australian’s need to realise how close we are from the totalitarian tipping point.
Take the following as an example:
Gosford (State) Labor MP Liesl Tesch accused of doorknocking, demanding proof of residence
Police have been given a letter claiming Gosford pollie Liesl Tesch has been knocking on doors in her electorate and demanding proof of residence. The unrepentant MP says it is her responsibility to ensure the safety of the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Her responsibility. Right.
And this little one:
Police in Sydney’s moneyed northern tip have been “inundated” with calls about holiday home owners spending Easter at their beach houses after Berejiklian minister Don Harwin was fined $1,000 for visiting his Pearl Beach property and subsequently resigned.
“We can’t keep up,” said one officer from the Northern Beaches Police Area Command, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
“We’re getting so many calls [with people saying] my neighbour’s house is just a holiday home and they are here for Easter or the school holidays, the minister got a fine, so should he!”
Whilst these stories emanate from NSW, TAFKAS has no doubt that similar tales can be told all around Australia.
Citizens dobbing on each other. Local representatives acting as vigilantes. People being prevented from availing themselves of their own private property (so called holiday houses). This is Stasi Lite.
And for those who are unlikely taught what the Stasi was, given the current national curriculum, the Stasi was state security service of East Germany. For what it is worth, according to Wikipedia:
It has been described as one of the most effective and repressive intelligence and secret police agencies ever to have existed.
And here is the special bit:
One of its main tasks was spying on the population, mainly through a vast network of citizens turned informants, and fighting any opposition by overt and covert measures, including hidden psychological destruction of dissidents (Zersetzung, literally meaning decomposition). It arrested 250,000 people as political prisoners during its existence.
A network of citizens turned informants. And fining people is not too far from arresting them, especially if the fines aren’t paid.
Be careful. Be very very careful. We may enter this totalitarian zone voluntarily through elections and parliaments, but the only way out is at great pain and feet first. Just ask the Venezuelans.
Never say “it couldn’t happen here”.
I would recommend reading “Stasiland” written by an Australian who went to the former East Germany and interviewed ex Stasi officials and some of their victims.
The gathering I mentioned going on a few houses down continued long into the night.
That means the lads said screw you to the authorities & no-one called the plod.
Well done lads for having the party.
Well done local residents for not calling the plod.
PS, I live in Wentworth so especially surprising.
The doctors wives are all in Palm Beach or Bowral.
No doubt checking if the plebs are residents.
Dobbers R Us.
If it is true Liesl Tesch is doing this door knocking she could always expand her remit to save the people of NSW and go door knocking in Ultimo, Ashfield, Chatswood and other areas with high concentrations of, yeah right, Chinese students and Chinese nationals who did the shelf stripping and caused the panic buying. Oh no, that’s right, that would be wascist. If this is true what is she doing out of self-isolation?
It’s time this Wuhan Virus Flu madness was stopped and we got back to our normal lives, having first identified all the un-Australian dobbers and issue them with their Stasi badge of appreciation.
This is not an essential reason to be out. Fine the bint.
Let’s us not forget sitting in the wings is the AFLs cwack squad of Social Awareness enforcers. The day I saw that I knew Vic was officially [email protected]
Social Awareness Enforcers?
What the hell is this nonsense?
Surely you are pulling my NSWelshman legs?
Leisl sounds a piece of work. The Central Coast must be so proud to have her as a representative. I am surprised she didnt get quite a few robust responses to knocking on doors asking for proof of anything.
Why is anyone surprised? Australia has long been a nation of dobbers. It is just the convicts trying to curry favour with the warders.
This country was screwed the day Cunningham’s rebellion failed.
This story in conjunction with the Pell Murder incitement FB post is enough to scare the crap out of me.
Come on Commissioner Fuller fine this Bint for non essential travel. At least Harwin went to one place, she is going door to door, touching each door and hence a far greater risk of spreading the disease than Harwin.
But I will be surprised if NSW Police acts against an ALP figure.
