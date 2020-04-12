This is an Apple media release. One must assume the Google has something similar.
Apple and Google partner on COVID-19 contact tracing technology
Across the world, governments and health authorities are working together to find solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect people and get society back up and running. Software developers are contributing by crafting technical tools to help combat the virus and save lives. In this spirit of collaboration, Google and Apple are announcing a joint effort to enable the use of Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the virus, with user privacy and security central to the design.
Scratch out “the spread of the virus” and replace with government critics or dissidents or unapproved thinkers.
Recall Apple refusing to crack a terrorist’s iPhone for police authorities because to do so would set a dangerous precedent.
But tracing every single human with a smart phone for the government. That’s ok apparently.
Adolf Hitler was asked once if he wanted to nationalise industry. He replied, what for? I just need to nationalise the people.
The Number of the Beast. Not a tattoo, but a mobile phone number for every individual.
Yea this stems from conflating government power with economic power which we’ve seen ever since the leftist conservative assault on the rights of tech companies. This is unsurprising as conservatives do not have a theory of government so make false analogies with private sector actions to justify this or that arbitrary position.
If the state was forcing Google or Apple to track people then you’d have a problem.
With the state, not Google or Apple.
TAFKAS is not clear on your point. Are you suggesting that because there is no state involvement (or overt state) in this, that you are comfortable?
Lots of people seem to be delighted with the enforced house detention. Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Dan Àndrews just to name a few. I wonder what links them all together?
This action just strengthens the tech company’s connection with the great unwashed and disconnects them even more with thinkers. It might be a defining moment that makes people consider the value of location services and the whole “connectivity mantra”. Don’t interrupt an enemy while they are making a mistake.
Just like C-19 gives you an community excuse to isolate, this is the perfect chance to reduce your digital footprint without a “what’s wrong with you” backlash.
Maybe we need a slogan for that – “we’re NOT all in this together” ?