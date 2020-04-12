Maybe not – Covid-19 and New York city

Posted on 12:03 pm, April 12, 2020 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

Here is a screen shot from the Netflix documentary Pandemic. I’m not sure NYC municipal hospitals have been well prepared for Covid-19.

About Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

I'm a retired general who occasionally gets called back to save the republic before returning to my plough.
