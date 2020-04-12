This is an Apple media release. One must assume the Google has something similar.

Apple and Google partner on COVID-19 contact tracing technology Across the world, governments and health authorities are working together to find solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect people and get society back up and running. Software developers are contributing by crafting technical tools to help combat the virus and save lives. In this spirit of collaboration, Google and Apple are announcing a joint effort to enable the use of Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the virus, with user privacy and security central to the design.

Scratch out “the spread of the virus” and replace with government critics or dissidents or unapproved thinkers.

Recall Apple refusing to crack a terrorist’s iPhone for police authorities because to do so would set a dangerous precedent.

But tracing every single human with a smart phone for the government. That’s ok apparently.

Adolf Hitler was asked once if he wanted to nationalise industry. He replied, what for? I just need to nationalise the people.